Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to welcome Wendy Li to the Company as Director - Asia, with a focus on strategic relationships across Asia.

"We are very proud and excited to welcome Wendy to the ION team. She brings significant experience in the resource sector, international trade and supply chain management. Wendy's exceptional track record of business development and forging long-term partnerships across Asia, including Mongolia and China, will enhance ION's aggressive growth plan as we strive to play a pivotal role in Asia's battery metals supply hub," says Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy Ltd.

Wendy Li's more than 18 years of extensive commercial and business development experience in Asia, including Mongolia and China, has spanned across commodity branding and trading, supply chain management and asset development. Prior to joining Ion Energy, Ms. Li served as General Manager of International Trade for Noble Resources Ltd and General Manager of Marketing for SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Ms. Li graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University, in Waterloo, Canada with a Bachelor of Arts, Honours in Economic and Financial Management.

An Exciting Spring Ahead for the Ion Energy Team:

Along with this new addition to the team, preparations are being made for an in-country site visit in April, now that travel restrictions have been eased. ION's CEO, Ali Haji, will be joined by other members of our senior leadership team, including Lead Technical Advisor, Don Hains, P.Geo, MBA. The Company's technical bench strength and 2021 capital strategy ensures that our team can now embark upon a capital-intensive exploration program at our flagship Baavhai Uul site. We look forward to sharing updates from the site visit next month.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion Energy's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Latest Press Releases

Related News
