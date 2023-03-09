Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

ION Energy’s Mongolian Asset Poised to Serve China’s Lithium Demand, CEO Says

Lithium Investing

“With ION Energy (focusing on) a critical mineral, we've seen nothing but an outpouring of support. We believe that it's a jurisdiction that's fantastic to work in,” said ION Energy CEO Ali Haji.

ION Energy (TSXV:ION,OTCQB:IONGF) CEO Ali Haji believes its lithium project in Mongolia ideally places it to serve China’s market, the largest consumer of lithium in the world.

“Lithium is a vastly important mineral in the clean green energy revolution,” Haji said, noting the progress the company has made in exploring its assets in Mongolia.

“We've been able to advance one of our assets — Urgakh Naran — essentially from greenfield to an inferred resource in the span of a year. And the grades that we're seeing today are rather promising, in fact … (it) showed that our average grade is almost three times as high as the only operating brine asset in North America.”

Haji also stressed Mongolia’s advantages as a jurisdiction for mining and exploration.

“With ION Energy (focusing on) a critical mineral, we've seen nothing but an outpouring of support," he said. "We believe that it's a jurisdiction that's fantastic to work in.”

Watch the full interview with ION Energy CEO Ali Haji above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by ION Energy (TSXV:ION,OTCQB:IONGF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by ION Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. ION Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with ION Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

