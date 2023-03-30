Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Lithium Investing News

Badge
International Lithium
Developing a Portfolio of Lithium and Rare Metals for the Canadian Battery Supply Chain
Lithium Investing

International Lithium CEO Sees Good Prospects for Rubidium at Raleigh Lake Project

Lithium Investing

“I do believe it's a very interesting metal to have. And I do know that it's worth 20 or more than 20 times as much as lithium,” said John Wisbey, chairman and CEO of International Lithium.

Rubidium will be an important part of International Lithium’s (TSXV:ILC,OTCQB:ILHMF) portfolio as the company ramps up exploration of its Raleigh Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada, following the release of its maiden mineral resource estimate for the project.

“Rubidium is quite an important metal, worth about 20 times more than lithium, and we've got quite a lot of it. So we're very pleased with that as a big plus for the project,” said John Wisbey, CEO and chairman of Vancouver-based International Lithium, a lithium and rare metals exploration and development company.

The company’s Raleigh Lake project, according to its maiden resource estimate, hosts 822 metric tons of rubidium in the measured and indicated category and 521 metric tons in the inferred category.

Wisbey said the number is likely to go up as more drilling is done on the property.

Watch the full interview with John Wisbey, CEO and chairman of International Lithium.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by International Lithium (TSXV:ILC,OTCQB:ILHMF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by International Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. International Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with International Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

ILC:CC
Lithium Investinginternational lithiumlithium explorationtsxv stockstsxv:ilc
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19940.99+103.34
TSXV630.01+6.40
DOW32859.03+141.43
S&P 5004050.83+23.02
NASD12013.47+87.24
ASX7122.30+72.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1981.28+2.89
Silver23.89+0.01
Copper4.090.00
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil74.33-0.04
Heating Oil2.57+0.01
Natural Gas2.100.00

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

EV Outlook 2023

2023 Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Graphite Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Tech Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Browse more technology reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Biotech Outlook Report.

NEW! 2023 Life Science Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×