International Lithium CEO Sees Good Prospects for Rubidium at Raleigh Lake Project
“I do believe it's a very interesting metal to have. And I do know that it's worth 20 or more than 20 times as much as lithium,” said John Wisbey, chairman and CEO of International Lithium.
Rubidium will be an important part of International Lithium’s (TSXV:ILC,OTCQB:ILHMF) portfolio as the company ramps up exploration of its Raleigh Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada, following the release of its maiden mineral resource estimate for the project.
“Rubidium is quite an important metal, worth about 20 times more than lithium, and we've got quite a lot of it. So we're very pleased with that as a big plus for the project,” said John Wisbey, CEO and chairman of Vancouver-based International Lithium, a lithium and rare metals exploration and development company.
The company’s Raleigh Lake project, according to its maiden resource estimate, hosts 822 metric tons of rubidium in the measured and indicated category and 521 metric tons in the inferred category.
Wisbey said the number is likely to go up as more drilling is done on the property.
Watch the full interview with John Wisbey, CEO and chairman of International Lithium.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by International Lithium (TSXV:ILC,OTCQB:ILHMF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by International Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. International Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with International Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
