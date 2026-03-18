Intercontinental Exchange Sets Date for 2026 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, will hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, March 19, 2026 are entitled to participate in, vote and submit questions at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will also be able to submit questions in advance of the meeting at proxyvote.com beginning on May 1, 2026. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to participate, vote and submit questions, will be provided in the Company's proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on the Company's website at www.ir.theice.com in late March. A live audio webcast and replay of the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ir.theice.com .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Including the New York Stock Exchangeand clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Investor Relations Contact :

Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com

ICE Media Contact :

Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com

media@ice.com

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