Inomin Mines Inc. reports completion of a ground magnetics survey on the Lynx property, generating numerous drill targets. Approximately 171 line-kilometres of magnetic readings were taken across two grids encompassing the Bear and a portion of the Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km nickel targets .As at Inomin's Beaver property, where the Company reported on March 29, 2022 a significant discovery of critical minerals ...

MINE:CA