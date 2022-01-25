IMetal Resources, Inc. is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which it has been granted the option to acquire the 665 hectare Kerrs Gold Deposit, 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold BeltThe Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias ...

