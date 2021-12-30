Precious Metals Investing News
iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021, at its corporate offices located at Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast.

At the meeting, the shareholders re-elected the following directors:

  • Satvir S. Dhillon;
  • Johan Grandin;
  • Scott Davis;
  • R. Timothy Henneberry;

Approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company, and ratified the existing incentive stock option plan of the Company. Shareholders also approved a potential consolidation of up to 20 for 1, to be implemented at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Following the meeting, the Board of Directors resolved to proceed with a consolidation on the basis of five (5) old shares for one (1) new share. The Company currently has 51,370,372 common shares outstanding and, following completion of the consolidation, it is expected that the Company will have approximately 10,274,074 common shares outstanding.

The Company will provide further details regarding the consolidation, along with the effective date, as soon as they become available. Completion of the consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support throughout the past year," commented Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

A Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project that borders the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
saf@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR) is a Canadian gold exploration and development company targeting highly prospective regions across Canada. The company owns properties in the mining-friendly provinces of Ontario and Quebec, including its wholly owned flagship Gowganda West project. Ontario and Quebec were ranked second and third respectively among Canadian provinces in the Fraser Institute’s 2019 survey of mining companies.

iMetal Resources’ Gowganda West gold project is located west of the Ontario town of Gowganda and southwest of Kirkland Lake, a prominent gold region. Recent geological data indicates similarities between the project location and the prolific mining camps near Kirkland Lake, Timmins and Val D’or. The company specifically intends to follow up on exploration work that has identified similar Archean-aged metasediments to those associated with deposits discovered near Kirkland Lake and Timmins. This project is accessible year-round via a paved highway and is surrounded by nearby mines and infrastructure, including property owned by Caldas Gold Corp. (TSXV:CGC).

The Gowganda West project is in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which runs from the Kapuskasing structural zone to the Quebec border. The Abitibi Greenstone Belt is home to more than 180 million ounces of gold that have been discovered since the first mining camps were established in the area in the 1980s. Initial exploration work conducted on the property in 2019 returned intervals of 0.41g/t gold over 19.5 meters.

iMetals Resources Gowganda Project

The Gowganda West gold project is located in an area with promising mineralization that has seen limited historical exploration. The area was originally thought to be underlaid by barren meta-sediments covered by glacial overburden; however, prospecting and sampling have already identified numerous gold targets on the property.

The Gowganda land package follows the projected eastward extension of the structural trend that enabled Caldas Gold Corp.’s Juby project, which holds an estimated 2.2 Moz of gold in the inferred and indicated categories. The neighboring Juby open pit mine is close to the border as well, which could provide additional yields if that mine’s resources overlap with iMetal Resources Inc.’s Gowganda West gold project.

“The gold zones that include the Juby deposit as defined by Temex occur along and within the Tyrell Shear Zone that trends south-easterly and appears to strike onto iMetal’s ground. We look forward to following up this mineralized trend and drill testing this anomaly further,” said Johan Grandin, President and CEO of iMetal. “This area requires further exploration surface work this summer with the potential of further I.P. geophysical surveys and further drill testing of IP defined targets of which there is certainly no shortage of targets to drill test.”

iMetal Resources began an exploration program that included stripping and sampling on a target area that had previously been identified by the technical team. Sampling conducted in 2011 returned 18.71 g/t gold within 2,000 meters of the Juby zone, causing iMetal to recover several additional samples in 2020 that have been sent to the lab with assay results pending.

iMetal Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Flagship Gowganda West property is both highly prospective and underexplored, with initial results from 0.3 g/t gold up to 6.0 g/t gold
  • Gowganda project hosts multiple shallow polymetallic gold vein systems associated with extensive hydrothermal alteration
  • Five-hole drill program has confirmed extensive near-surface gold mineralization
  • Gowganda West location is easily accessible via Highway 560 with prospects that are easy to reach using a network of newly built forest roads and logging routes
  • iMetal owns a 100 percent interest in the Gowganda West property
  • Led by a team of experienced mineral exploration financiers, professional geologists, geologic consultants and former top executives in the international mining industry
  • Members of the board offer diverse experiences across all phases of exploration, development and production

iMetal Resources’ Gowganda West Gold Project

The Gowganda West gold project is located 17 kilometers southwest of the Ontario town of Gowganda and 90 km southwest of Kirkland Lake. The project is also a few hundred kilometers south of Caldas Gold Corporation’s Juby gold deposit. The Gowganda West gold project includes 14 high priority targets that the company intends to continue to define through exploration work.

Exploration

In 2019, iMetal Resources conducted a five-hole drill program that identified multiple high-priority drill targets. The following highlights were included among the results:

  • IMGW 19-01, 29.4 meters at 0.37 g/t gold from 191 meters to 220.4 meters, including 142 meters at 4.77 g/t gold from 143.5 meters to 1.5 meters
  • IMGW 19-02, 0.3 meters at 4.6 g/t gold from 119.3 meters to 119.6 meters
  • IMGW 19-03, 0.9 meters at 1.55 g/t gold from 219 meters to 219.9 meters
  • IMGW 19-04, 30.2 meters at 0.32 g/t gold from 165.4 meters to 195.6 meters, including 19.5 meters at 0.41 g/t gold from 202 meters to 221.5 meters
  • IMGW 19-05, 1 metre at 6.13 g/t gold from 103 meters to 104 meters

In early September 2020, iMetal conducted the MacCallum stripping and sampling program on the Gowganda West property. The program was designed to follow up on work conducted on the property in 2011, which returned 18.71 g/t gold within the structural Tyrell Zone that hosts the Juby Main Zone. The program’s focus was to explore three additional areas of interest on the property, including the extensive common eastern border with Caldas and areas south of the Juby Main Deposit.

“We are very excited about this year’s ongoing exploration program as we are working to identify which areas should be prioritized. The appointment of Mr. Dhillon as President and the recently announced financing will enable iMetal to complete additional exploration work such as ground geophysics and VTEM in key unexplored areas along with the drilling of multiple high priority targets,” said Johan Grandin, CEO of iMetal Resources Inc. “We are also very excited regarding the new developments at Ghost Mountain, where Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmont just announced a US$75 million exploration program, with the focus being the Holt Complex.”

iMetal Resources released another round of drill results in April 2020 from the Gowganda property, including 1.39 g/t gold over 3.35 meters. Moving forward, iMetal is now working towards prioritizing drill targets and the preparation of a second airborne VTEM survey to cover the lower half of the Gowganda property. During the second phase of the drill program, the company intends to drill over 5,000 meters in 10 drill holes, with additional holes if necessary.

Ghost Mountain Project

In May 2017 iMetal Resources acquired the Ghost Mountain property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, on the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault. The property consists of seven claim units encompassing 11 square kilometers of land.

iMetal Resources Gowganda West

Gold was first discovered near Timmins in 1907. Since then, the Destor-Porcupine gold camp has proven itself to be one of the most prolific gold mining districts in North America. Total gold production in the area has exceeded 70 million ounces. The Ghost Mountain property shares a common border on three sides with Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL) and is located only a few hundred meters north of their Lightval target.

The Ghost Mountain property became available in November 2015 during the acquisition of the St. Andrew Goldfields on behalf of Kirkland Lake Gold. iMetal is currently in the process of planning a comprehensive exploration program to evaluate the full geological potential of the Ghost Mountain area.

iMetal Resources’ Management Team

Johan Grandin—Chief Executive Officer and Director

Johan Grandin is an experienced mineral exploration financier and exploration company executive. Having worked with public companies for over 25 years, he has a proven track record of raising venture capital and offers extensive expertise in corporate financial restructuring and capital markets. Through his past positions as officer and director for various public issuers, he has the industry expertise required to streamline growth initiatives and increase shareholder value. Johan holds an M.Sc. degree in Business Economics and Engineering Physics from Uppsala University, Sweden.

Saf Dhillon—President and Director

Saf Dhillon has helped develop companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for more than 20 years. He has held a variety of positions across senior management and board directorships. Saf is currently an advisory board member for the following companies: Glacier Lake Resources Inc., Equitorial Exploration Corp., Earl Resources Ltd. and ESI Environmental Sensors Inc.

Joyce Liu — Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Joyce Liu joins the Company from Corex Management Inc., a full-service accounting group that provides financial and support services for public companies including accounting, regulatory compliance, audit management and financial reporting. Ms. Liu is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with more than 9 years of financial reporting and accounting experience and has served in a senior accounting capacity for a number of publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange including Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI) and Capitan Mining Inc. (CAPT), with a focus on the resource sector. She has an extensive background in financial management, reporting, corporate transactions and has worked with international jurisdictions including the U.S. and Mexico

Mark Fedikow—VP Exploration, Qualified Person and Director
Mark Fedikow is a graduate of the Department of Geology, University of Windsor (Honours B.Sc. in geology and a M.Sc. in geophysics and geochemistry). Subsequently he received a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Scholarship and completed a Ph.D. in Exploration Geochemistry. During his 40 plus year career, he has worked for a variety of junior and major mining exploration companies. He has received the Provincial Geologists gold medal, a Canadian national award for excellence in geosciences.

Dave Gamble—P.Geo, Senior Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person
Dave Gamble is a professional geologist with experience at senior level in mineral exploration with supervision and management skills from small to large exploration projects, as a corporate employee with B.P. Resources Canada Ltd and as a consulting geologist with Dave Gamble Geoservices Inc. Dave is a well-respected experienced geologist with more than 40 years of professional experience in the industry, and he is familiar with the geological setting of the Gowganda West property. Dave’s mineral exploration responsibilities have included managing and maintaining industry standard quality control and security of sampling procedures from initial sample collection through to assay lab procedures to geological interpretation.

He was directly responsible for the original discovery of the Grevet Township Cu-Zn-Ag massive sulphide deposit near Lebel sur Quevillion, Quebec, in 1978 for Selco Mining Corporation Ltd., and was also directly responsible for the volcanogenic Cu-Zn-Co-Ag massive sulphide discoveries at the Potter Mine in Munro Township in Northeastern Ontario in 1997-2008.

Scott Davis— Director
Scott Davis is a partner of Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm focused on providing accounting and management services for publicly listed companies. His experience includes CFO positions of several companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and his past experience consists of senior management positions, including four years at Appleby as an Assistant Financial Controller. Prior to that, he spent two years at Davidson & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as an Auditor and five years with Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. as an Accounting Manager.

R. Timothy Henneberry — Director

Timothy Henneberry, a Dalhousie University graduate, is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia with over 40 years of experience in domestic and international exploration and production for base and precious metals and industrial minerals. He was a founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Vanadium Corp. from 2006 to 2011, founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indigo Exploration Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and a founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carebook Technologies Inc. from 2018 to 2020. He was a former Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Arcwest Exploration Inc. and a former Director of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Currently, Mr. Henneberry serves as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., a Director of Raindrop Ventures Inc. and a Director of Silver Sands Resources Corp. He sits on the Advisory Boards of Max Resource Corp., Resolve Ventures Corp. and Universal Copper Ltd.

iMetal Resources Provides Corporate Update

iMetal Resources Provides Corporate Update

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a field review of the 2021 excavator trenching program to correlate the assay results with the exposed geology, ground and airborne geophysics and 2019 drilling at its flagship Gowganda West Gold Property, in the Shining Tree District of northern Ontario. The technical team is now firming up the geological model in advance of a Q1 2022 drill program

"We continue to reap the benefits of our continuing joint efforts with the Riverside technical team as we ramp up our focus on the Gowganda West project," commented CEO Saf Dhillon. "The combined team continues to work with the historic and 2021 exploration data to define targets for a proposed Q1 2022 drilling program," he continued.

TSXV:IMR

iMetal Resources Trenches 10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m at Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the 2021 trenching program at its Gowganda West property in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The Company excavated a total of 5 trenches following up on spring 2021 prospecting results. Three of these trenches were located at Zone 1 near the area of 2019 drilling. Highlights from Trench 1 include

  • 3.29 g/t gold over 1.8m
  • 10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m
  • 2.93 g/t gold over 2m
  • 1.61 g/t gold over 1m

"The mechanical trenching met our key objective, locating +1 g/t gold in two of the five trenches," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "We are working with the Riverside technical team, in finalizing the compilation of the trenching data, surface sampling results, magnetics and IP geophysics to work up drill targets," he concluded.

dtc

iMetal Resources Receives DTC Eligibilty

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce effective immediately, that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

corporate secretary

iMetal Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRA:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, effective immediately, the appointment of Joyce Liu as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, replacing Scott Davis as Chief Financial Officer and Frances Murphy as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Davis remains with the Company as a member of the Board

Ms. Liu joins the Company from Corex Management Inc., a full-service accounting group that provides financial and support services for public companies including accounting, regulatory compliance, audit management and financial reporting. Ms. Liu is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with more than 9 years of financial reporting and accounting experience and has served in a senior accounting capacity for a number of publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange including Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI) and Capitan Mining Inc. (CAPT), with a focus on the resource sector. She has an extensive background in financial management, reporting, corporate transactions and has worked with international jurisdictions including the U.S. and Mexico. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Ms. Liu to iMetal Resources, and we look forward to working with her as we advance our flagship property, Gowganda West. I would also like to thank both Mr. Davis and Ms. Murphy for their years of dedicated service in the formative years of the Company."

greenstone pharmaceutical

iMetal Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Equity Financing

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (each, a "Unit") and FT shares (each, a "FT Share"). In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Private Placement the Company issued 7,700,000 Units at an issue price of $0.10 per Unit and 577,000 FT Shares at an issue price of $0.13 per FT Share for aggregate gross process of $845,010.00

Units consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Private Placement. FT Shares will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

North Mara Achieves Tailings Storage Target

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick's North Mara mine today announced that it had achieved its commitment to bring the operation's tailings storage facility's (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year.

Barrick made the commitment to the Tanzanian government when it took over control of the mine in September 2019, at a time when the country's National Environment Management Council (NEMC) had closed down the TSF, then holding significantly more water than it should.

Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022

Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to review its accomplishments of 2021 and outline its business plan for 2022 for its Guayabales and San Antonio projects. The properties are located in Caldas Colombia and the Company has the right to earn 100% unencumbered interests in both projects.

2021 Highlights

Gold79 Announces Agreement for Investor Awareness Campaign with INN

Gold79 Announces Agreement for Investor Awareness Campaign with INN

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor relations services for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Under the terms of the contract for this advertising and investor awareness campaign INN will provide various digital media advertising and related services to increase public awareness of the Company.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with INN to increase market awareness of Gold79. With active exploration programs continuing at our Gold Chain, Arizona project and with drill permitting nearing completion at our Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project we anticipate an exciting year ahead for Gold79."

Challenger Exploration

Drilling Significantly Extends the High-Grade Magnata Fault Mineralisation Along Strike and at Depth

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce results from the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project in San Juan, Argentina. The results are from a series of drill holes designed to test for extensions of high-grade mineralisation on the Magnata Fault at depth and along strike. The program was successful, with all 18 drill holes intersecting mineralisation and the footprint of the high-grade Magnata Fault mineralisation extended significantly.

gold and silver coins

VIDEO — Gwen Preston, Peter Krauth: Watch These Gold and Silver Price Drivers in 2022

Gwen Preston, Peter Krauth: Watch These Gold and Silver Price Drivers in 2022 youtu.be

After a year of relatively little price movement for gold and silver, investors are wondering what threw the precious metals off track, as well as what factors to watch in 2022.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gwen Preston of Resource Maven and Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor and Gold Resource Investor shared their thoughts on what's to come.

To begin, both experts emphasized that 2021 didn't actually bring poor performances from gold and silver — although there wasn't a repeat of the excitement seen in 2020, the sister metals held their ground.

