Idaho Copper to Host Virtual Investor Webinar on Wednesday, November 16, 2026

Management to Discuss Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the CuMo Project, Including After-Tax NPV of US$1.88 Billion, 18.5% IRR and 46-Year Mine Life
Idaho Copper Corporation (NYSE American: COPR) ("Idaho Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals developer advancing the flagship CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project in Idaho, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brodkey will host a virtual investor webinar on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results of the Company's updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the CuMo project. The event is open to all investors and interested parties.
During the webinar, management will walk through the results behind the updated PEA, as well as outline the next steps for the project. The presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.
Idaho Copper Corporate Update Webinar
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-269-7751
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0908
Conference ID: 13763613
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1781450&tp_key=1158c0fbba
Investors may submit questions in advance to COPR@mzgroup.us. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Investor Relations section of Idaho Copper's website at ir.idaho-copper.com.
A telephone replay will be available through Monday, November 30, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using access ID 13763613. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.
Management Commentary
Andrew Brodkey, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper, commented, "Our updated Preliminary Economic Assessment describes a very different CuMo project from the one contemplated in 2020. A smaller first-phase plant and sensor-based ore sorting ahead of the mill materially lower the capital needed to begin production and accelerate payback, while CuMo's molybdenum, silver, rhenium and tungsten add diversification few U.S. copper projects can match.
"With U.S. Forest Service approval to commence drilling now in hand, our focus is the Prefeasibility Study, with completion targeted for 2028, along with the pilot-scale test work that will validate our ore-sorting assumptions at commercial scale. We look forward to walking investors through the PEA results and the milestones ahead," concluded Mr. Brodkey.
About Idaho Copper Corporation
Idaho Copper Corporation (NYSE American: COPR) is a critical minerals developer focused on exploring and developing the CuMo copper-molybdenum-silver project located in Boise County, Idaho. The CuMo project is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the US, and the Company believes it is among the largest undeveloped molybdenum deposits in the world. CuMo contains significant amounts of silver, rhenium, and tungsten – all considered critical or of strategic importance. The project comprises approximately 2,640 acres and consists of 126 federal unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims. To learn more, please visit www.idaho-copper.com.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin Smith, P.E., of Northern Lights Mining, LLC., a "qualified person" as defined under Regulation S-K 1300 and National Instrument 43-101, and independent of the Company.
Cautionary Statement Regarding the PEA
The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis based, in part, on inferred mineral resources. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. No mineral reserves have been estimated for the Project. The PEA is not a prefeasibility or feasibility study, and the Company has not made a decision to construct the CuMo project. The updated PEA has been prepared in accordance with both NI 43-101, and is currently being prepared in accordance with Regulation S-K 1300; the requirements of these standards are similar in many respects but are not identical, and estimates prepared under one may not be directly comparable to estimates prepared under the other.
Safe Harbor Statement
With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding Idaho Copper's planned virtual investor roadshow webinar and the topics to be discussed; the results, assumptions and conclusions of the updated PEA, including estimates of net present value, internal rate of return, payback period, mine life, production, and capital and operating costs; ore-sorting performance and planned pilot-scale test work; and the Company's planned Prefeasibility Study and the anticipated timing thereof. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including risks related to metal price volatility, mining and processing performance, the performance of ore-sorting technology at commercial scale, permitting, and the availability of financing for and development of the CuMo project. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are discussed or identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and registration statements. In addition, this press release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this press release. Idaho Copper does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
COPR@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us