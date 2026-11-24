Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), an OTC Markets Group Inc. property, today announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, taking place December 1st 3rd, 2026.
The three-day event features live presentations from company executives across gold, silver, copper, phosphate, uranium, rare earths and clean technology.
Attendance is free. Investors are encouraged to register in advance and complete the online system check before the event.
Qualified investors can request one-on-one meetings with participating company executives to discuss their projects and business strategies.
"Two dozen companies are presenting across three days, from early-stage explorers through to producers," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "Investors can compare projects across gold, copper, silver and critical minerals, then request time with management directly."
Tuesday, December 1 Presentations
|Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|11:00 AM
|FireFly Metals Ltd.
|OTCID: FFMFF | ASX: FFM
|11:30 AM
|Galantas Gold Corporation
|OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL
|12:00 PM
|TriStar Gold, Inc.
|OTCQB: TSGZF | TSXV: TSG
|1:00 PM
|Getty Copper Inc.
|OTCQX: GTCDF | TSXV: GTC
|1:30 PM
|K2 Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: KTGDF | TSXV: KTO
|2:00 PM
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|Nasdaq: CNL | TSX: CNL
Wednesday, December 2 Presentations
|Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM
|OD6 Metals Limited
|OTCQB: ODSMF | ASX: OD6
|9:30 AM
|Ecora Royalties PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
|10:00 AM
|West Point Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: WPGCF | TSXV: WPG
|10:30 AM
|Critical One Energy Inc.
|OTCQB: CTLOF | CSE: CRTL
|11:00 AM
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD
|11:30 AM
|Oreterra Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: OTMCF | TSXV: OTMC
|12:00 PM
|Cartier Resources, Inc.
|OTCQB: ECRFF | TSXV: ECR
|12:30 PM
|First Phosphate Corp.
|OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE, Nasdaq: PHOS
|1:00 PM
|Greenland Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: GRLRF | TSX: MOLY
|1:30 PM
|Star Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: SRGZ
|2:00 PM
|Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF
|2:30 PM
|First Mining Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
|3:00 PM
|Verdera Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: VUECF | TSXV: V
|4:00 PM
|Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.
|OTCQX: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
Thursday, December 3 Presentations
|Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM
|Adyton Resources Corporation
|OTCQB: ADYRF | TSXV: ADY
|9:30 AM
|West Wits Mining Ltd.
|OTCQB: WMWWF | ASX: WWI
|10:00 AM
|White Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO
|10:30 AM
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX: HSTR
|11:00 AM
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|11:30 AM
|Sunday Lake Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: SLGCF | TSX: SNDY
|12:00 PM
|Super Copper Corp.
|OTCQB: CUPPF | CSE: CUPR
|12:30 PM
|IBC Advanced Alloys
|OTCQB: IAALF | TSXV: IB
|1:00 PM
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT,OTC:CRDOF
|1:30 PM
|Idaho Copper Corporation
|NYSE American: COPR
|2:00 PM
|Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.
|OTCQB: AROMF | TSXV: ARO
|3:30 PM
|Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.
|OTCQX: SKRKF | TSXV: SCMI
|4:00 PM
|Ionic Rare Earth Ltd.
|OTCQB: IXRRF | ASX: IXR
Digital media partners for the conference include Investing News Network and The Prospector News.
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact
OTC Markets Group Inc.
+1 (212) 896-4428
media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact
Greg Young
VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com