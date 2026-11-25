(TheNewswire)
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Fifteen of 25 surface samples return greater than 40% iron, with seven samples exceeding 50% Fe and encouraging preliminary phosphorus values.
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 25, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce encouraging high-grade iron assay results from its 2026 surface sampling program at the Company's Havre-Saint-Pierre (HSP) Project, located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.
Additional claims have been acquired to cover approximately 1409 Hectares in 26 claim units.
Results identified significant iron enrichment in numerous surface rock samples, with the highest assay returning 52.6% elemental iron (Fe), equivalent to approximately 75.2% iron oxide (Fe₂O₃).
Of the 25 samples analyzed, 15 returned iron concentrations exceeding 40% Fe, including seven samples containing more than 50% Fe.
The results are particularly encouraging given the elevated iron concentrations and preliminary indications of low phosphorus and relatively modest aluminum concentrations in several of the highest-grade samples.
Highlights of the 2026 Sampling Program:
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1)Highest iron assay: 52.6% Fe (75.2% Fe equivalent) in sample 6622585.
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2)Seven samples exceeding 50% Fe, with grades ranging from 50.6% to 52.6% Fe.
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3)Fifteen samples exceeding 40% Fe, representing 60% of the samples analyzed.
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4)Median iron grade of 47.0% Fe across the 25 samples.
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5)Low reported phosphorus concentrations, at or below 0.001% P in the seven highest-grade iron samples.
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6)Several elevated iron results occur within a relatively restricted area, suggesting the potential for locally extensive iron-rich lithologies.
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Sample No
|
Easting (UTM)
|
Northing (UTM)
|
Fe
|
Fe2O3
|
Ti
|
V
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
ppm
|
6622577
|
457962
|
5651424
|
51.30
|
73.4
|
0.27
|
1710
|
6622583
|
458441
|
5652349
|
52.20
|
74.7
|
0.11
|
941
|
6622585
|
458441
|
5652349
|
52.60
|
75.2
|
0.10
|
527
|
6622586
|
458282
|
5651987
|
51.10
|
73.1
|
0.19
|
661
|
6622587
|
458275
|
5651985
|
49.10
|
70.1
|
0.10
|
527
|
6622588
|
458311
|
5651983
|
45.10
|
64.4
|
0.20
|
1240
|
6622591
|
458356
|
5652104
|
50.90
|
72.8
|
0.20
|
670
|
6622592
|
458349
|
5652095
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49.90
|
71.4
|
0.26
|
914
|
6622593
|
458339
|
5652070
|
51.30
|
73.4
|
0.31
|
1390
|
6622595
|
458350
|
5652044
|
50.60
|
72.4
|
0.08
|
51
|
6622596
|
458346
|
5652053
|
42.50
|
60.8
|
0.32
|
668
|
6622597
|
458329
|
5652048
|
47.00
|
67.2
|
0.13
|
1060
|
6622598
|
458329
|
5652048
|
47.70
|
68.2
|
0.14
|
866
|
6622599
|
458318
|
5652042
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49.20
|
70.3
|
0.10
|
711
|
6622600
|
458284
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5652040
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47.80
|
68.3
|
0.11
|
366
Table 1: Sample locations on selected surface grab samples greater than 30% Fe
Figure 1: Locations of surface grab samples >30% Fe on airborne electromagnetic anomaly.
Future work will include:
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1)Whole-rock XRF: Total Fe, SiO, Al, TiO, MgO, CaO, P and other major oxides.
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2)Total sulphur and phosphorus analysis.
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3)Mineralogy: XRD and polished-section microscopy to identify magnetite, hematite, ilmenite, chromite and sulphides.
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4)Preliminary beneficiation testing: To establish whether a 62–67% Fe concentrate can be produced, at what recovery, and with what impurity concentrations.4) Preliminary beneficiation testing: To establish whether a 62–67% Fe concentrate can be produced, at what recovery, and with what impurity concentrations.
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5)Drill testing to determine size as the sampling program covered an area of ~1,100m x 1,000m.
Vance White President & CEO of Noble said; ‘This is a very encouraging result from what may turn out to be a significant iron-ore discovery in close proximity to Hydro Power and not too distant from rail and deep sea port. We will need to follow up on the work outlined in the above."
Qualified Person
The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~-1,409 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property; the ~3,300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property; and the ~1,232 hectare Opawica Scandium and REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec. In Newfoundland and Labrador, it holds the~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property.
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Noble disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Contacts:
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations
Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
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