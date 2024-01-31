Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration Company, is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023. The Company’s primary activities during the quarter were the staking of the Ketele LCTG Project in Ethiopia and the diamond drilling program at the wholly owned Werner Lake Project (Werner Lake, or the Project) located in northwestern Ontario.

HIGHLIGHTS

HTM expands critical minerals portfolio through grant of the Ketele Exploration License which, located in mineral rich Ethiopia, is considered prospective for LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) mineralisation.

Ethiopia is home to the Kenticha Lithium and Tantalum Mine. Ketele LCT Project covers 42km2 in prospective geology with no modern exploration.

Work programme has commenced to evaluate the potential for lithium and associated elements with results expected in the coming weeks. This will assist in the investigation of potential spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

HTM finished its maiden drill program at Werner Lake with 798m of diamond drilling completed. Maiden drill program was completed on time and under budget.

HTM intersected cobalt mineralisation in its first two drill holes at Werner Lake, including:

  • 2m @ 0.054% Co, 0.5% Cu in WL23-001
  • 60m @ 0.011% Co, 0.054% Cu, and 0.24% Ni, including 3m @ 0.018 % Co, 0.13 % Cu, and 0.45 % Ni in WL23-002

Ketele LCT Project

During the quarter, HTM announced that the Company had been granted the Ketele Exploration License (MOM-EL-05096-2023) (“License”) in Ethiopia. The License will be the foundation of our exciting new Ketele LCT Project (“Ketele” or the “Project”).

The award of Ketele provides the Company exclusive access to explore new, undrilled tenure, offering significant potential to further enhance the Project which is located 400 km southwest of the capital city of Addis Ababa and 150 km west of the Kenticha Li-Ta Mine.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscobalt stockscobalt explorationasx:htmcobalt investingCobalt Investing
HTM:AU
High-Tech Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

High-Tech Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
High-Tech Metals (ASX:HTM)

High-Tech Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after market close on February 7, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 8, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational performance.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Ethiopia Field Team to Progress Exploration Sampling at Ketele LCT Project

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration company, recently announced that the Company had been granted the Ketele LCT Project (“Ketele” or the “Project”, Figure 1) (MOM-EL-05096-2023) in Ethiopia (Refer ASX Release dated 5 December 2023) and further announces the pending commencement of its first exploration of the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Not Proceeding with Warrant Terms Amendment

Edison Lithium Not Proceeding with Warrant Terms Amendment

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces today that, despite initial intentions, it will not be proceeding with the previously proposed warrant amendments announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had planned to amend the exercise terms of 4,048,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021, and May 28, 2021 (the "Private Placements").

Subsequent to the closing of the Private Placements, the Company completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding securities on August 1, 2023, on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation securities for one (1) post-consolidation security (the "Consolidation"). Accordingly, the effect of the Consolidation on the price of the Warrants was an eight-fold increase. As such, the Warrants consist of: (a) 1,212,500 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.96 expiring on February 26, 2025; (b) 2,484,750 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.44 expiring on May 7, 2025; (c) 250,750 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.92 expiring on May 7, 2025; and (d) 100,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.44 expiring on May 28, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cobalt periodic symbol over shiny black surface

How to Invest in Cobalt in Australia (Updated 2024)

Demand for cobalt has been trending upward in recent years, and analysts remain bullish on the key raw material, whose most-discussed role is in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other electronics.

EV sales are increasing, and these vehicles require lithium-ion batteries to run. Typically, around 9 kilograms of cobalt are used to manufacture each battery, although one battery alone can have as much as 20 kilograms. As long as demand for EVs continues to go up, so too will demand for cobalt — and the EV boom has only just begun.

Cobalt is also key in several different alloys with a variety of uses, including in gas turbine engines and magnets. Particularly tough cobalt alloys, such as tungsten carbide and chromium-cobalt, can be used to cut and drill steel.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium-ion batteries

ASX Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Strong electric vehicle (EV) sales have been driving up demand for key battery raw materials in recent years. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.

This means that as demand for EVs increases, so too will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top four cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalise on this demand.

About 70 percent of global cobalt output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, Australia is proving to be a solid contender; though it is only responsible for 5 percent of the world’s cobalt production, it holds about 18 percent of global cobalt reserves. Moreover, while the DRC’s labour and mining practices have often been labeled unethical and unsustainable, Australian miners are focused on developing safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Keep reading...Show less

Lifezone Metals Announces Joint Venture with Glencore to Recycle Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium in the USA

Hydromet Technology to Recover Precious Metals from Recycled Automotive Catalytic Converters

Lifezone Metals' Hydromet Lab Conducting Confirmatory Pilot Program Testing and Commence Feasibility Study

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Tech Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

High-Tech Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business

Related News

Resource Investing

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

technology investing

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

Gold Investing

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Nickel Investing

Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business

Lithium Investing

A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Resource Investing

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP

Lithium Investing

NASDAQ Listing Update

×