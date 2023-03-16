High Prices, Increased Investments Will Drive Supply Response for Nickel, Green River Gold CEO Says
“Every commodity will get hot in the eyes of the investors at some point. So I'd stick to my guns and look at nickel as a long-term play,” Green River Gold President and CEO Perry Little said.
With the expected demand from electric vehicle manufacturers, a nickel supply crunch might be looming, but with the right market conditions and government support, production of this critical mineral could accelerate, according to Perry Little, CEO of Green River Gold (CSE:CCR).
Roughly 70 percent of nickel demand comes from stainless steel, but electric vehicles are expected to significantly impact its usage. “I think we're up to something like 5 percent of the nickel demand is (from electric) vehicles now. And that's going to increase dramatically. So where does that additional nickel come from?” Little said.
Interest from both governments and the private sector will drive growth in the nickel space, he added.
“You're seeing governments get behind the industry now … the American military is trying to secure nickel supply. That's not a secret,” he noted. “The big companies are putting money into the sector, and that will eventually drive the supply. But there's going to be a gap in there, because you just can't turn these mines on like that. So anything that's an early stage promising nickel deposit I believe will get strategic investments. I think you're going to see it happening quickly.”
Watch the full interview with Green River Gold CEO Perry Little above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Green River Gold (CSE:CCR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Green River Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Green River Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Green River Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1931.57
|+10.27
|Silver
|21.99
|+0.26
|Copper
|3.93
|+0.06
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|69.06
|+0.71
|Heating Oil
|2.56
|+0.03
|Natural Gas
|2.52
|0.00
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Nickel Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.