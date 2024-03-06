Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Helium Evolution
Unlocking Canada's Untapped Helium Potential
Oil and Gas Investing

HEVI Eyeing Production at the End of 2024, CEO Says

Oil and Gas Investing
HEVI Eyeing Production at the End of 2024, CEO Says

“The Mankota area will be our near-term focus for development and getting production online, which would lead to cashflow. We’re going to be (in production) in the fourth quarter of this year. That would be a big point for us," said Helium Evolution President and CEO Greg Robb.

Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI) has completed the drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (Test Well Area #1), and while testing is ongoing, President and CEO Greg Robb said the company is aiming to proceed with production at the end of the year.

“We’ve been pursuing drilling at Mankota for around a year now with our partner North American Helium, (and) testing a bunch of anomalies. Over the last two years we’ve drilled about 11 wells, a number of them in the Mankota area, and we discovered helium from the last three,” he explained.

"The next step is getting reservoir valuation. You flow them and then you shut them in for a period of time, and you build up and put analysis for a better understanding of the reservoir. And we’ll be proceeding later (this year) for further drilling, pipelining and probably bringing in a plant, then aiming for production at the end of the year. So Mankota is a major turning point for us," Robb added.

Watch the full interview with Helium Evolution President and CEO Greg Robb above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Helium Evolution in order to help investors learn more about the company. Helium Evolution is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Helium Evolutionand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

Helium Evolution
Sign up to get your FREE

Helium Evolution Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

