Heritage Mining "Poised for Discovery" in 2023, CEO ays
“Put your seat belts on. 2023 is going to be a fantastic year," said Heritage Mining President, CEO and Director Peter Schloo.
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) President, CEO and Director Peter Schloo has expressed optimism that 2023 will be a “fantastic year” for the company after a sampling program at the Drayton Black Lake (DBL) project returned the highest gold assay ever at 2,330 grams per tonne gold.
“We did some check sampling on our project from historical results,” Schloo said. "We wanted to make sure that everything checks out. And then what we did is build on that by executing a channel sampling program over our three target areas, which have now been defined. And we're very excited about 2023."
DBL is located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, and covers 30 kilometers of the central volcanic and southern sedimentary domains within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou greenstone belt, which also hosts Treasury Metals' (TSX:TML,OTCQX:TSRMF) Goliath gold-silver complex immediately to the southwest.
Heritage Mining will begin the process of applying for a permit, which Schloo said would be the second milestone for the project. The CEO added that his company is also looking for new potential targets in 2023.
”We're poised for discovery. And on top of that, we're in a fantastic address in close proximity to infrastructure. We have a team that's been there and done it before … so we have the eyes to see if there's really something there, if there's going to be a flood of capital. And people are going to start paying more attention to the junior gold sector in Ontario. We're poised for a rewrite … I think it's (time to) put your seat belts on. 2023 is going to be a fantastic year.”
Watch the full interview with Heritage Mining CEO Peter Schloo above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Heritage Mining (CSE:HML). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Heritage Miningin order to help investors learn more about the company. Heritage Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Heritage Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
