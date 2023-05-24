Heritage Mining Announces Corporate and Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)
Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) (“Heritage” or the “Company”) is pleased announce significant advancements in the first few weeks of its fully permitted Phase 1 exploration drilling program at the flagship Drayton – Black Lake project (the “Project”) (Figure 1), located near Sioux Lookout, Ontario. The Project is located within Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou greenstone belt of the Wabigoon Subprovince, which also hosts the Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Goliath-Goldlund deposits.
Exploration Update:
New Millennium Area (Never Drilled): At least three mineralized deformation corridors consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins. A 5m wide orogenic load gold style sheeted quartz veins identified in the hanging and foot wall was identified on the first day of mapping at the Project. Pyrite, Chalcopyrite, and Galena observed in the vein system, similar to New Millennium veins sampled to the north. Grab sample assays pending (Figure 2). The Company has also secured a contractor to clear a trail to the New Millennium Area for proposed drilling by month’s end, weather permitting.
Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director commented, “A fantastic find on the team’s first day at New Millennium and the largest vein in the area to date. Leveraging our local relationships, we have secured a permitted trail ahead of schedule. The trail will provide for better access thereby increasing operational efficiency and the number of available drill targets. We will continue to work with all stake holders to advance the area in a collaborative manner inclusive of all stakeholders.”
Alcona Area: Mineralized deformation corridor over 1,000 m (up to 200 m wide) consisting of multiple discrete
zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins. The team confirmed significant galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite associated with a 15m corridor of primary and secondary quartz veins at the Powerline Prospect (never drilled) which has been upgraded from proposed to drill ready-status (Figure 3).
Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director commented, “The Powerline Prospect is a great window into the Alcona Area. This extension has never been drilled and is now a priority drill target with the potential of extending strike at depth. The access is fantastic, with logging active in the area, providing additional exploration upside.”
Moretti Area: Mineralized deformation corridor over 2,500 m consisting of discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins ranging from cm to meter scale. New Logging activities in the north eastern portion of the Property allow for improved access, ideal for prospecting and drilling over more than five historic mineral occurrences on the property inclusive of the advanced target, Moretti.
Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director commented, “Recent logging activities is fantastic for our project. This increases the probability of new discovery and optimizes capital and operational efficiency pertaining to prospecting and drilling access. There is even a logging road going right past where we want to drill at Moretti. Simply put, We spend less time and capital getting there, and more time being there, fantastic.”
Corporate Update:
In less than two weeks from mobilization, the Company has secured vital equipment for Phase 1 mapping and exploration and coreshack facilities (Figure 5).
Figure 1: Heritage Mining Claims Package
Figure 2: CEO Peter Schloo and Exploration Manager Bobby Scott standing on Quartz Reef, Powerline Prospect, Alcona Area.
Figure 3: New Millennium Prospect
Figure 4: NEW DISCOVERY, 5-Meter-wide quartz vein at New Millennium Prospect, Never Drilled.
Figure 5 – Core Shack Facility and Equipment
Qualified Person
Robert Scott, Exploration Manager for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
ABOUTHERITAGEMININGLTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
HeritageMiningLtd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook” and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company’s estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company’s projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - May 8, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the Company has begun mobilizing field teams in advancement of its fully permitted Phase 1 exploration drilling program at its flagship Drayton Black Lake project (or the "Project") located near Sioux Lookout, Ontario. The Project is located within Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou greenstone belt of the Wabigoon Subprovince, which also hosts the Treasury Metals Inc.'s (TSE:TML) Goliath and Goldlund deposits. The Company is also pleased to announce its participation via sponsorship and attendance to the Lac Seul Career Fair this coming May 10 th 2023.
2022 Summary
Our 2022 program which confirmed widespread Au-Ag mineralization hosted in deformation zones ranging from discrete 3-5m wide shear structures (New Millennium) to broad (>200m) composite deformation zones (Alcona Main and Moretti Areas). Channel results along with grab samples confirm the presence of extensive, structurally controlled and locally high-grade Au-Ag mineral systems.
2023 Exploration Plans
The Company's 2023 exploration program includes detailed mapping, channel sampling and 3D geologic block modeling in advance of planned and permitted phase one drilling at Alcona, Moretti and New Millennium:
Alcona: Mineralized deformation corridor over 1km strike by 200m wide consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins open in all directions (Figure 2);
Moretti: Mineralized deformation corridor over 2,500m of strike 500m wide consisting of discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins ranging from cm to meter scale (Figure 3); and
New Millennium (Never Drilled) : At least three mineralized deformation corridors consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins, rocks up to 2330g/t gold (Figure 2).
A 3D geologic and structural block model will help further refine the drill design and help in prioritizing the pipeline of precious and base metal projects for future follow-up exploration.
Historic Exploration Highlights:
O ver twenty base and precious metal prospects within seven mineralized z on es, over a 15,257-hectare land package (Figure 1)
157 historical drill holes completed between 1947 and 2016, shallow, average hole depth 120m
Select historical high-grade drill results include:
Alcona Mine Zone - 6.83 g/t Au over 1.70m in hole HR-ZL-01, from 35.50m
Moretti Zone - 31.87 g/t Au over 1.45m in hole BKl9914, from 110.41m
At Moretti Zon - e, an historic bulk sample (8.5 tonne) assayed 14.62 g/t Au
Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director commented, "We are excited about commencing the fully permitted 2023 field program at Drayton – Black Lake project on schedule. The project shows significant potential for multiple exploration discoveries. Last year's successful field program at Alcona, New Millennium and Moretti confirmed high-grade gold and gold-silver mineralization and we plan to systematically advance these priority targets through to drilling. Given the scale and the number of base and precious metal mineral occurrences known on this property, the Company looks forward to evaluating and developing a pipeline of quality prospects for future exploration development, in a systematic and respectful manner inclusive and considerate of all key stakeholders."
Community Involvement: Lac Seul Career Fair
The Company has sponsored and will be attending the Lac Seul Career Fair as part of our commitment to source local talent from the surrounding communities this coming week May 10 th , 2023. The Lac Seul Career Fair will welcome students, recent graduates, and those seeking employment or further education in the area surrounding Frenchman's Head, Sioux-Lookout and the Project. More than 70 local businesses and organizations will be attending.
Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director commented,
"We are very excited to sponsor, connect, present and provide employment and/or contracting opportunities to the local communities through career fairs such as Lac Seul Career Fair. We can't wait to meet everyone and introduce our developing story! See you there!"
Figure 1: Property map – Property Geology and Targets
Figure 2: Alcona and New Millennium areas with airborne magnetics 2VD showing surface sample locations and 2023 planned mapping areas.
Figure 3: Moretti 2022 and Historic Results on 1VD Geophysics.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its April 13, 2023 press release announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering "), Heritage has secured sufficient capital to proceed with Phase 1 of its exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project as planned. The Company has also extended the closing of an additional tranche of the Offering until no later than June 19, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule. The Company will provide additional updates in the near future
"We are very excited to be in a position to proceed with Phase 1 and look forward to adding shareholder value with the recent tranche one close which provides the required capital to initiate Phase 1 of the exploration program to advance our flagship Drayton Black Lake project on schedule. We look forward to updating you further in the near future once key items have been solidified and scheduled." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.
The Company raised an aggregate of $378,649.97 pursuant to Tranche One, of which $251,000 was raised on the issuance of 2,510,000 flow-through units (" FT Units ") and $127,649.97 was raised on the issuance of 1,418,333 units (" Units "). Each Unit was issued at a price per Unit of $0.09 and is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.15 (" Warrant "). Each FT Unit was issued at a price of $0.10 and is comprised of one Common Share which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Warrant.
The Company paid an aggregate $17,020.00 in cash commissions and issued an aggregate 213,000 compensation options (the " Compensation Options ") in connection with Tranche One. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one additional Unit at a price of $0.09 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.
Proceeds of Tranche One will be used to fund the Company's previously announced exploration and drilling program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project, in addition to general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Tranche One are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL") ahead of schedule. The program's primary focus will be to drill three priority targets at DBL.
"The early permit approval is a confirmation of our newly established relationships with the nearby First Nations communities and the Ministry of Mines.
I would like to personally thank the Lac Seul First Nation, Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, Metis Nation of Ontario as well as the Ministry of Mines for their time and efforts to expedite the permitting process.
This is a great step forward to advancing our flagship project and we look forward to growing these mutually beneficial relationships as we progress together.
With the early permit approval in our rear view mirror, we are looking forward to advancing our flagship project this spring/summer in a systematic manner" commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:
13,000,000 flow-through units (" FT Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit; and
2,222,222 units (" Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.09 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").
Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share, each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one Warrant.
Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 36 months from the issuance closing date (the " Expiry Time ").
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and prior to May 5, 2023 and is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project, in addition to general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
The Selwyn Basin in the Yukon remains a relatively underexplored and undervalued region with huge potential for gold deposits. Exploration companies looking to acquire and develop highly prospective projects in the region have the ability to leverage excellent discovery potential and exciting early-stage investment opportunities.
Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD) is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline’s project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross’ Fort Knox mine, Newmont’s Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine. The Company’s first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.
The Einarson property covers five primary target areas with high-grade surface grab samples and wide-scale gold anomalies in the soil. Additionally, the Rogue project hosts two prospective targets, which cover a newly discovered Tombstone series intrusion, and a potential buried intrusion with visible gold observed within its sulfide veining structures.
Snowline Gold leverages existing geological data from exploration work completed by the previous private operator. This data helps enable fast-tracked development and more rapid, low-cost entry to exploration.In 2022, Snowline Gold purchased a large portfolio in the Yukon Territory, the Golden Oly project, from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV:SKP), which comprises 10 gold properties in the Selwyn Basin.
Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl said the Golden Oly project covers at least seven distinct reduced intrusion-related gold targets, with each target geologically similar to the company’s ongoing Valley discovery on the Rogue Project. “We have acquired not just the properties, but also extensive geochemical, geophysical and geological datasets which will accelerate our exploration efforts – all for roughly the cost of staking,” he said in a statement.
The company commenced its 2022 exploration and drilling program in June 2022. Phase 2 diamond drilling is underway at Rogue's Valley zone to test the extent of gold mineralization encountered by drilling in September 2021 within a soil and talus fine anomaly spanning roughly two kms.
The company’s solid share structure has a post-RTO total of over 89,197,000 shares and consists of several strategic shareholders, management and insiders. Snowline Gold has a committed 30 percent insider share position.
The Einarson gold project covers 61,690 hectares across Yukon’s mineral-rich and underexplored Selwyn basin. The property encompasses multiple kilometers-long geochemical anomalies associated with thrust-faulted carbonate and Carlin-type gold deposits. Snowline Gold holds a 70-percent-interest in 3,016 claims and 100-percent-interest in the remaining 25 claims covering the project.
The property hosts multiple structurally controlled quartz mineralization occurrences with grab samples grading up to 34.2 g/t gold. Extensive work of past private operators Anthill Resources and 18526 Yukon Inc. includes securing the property’s mineral tenure, collecting more than 25,000 soil samples and 4,500 stream sediment samples, and conducting limited preliminary drilling.
Advanced past exploration, totaling upwards of C$20 million, primes the company for low-cost entry and fast-tracked development across the project’s primary target areas. These areas include the Mars NE, Avalanche Creek, Mars, Misty and Odd zones. The Mars NE zone was the initial focus of exploration efforts at the Einarson project during the 2021 field season.
As the company advanced its Einarson project, it announced it has intersected 7.05 meters at 3.96 g/t gold, including 0.7 meters at 10.65 g/t gold, and 4 meters at 4.10 g/t gold, including 0.5 meters at 17.95 g/t gold in initial drill program at the Jupiter Zone. Highlights of the drill program include the following:
On January 12, 2022, Snowline Gold announced receipt of the remaining assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project. The results indicated hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t gold over 4.7 meters, including 22.1 g/t gold over 1.1 meters in a quartz-carbonate vein breccia carrying visible gold. True widths for this intersection are not known but are estimated at approximately 90 percent of the reported interval.
The Rogue gold project comprises 105 mineral claims over 2,439 hectares in a ten by two-kilometer claim block and several nearby satellite blocks totaling 16 additional claims. All claims are 100-percent-owned by Snowline Gold. The main target areas include the Valley and Gracie zones.
The main block covers a 9-km trend of hornfels alteration consisting of anomalous gold in rocks, soils and stream sediment. Initial surface rock grab samples collected by previous operators and an independent qualified person contracted by the company include gold grades as high as 152 g/t, 95.3 g/t and 44.8 g/t gold at Valley.
Snowline Gold suspects the main trend hosts two members of the Tombstone plutonic suite, the set of Cretaceous intrusions responsible for multi-million ounce reduced intrusion-related gold systems seen at Kinross’s Fort Knox mine and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine.
The company reported preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program demonstrating the increasing scale and fertility in the Valley Zone “with grades exceeding expectations.” The results included:
The Tosh gold project in southwestern Yukon covers 3,700 hectares in a similar geological and structural setting to Newmont’s Coffee deposits. The project has the potential to become a significant orogenic gold camp due to high-strain schists and intercalated marble geological profile. Snowline Gold owns 100 percent of the Tosh gold project.
Past exploration has revealed mineralized rock samples of up to 6.8 g/t gold and 1,146 g/t silver over a 15-km area. Likewise, the company has reported multiple open-ended soil anomalies at least 2.1 kms in length, with soil concentrations grading upwards of 5.8 g/t gold and 62.1 g/t silver.
The Cliff gold project covers 2,724 hectares in southwestern Yukon’s Ruby Range placer gold district, a region that has produced over 50,000 ounces of gold since 1991. The property leverages a nearby road-accessible airstrip, hydroelectric station and resources from the Haines Junction township. Snowline Gold owns 100 percent of the Cliff gold project.
Early exploration on the property returned stream sediment grades of up to 480 parts per billion (ppb) gold and a gold-in-soil anomaly of up to 850 ppb gold. In 2013, quartz arsenopyrite vein material found in schists assayed 7.3 g/t gold with additional evidence pointing towards high-grade altered granodiorite material.
Snowline Gold remains excited to continue exploring and developing this highly prospective project.
The 125-hectare Rainbow Gold Project is located within the Tintina Gold Belt. It covers a gold and pathfinder element soil anomaly associated with surface alteration caused by a recently discovered intrusion, thought to belong to the mid-Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic Suite. Other Tombstone-related gold deposits within the Tintina Gold Belt include Fort Knox (~11 million ounces gold), and Eagle (~4.8 million ounces gold).
A program of drone surveying, geochemical sampling and structural mapping is planned to establish suitable drill targets on the Rainbow property.
Scott Berdahl is a professional geologist with over 15 years’ industry experience. Born and raised in Canada’s Yukon Territory and based in Whitehorse, he brings a strong technical grounding to discovery-stage exploration alongside in-depth local knowledge. He has business development experience with several private and listed exploration companies focused on gold and base metals. He studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, earning two degrees including a BSc in Geology, and he went on to gain his MSc in Earth Science & Engineering from KAUST in Saudi Arabia and an MBA from INSEAD in France and Singapore.
Matthew Roma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and is a principal of Roma Capital Corp., a private company providing corporate finance, accounting and capital advisory services to private and public companies. In this role, Roma serves as a director and/or officer to a number of junior public companies in the natural resource sector. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States.
Sergio Gamonal brings over 15 years' exploration experience to the company, having held senior roles at major mining companies Barrick and Kinross. Most recently, he served as country exploration manager for Argentina and then Chile with Barrick Gold, where he led the development of a robust pipeline of early to advanced stage gold targets throughout the Andes. Prior to this, he spent over 10 years with Kinross in the roles of senior specialized geologist and exploration geologist, integrating geological and geochemical datasets with assessment and exploratory fieldwork at project sites in Russia, Africa, and South America.
Thomas Branson served as Snowline's exploration manager in 2022, playing a key role on Snowline's team during a transformative year for the company that included initial delineation of the large, near-surface, and unusually high-grade bulk tonnage Valley gold discovery on Snowline's Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Prior to joining Snowline, Branson spent 15 years as an exploration geologist, gaining extensive experience in the Yukon and British Columbia, from greenfields exploration to feasibility studies. He has been involved with organization and management of over 190,000 cumulative meters of exploration and resource drilling on programs in the Wernecke Mountains and Wolverine mine in Yukon, Mount Milligan, Kemess and Scottie Gold mines in BC and elsewhere. Branson earned a BSc in earth and ocean science from the University of British Columbia and an MSc in exploration geology from Rhodes University in South Africa. He is a licensed professional geologist with engineers and geoscientists in British Columbia.
Zoë Goodyear is a geologist and database manager bringing 10 years of geoscience and industry experience to Snowline Gold Ltd. She brings a strong technical understanding of geologic databases with a sound knowledge of grassroots exploration and target generation. Previously managed 600,000 meters of drilling data and the regional exploration database on the Cariboo Gold Project for Osisko Development.
Steve Rennalls brings a diverse background to Snowline’s team. In the field, he has worked as a geo-technician, prospector, and camp manager, gaining a thorough understanding of the complexities of exploration in the Canadian North along the way. In the office, his academic and work history in marketing gives him a unique ability to translate Snowline’s vision and values into practical application.
Stephanie Hansen brings nearly a decade of marketing experience to Snowline, including a background in branding, communications and event marketing in a variety of industries including tourism, fishing, luxury and home and hearth. She will be leading Snowline’s major marketing initiatives including branding, communications and investor relations.
Dr Craig Hart is a world renowned scholar on gold and copper deposits He most recently served as Director of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia, where he initiated industry sponsored research projects that focused on gold and porphyry systems and development of novel exploration methods He has published over 150 technical papers and spent 14 years with the Yukon Geological Survey.
Sarah Weber is a professional geoscientist with over 20 years of diversified experience in the natural resource sector including extensive experience working with indigenous communities and government within BC. She is president and CEO of C3 Alliance Corp. where she provides leadership in building positive relationships between industry, chambers of commerce, municipal governments, provincial governments, Indigenous communities, and NGOs.
Gunther Roehlig has 25 years of experience in the financial and investment industry with a background in managing, financing, transitioning and restructuring junior public companies. With an extensive skill set focused on connecting business investment opportunities with established and experienced executive management, negotiating with legacy debt holders and understanding corporate governance and capital structure frameworks, Roehlig has successfully orchestrated more than two dozen RTOs and IPOs on the TSX-V and CSE across a variety of high tech, mining and junior resource corporate platforms. Roehlig currently serves as CFO and director on the board of Hello Pal International Inc as well as an independent director on several other issuers. In 2011, Roehlig served as the president of Terra Ventures Inc., which was acquired by Hathor Exploration, which was subsequently acquired by one of the world’s largest mining companies Rio Tinto.
Extending 10km North From The Ternera Gold Deposit
Tesoro Gold Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO, OTCQB:TSORF) is pleased to report surface mapping and sampling results confirm continuous gold anomalism within a highly prospective fault corridor extending >10km north from the Ternera Gold Deposit (Ternera).
HIGHLIGHTS
Tesoro Managing Director, Zeff Reeves, commented:
“These latest results continue to highlight the huge potential within the broader El Zorro mineralised system. Our exploration team has delineated what is now a near continuous, outcropping gold system over more than 10km and which is open to the north and south.
Initial drilling is underway at Kitsune to test an area with a surface gold footprint more than twice the size of the existing Ternera Mineral Resource, offering exceptional exploration and resource growth upside. In short, we firmly believe we have all the essential ingredients for the potential discovery of another Ternera-style gold deposit.”
Assay results received for 261 samples collected from detailed channel sampling and mapping programs at the Kitsune and Calderillas targets build on previous sampling programs. Results confirm a >10km anomalous gold zone stretching from the Buzzard target south of Ternera, through Ternera, Kitsune and Calderillas in the north.
Gold mineralisation is strongly controlled by the location of the Dorado Fault Zone (DFZ), particularly where it crosses the favourable El Zorro Tonalite (EZT) intrusive rocks. At Kitsune, a >500m wide prospective corridor has been defined, characterised by brittle deformation and strong alteration with surface gold anomalism. The Kitsune Target is approximately 2.2km wide, with continuous sampling along individual EZT dykes demonstrating continuous gold anomalism of up to 930m of strike.
Numerous secondary structures branching off the DFZ also host gold mineralisation with new results of up to 15.90g/t Au being reported at the Calderillas target, approximately 7.5km north of Ternera. Additional work is planned to further delineate future drill targets at Calderillas.
Samples were collected as continuous rock chips, with prospective rock types outcropping at surface as fresh or weakly oxidized outcrops. This provides a high level of geological information about the nature and controls of gold mineralisation throughout the sampled areas.
Full results and sampling methodologies are presented in the Appendices of this announcement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quebec and Ontario are more than Canada’s most populous provinces. They are also hosts to some of the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, combining the perfect storm of stability, government support in mining and high-grade mineralization discovery potential. Jumping onto investment opportunities in these provinces can present investors with a head start on the next new commodity cycle.
TomaGold (TSXV:LOT,OTCQB:TOGOF) is a well-funded mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company combines an excellent asset profile with impressive strategic partnerships and trading volume.
The company currently has five gold projects under development near the Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. These assets leverage great infrastructure and resource networks within Northern Quebec’s safe mining-friendly jurisdictions.
TomaGold’s expertly chosen projects have fast-track potential, with many groundwork milestones already achieved. Ongoing GIS data collection and 3D modeling have helped determine overarching geochemical properties and recalibrate future drilling campaigns.
In January 2021, the company reported positive preliminary results from its 2,500-meter drilling program at its wholly-owned flagship Obalski gold project. DAS Vision3D induced polarization (IP) survey carried out on the southern portion of Obalski property revealed the presence of at least six strong chargeability and/or resistivity anomalies south of the APo zone.
Commencing drill campaigns for this property could present similar copper-gold mining success as seen in the project’s past-producing history and neighboring development projects. The Obalski is strategically positioned near the highly prospective Philibert deposit and the Nelligan gold project currently operated by IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) and Vanstar Mining Resources (TSXV:VSR).
TomaGold has a joint venture with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and New Gold (TSX:NGD) that gives the company 24.5 percent interest in the resource-rich Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. Exploration work on the property from the 1980s returned assay values of 172 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and 19 g/t gold over 1.8 meters.
In 2022, TomaGold acquired the Star Lake property composed of 96 map-designated claims covering an area of 4,962.6 hectares (50 square kilometers). Star Lake is located 120 kilometers southeast of Radisson and approximately 15 kilometers south of the recently acquired claims in James Bay. It has been the subject of geophysical surveys that have identified six rare earth element showings.
The company also reported positive prospecting sampling results which doubled the size of its Star Lake property to 214 map-designated claims over an area of 10,906 hectares (109 square kilometers), the largest land position in the sector. The property is characterized by multiple under-explored outcropping pegmatite intrusions that host unusual enrichment of rare earth elements.
TomaGold is very well positioned for growth and project advancement as a junior mining company. It currently has over C$8 million in liquidity and cash for intended project funding and operates with a tight and deeply connected shareholder structure. Major shareholders include IAMGOLD, closely tied family offices, family members and management.
TomaGold’s management team comprises world-class experts in capital markets, geology and mineral exploration. The company’s solid technical team primes it for significant mining success and economic prosperity.
TomaGold’s wholly owned Obalski property hosts seven separated mineralized zones, one mining concession and one 85-meter shaft adjacent to two ramps. The property had seen limited exploration since the late 1980s when it was a considerable copper-gold producer. Covering approximately 345 hectares south of Chibougamau, Quebec, the project leverages strong government support, access roadways and rich resource networks close to major populous areas.
In 1964, United Obalski Mining mined 90,093 tonnes grading 3.0 g/t gold, 6.2 g/t silver and 1.53 percent copper. Since then, extensive drilling campaigns have resulted in 230 new open targets on the property for a total of more than 60,000 meters, most of which involves shallow drilling. A 2017 drill campaign later presented grades of 15.0 g/t gold, 46.8 g/t silver and 10.4 percent copper over two meters.
The property hosts widespread gold-copper mineralization with sulfide-rich quartz-carbonate veins and pyritized shear zones. This favorable geological profile primes the project for advanced development, including the continuation of a 2,500 drilling program to better define Obalski’s main PO zone.
The company began its 10,000-meter drilling program at Obalski in 2021, which was later expanded to 11,500 meters that same year. Strong geophysical anomalies at Obalski’s southern portion were reported. In 2022, DAS Vision3D induced polarization (IP) survey revealed the presence of at least six strong chargeability and/or resistivity anomalies south of the APo zone, which extend downward from peaks located at a vertical depth of 100 to 150 meters and remain open at an average depth of 325 meters. A number of less-strong anomalies were also found.
The highly prospective Lac Doda project operates in the resource-rich Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec. The property consists of eight mineral claims over an area of 4,478 hectares. Located approximately 20 kilometers southwest of the Monster Lake property, the Lac Doda property leverages many of the same existing infrastructure and geographical advantages.
TomaGold owns 100 percent interest in the project. In July 2020, the company announced an option agreement to sell up to 80 percent interest in the Lac Doda property to Goliath Resources (TSXV:GOT). This agreement presents an exciting stage in the project’s growth.
Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West Properties
TomaGold strategically positions both projects to leverage the valuable mineralization of the Monster Lake property. Monster West consists of 21 mineral claims covering an area of 1,172.51 hectares and Monster East consists of 69 mineral claims covering an area of 4,269 hectares. The company owns 100 percent interest in both properties.
Monster Lake East is separated into three main sectors: Cookie Monster, Little Monster and Monster Island. A July 2018 IP survey revealed a large copper geochemical anomaly with a striking distance of several kilometers. Surveying also identified gold assay results just below 1 g/t gold and 14 potential high-priority gold and copper targets at depths of 100 to 350 meters.
Future plans include detailed airborne and ground geophysical surveying data compilation. TomaGold intends on using this analysis for drill recommendations and target generation for both properties.
The Hazeur project consists of 61 mineral claims and covers 2,863 hectares along the southern border of the Monster Lake property. TomaGold currently has 70 percent interest in the property and is strategically positioned as the project operator. The project covers the Joe Mann-Guercheville corridor with numerous gold occurrences along the property’s deformation zone.
Regional mineral grades include 0.24 g/t gold over 80.4 meters and 0.30 g/t gold over 70 meters. The company hopes to mimic some of its best drilling results of 24.55 g/t gold over 0.50 meters and 7.66 g/t gold over 1.25 meters in future development campaigns.
Since 2015, Hazeur has seen successful high-definition magnetic VTEM-type airborne surveying over the property and advanced drilling. This exploration reported significant gold intersections across seven drill holes. Baird Property
TomaGold is currently in a joint venture with Evolution Mining and New Gold for the Baird property. The company holds a 24.5 percent interest in Baird, with Evolution owning a majority 51 percent as the project operator.
The Baird property lies in the prolific Red Lake gold belt 6 kilometers north of the Madsen Mine and 14 kilometers southwest of the Red Lake mine. The asset’s geological profile includes volcanic rock coverage and the famous structural and alteration system characteristics of Red Lake and Campbell mines. This profile could explain the impressive assay values of 172 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and 19 g/t gold over 1.8 meters reported from early drilling programs.
David Grondin has worked in the financial and mining sectors for over 20 years. He has been the president and CEO of TomaGold since December 2011 and is a director of AM Resources. He was also president and CEO of NQ Exploration Inc. and has acted as a financial analyst for CTI Capital Inc. Grondin has a bachelor degree in business administration (finance) from HEC Montréal and experience in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and reverse takeovers.
Martin Nicoletti is a certified general accountant with more than 22 years of experience. He has been involved in global exploration activities with public junior mining companies since 2004. His duties include financial controls and financial reporting. He presently acts as CFO for several public companies.
André Jean was the chief engineer geologist for the Monster Lake project from its commencement until his departure in 2018. He has over 35 years of geology experience, having worked for multiple mining companies located in Quebec, Central and South America and Africa, including Les Mines Seleine, Louvem, Lac Minerals and Osisko.
Caitlin Jeffs has worked for several junior and major companies since 2002 in both gold and base metal exploration. Most of her experience has been with Placer Dome CLA Inc. and Goldcorp Inc. managing all aspects of in-depth exploration projects and specializing in GIS technology and 3D modeling of ore bodies. She is a founding partner and 33 percent owner of Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation of Thunder Bay, ON, a full-service mineral exploration consulting firm.
Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU) is a junior exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company follows a unique prospect generator model focused on aggressive modern exploration for world-class mineral deposits in politically-stable jurisdictions across Europe, including Portugal, Kosovo and more recently, Finland.
Avrupa’s hybrid prospect generator model is designed to create shareholder value by building an extensive portfolio of projects suitable for exploration to be funded by joint venture or sold to larger mining companies. The company leverages new techniques and technologies to improve exploration efforts and facilitate new discoveries. In some cases, companies following the prospect generator model have become royalty companies by allowing partners to dilute them to a valuable royalty, and Avrupa has significant exposure to this route to liquidity.
Avrupa’s goal is to have one flagship, 100-percent-owned project, that it advances with its own funds instead of through partner funding. The Finland projects, some of which have historical base metal resources, are being assessed to identify flagship potential for one of the assets.
The company's projects are all located in areas with existing mines and strong geological potential for the discovery of further economic metal deposits. For example, the company’s flagship Alvalade JV project is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB) of southern Portugal, a hotspot for mining with over 80 historic mines in the Belt. Presently, there are seven active mining operations in the IPB of Portugal and Spain.
The IPB is one of the world’s largest and most prolific copper-zinc-iron massive sulfide belts with mining history dating back more than 2,000 years. Three out of four of the last greenfield discoveries in the IPB are now large operating mines, including the giant Neves Corvo copper-zinc-tin massive sulfide mine. However, the area has not experienced any real exploration since the mid-1990s. In 2012, Avrupa Minerals' team began applying its expertise to the region resulting in a new discovery at Alvalade in 2014.
Avrupa Minerals’ Alvalade license is located along trend to the northwest of Neves Corvo, which is currently the largest operating copper-zinc mine in Europe.
The Alvalade project involves an earn-in agreement that Avrupa (the operator) does not have to fund at present. The project was previously optioned to Antofagasta Minerals, one of the world’s largest copper producers. Armed with a new geological model, Avrupa Minerals was able to successfully complete five rounds of drilling at Alvalade between April 2012 and October 2014.
The initial 2014 drill program made a significant VMS discovery in the Sesmarias West target on the Alvalade JV; the first of its kind on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in 20 years. New massive sulfide targets were also identified at Sesmarias East and at Pombal 15 kilometers south of the Sesmarias area.
Under a new partner, a drill program was initiated in Q4 2015. Four holes were drilled around the area of SES010 and results confirmed and extended the massive sulfide lens to a length of 300 meters with a 35- to 40-meter thickness.
In February 2019, Avrupa Minerals reported additional drill results from its own drilling program at the Sesmarias prospect. The company completed six holes totaling 2,498 meters including results from SES026, which extended the “10” lens by 300 meters to the north.
In March 2019, Avrupa Minerals released assay results for drill hole SES003, which was drilled on the Alvalade project back in 2014. The results from SES003 were not initially analyzed due to its general proximity to SES002, and were similar to those high-grade assays noted above.
In October 2019, Avrupa Minerals entered into a letter of intent with Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A.U. (MATSA) to form an earn-in exploration and exploitation joint venture on the Alvalade copper-zinc massive sulfide project. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies created a new joint venture company, PorMining, Lda., to direct future operations.
The first stage of the JV is designed to delineate a deposit at Sesmarias and the other mineralized targets within the boundaries of the Alvalade license, including the past-producing Lousal Mine, Monte de Bela Vista, and the past-producing Caveira Mine. Avrupa also defined a number of additional close-to-drill-ready target areas across the property.
In order to acquire a 51-percent interest in the new JV company, PorMining, Lda., MATSA must make a series of payments, including €1.2 million of exploration expenditures during the first year of the agreement and a further €1.2 million at MATSA’s discretion during the following two years. MATSA, now called Sandfire-MATSA, also has the opportunity to earn-in to 85 percent of the project by providing a bankable feasibility study while also making all required payments to the original JV partner.
To date, MATSA has paid Avrupa approximately C$580,000 and has completed the required work commitment guarantee of approximately C$348,000 upon issuance of the new Alvalade Experimental Exploitation License (EEL) to the new JV company. The payment is refundable to MATSA pending completion of the license work commitment and approval by the Portuguese Mining Bureau (DGEG).
The PorMining geological team has made significant advances in developing a new and highly successful exploration model, based on systematic re-logging of all the Avrupa core, as well as re-logging all available historic cores held by the Portuguese geological survey. The company flew an extensive helicopter-supported VTEM geophysical survey over 75 percent of the Alvalade License, soil sampled the area between the Caveira Mine and the Lousal Mine and over the northern and central sectors at Sesmarias, and then analyzed the samples utilizing an advanced ionic leach technology to support ultra-low detection levels. The JV team detail re-mapped the Monte da Bela Vista and Caveira areas and compiled and digitized all historic data from the two old mines, Lousal and Caveira. The updated model has pushed the drilling at Sesmarias, as the drilling has improved the discovery model for the deposit.
Since the inception of the JV, the company has drilled 17 core holes at Sesmarias and one south of the old Caveira Mine, totaling approximately 9,515 meters. The previously reported lenses are now recognized to be intercepts of massive sulfide mineralization on separate limbs of a district-size fold system. Recent JV drilling at Sesmarias focused on the previously named “8” Lens and has shown a strike length of over 400 meters of continuous sulfide mineralization.
Location of Sesmarias massive sulfide mineralization
Avrupa Minerals and Minas de Aguas Teñidas have resumed drilling on the Alvalade joint venture project. The new phase of drilling initially targets anomalies located between the historic Lousal and Caveira Mines, over a strike length of approximately 11 kilometers. The first drill hole targets potential mineralization located 300 to 400 meters northwest of the last reported mineralization in the Lousal Mine. The company expects to cover 10 to 12 drill holes totaling more than 6,000 meters in the current re-drilling program.
The Slivovo project in Kosovo’s Vardar Mineral Trend is now wholly owned by Avrupa. Previously, the project was previously operated and funded by partner Byrnecut International Ltd. of Australia. Byrnecut completed an 85 percent earn-in requirement by spending close to €7 million for exploration on the 15.2-km2 Slivovo license, outlining a maiden gold resource estimate of 98,700 ounces of gold and 302,000 ounces of silver indicated in 640,000 metric tonnes grading 4.8 grams per ton gold, from the surface. See the following AVU news releases for further information about the NI 43-101 indicated resource (NI 43-101 Report) and results from follow-up drilling that were not included in the resource calculation (Further Slivovo Drilling Results). Byrnecut is a mining contractor and had completed a study to earn up to 85 percent of the project. However, Byrnecut decided to vacate the project, and Avrupa made an agreement with Byrnecut to repay them from future production, if any, to get 100 percent of the project back.
The project has been dormant since 2018 when Byrnecut left. The original license expired in 2019, and Avrupa re-applied at the same time for a larger area covering Slivovo and the surrounding prospectable lands. The new license, renamed Slivova, was finally issued in June 2022.In September 2022, Avrupa entered into an option agreement with Western Tethyan Resources (WTR) for the latter to earn-in up to 85 percent of the Slivova Gold Project by funding and performing certain work programs to potentially advance the Slivova Project to a mining solution. The agreement is subject to WTR completing its due diligence review of the project on or before March 1, 2023.
In 2011, wide-scale geological mapping of the Peshter gossan zone on the Slivovo property led to the discovery of the potential for the gold-bearing, massive sulfide mineralization common in the Vardar Mineral Trend.
In 2014 under the JV with Byrnecut, Avrupa Minerals stepped up the exploration activity at Slivovo with an aggressive exploration program that has included trenching, first-pass and follow-up geological mapping, sampling and drill targeting. Phase One drilling totaled 1,002 meters and was completed in Q4 2014.
Highlights of this first drill campaign include:
Phase Three drilling totaled 46 holes and 5,040 meters. Results released by Avrupa Minerals include:
Byrnecut completed a large program in 2017 to follow up on a section of mineralization that hit a new extension of gold in three deeper holes that had similar grades to the average of the resource estimate at 4.8 g/t gold. This data is not currently in the resource estimate.
With issuance of the new 7-year exploration license, the Slivovo Project enters a new phase, hopefully culminating in a mining decision. The government of Kosovo has requested that the project be called “Slivova,” with respect to the main local language.
In late 2021, Avrupa made an agreement with the sole owner of Akkerman Finland Oy AFOy) to acquire four projects in Finland. Highlights of the assets include:
In 2022, Avrupa Minerals submitted a third exploration license application in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District in central Finland. The Hallaperä exploration license application is located near the town of Kiuruvesi, about 20 kilometers east of the Pyhäsalmi Mine and processing plant. The application area covers known copper and zinc sulfide mineralization discovered by Outokumpu Oy in 1967 and partially outlined by drilling of 42 holes during the period 1967 to 1990. The known mineralization extends for more than 1,000 meters, and is open at depth below 150 meters.
The 187-km2 Kolima Reservation covers a target zone consisting of a thick layer of mineralized distal-type volcanics containing thin beds and layers of zinc-rich massive sulfide mineralization in some areas. The Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) discovered and explored the area in the period from 1956 to 1983. The GTK found zinc mineralization in an area two kilometers long and 200 to 400 meters wide within strongly altered metasediments and fine-grained volcanic rocks. GTK drilled 70 holes and detected widespread polymetallic sulfide mineralization occurring as fine disseminations and thin layers of semi-massive sulfides. Generally, it seems that the currently-known mineralization represents distal-style metals’ deposition within a larger VMS system that has not yet been discovered. Numerous mineralized boulders containing anomalous gold and copper are present around the site.
AFOy completed a helicopter-supported SkyTEM geophysical survey over the mineralized area of the reservation. Preliminary analysis of the data by AFOy did not suggest any obvious targeting. However, recently-completed detailed review of the data by AFOy and AVU outlined subtle anomalism over southern extension of the known volcanics-hosted mineral trend and also outlined a deeper (175 meters), strong geophysical target in a trend of the volcanic rocks parallel to those that host the known zinc mineralization. There is no reported previous exploration along this second trend, located a few kilometers west of the known zinc showings.
AFOy submitted a mineral exploration license application in January 2022 for the Kolima Exploration License. Given standard timing of fulfillment of all regulations by the Finnish mining authority, Tukes, we expect issuance of the new exploration license to come 12-14 months after submission of the application. In the meantime, there are a number of non-invasive activities to complete that will greatly assist in drill targeting, in anticipation of receiving the license in early 2023. The following figure shows the area of license application covering two SkyTEM anomalies, but also keeping out of the most environmentally and socially sensitive areas.
Historic geophysical map with geology, drill hole locations, main SkyTEM conductors, location of the Kärnä Anticline (in blue), and overall permissive target area (yellow bands). Base map from GTK work from late-1950’s through mid-1980’s. The work completed, to date, including re-logging of representative core, widespread core sampling, and various levels of geophysics, strongly suggests that the known mineralization on the Kolima property is actually distal mineralization in a large VMS system. Drilling targets lie along the 5-kilometer strike length of the Kärnä Anticline, highlighted in blue, and aim to discover the whereabouts of the proximal and central portions of the VMS system, and presumably extensive zinc- and copper-bearing massive sulfides.
In 2022, the company contracted with the Finland Geological Survey (GTK) to re-log and sample four representative, historic drill holes from the Kolima exploration projects carried out from the mid-1950's to the early-1980's by GTK. GTK completed re-logging of the four drillholes, totaling 743.55 meters and situated along a 2-kilometer strike length.
The 203-km2 reservation covers the Kangasjärvi deposit, a satellite deposit of the Pyhäsalmi mine, located about 25 kilometers to the north of the site. The massive sulfide was exposed at the surface, and Outokumpu mined 1 to 9 percent zinc material from the Kangasjärvi open pit in 1984 to 1985 down to less than 100 meters from the surface. Exploration drilling by Outokumpu intersected massive sulfides down to 250 meters depth beneath the pit but did not attempt deeper drilling, leaving the deposit open at depth, as well as along strike.
In 1983, GTK estimated a small historic, non-NI 43-101 compliant resource in two separate lenses: 1) 393,000 tonnes of 5.3 percent zinc, and 2) 159,960 tonnes of 6.0 percent zinc. Later Outokumpu reported an estimated mineral resource of approximately 300,000 tonnes of 5.4 percent zinc. Records in 1987 indicate that Outokumpu mined about 86,000 tonnes of 5.12 percent zinc. There is also reported anomalous copper, silver, and gold in the deposits.
Note again that both resource estimates are historic in nature, pre-dating NI 43-101, and the company is not treating them as current resources. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101, has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable and are presented here merely to show the potential of the projects. Further efforts to confirm the presence of potential mineral resources are planned for the initial exploration period and will commence once the definitive agreement is completed.
In addition to the Kangasjärvi deposit, there are at least three other mineral occurrences within the reservation area. Little work of any sort has been completed anywhere on the reservation for at least 20 years, even though there are historic drill holes throughout the district.
Figure 5. Location of known mineral targets and deposits within the Kangasjärvi reservation area.
AFOy also completed helicopter-supported SkyTEM geophysical work over known significant areas within the Pielavesi and Kangasjärvi reservations. AFOy and AVU continue to review the results from these surveys. Further information will be disseminated as we obtain a better understanding of the initial targeting data.
AFOy purchased an extensive drillhole database covering the Kangasjärvi and satellite deposits, and is now in the process of properly compiling and reviewing the data. The company recently completed a drone-based magnetics survey in the deposit area, but results have not yet been fully-reviewed. Avrupa completed and submitted an application for a new exploration permit to cover Kangasjärvi zinc mine, potential extensions, and new targets along strike of the favorable mineral-hosting horizon. The application spans approximately 18.4 square kilometers of favorable terrane for copper- and zinc-bearing volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits
The 332 km2 Yli-li gold reservation covers 30 kilometers strike length of the southern extension of the Oijärvi greenstone belt and major shear zone. Currently, Gold Line Resources Ltd. operates the Oijärvi gold project where they plan to drill over 4,000 meters in a step-out drilling program to expand the known zones of gold mineralization and delineate new targets in the vicinity of the mineralization. In 2013, Agnico Eagle reported an inferred mineral resource estimate at Kylmäkangas of 1.9 MT at 4 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag, containing approximately 250,000 ounces of gold and 1.9 million ounces of silver.
Note again that this resource estimate is historic in nature and was reported by a third party. The Company is not treating the estimate as a current resource. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101 and related to Avrupa Minerals Ltd., has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable from the company standpoint. The company cannot confirm the estimates under any circumstances and merely uses the information to suggest potential exploration possibilities on the Yli-li property.
Figure 6. Location of Yli-li reservation. Note proximity to Kylmäkangas gold deposit.
GTK first explored the southern extension of the Oijärvi shear zone, covered by the reservation, from 2001 to 2014. Initial studies turned up gold-in-till anomalies over intensely sheared and altered rocks. Limited drilling resulted in one intercept of 3 g/t gold over two meters at the Kupsusselkä prospect. Given these promising early-stage results, there is clearly a need for a wider-scale systematic exploration program to determine the best targets within the area.
Historic exploration within the Pielavesi Reservation area by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Outokumpu shows that the Paloniemi-Säviä-Leväniemi Belt offers promising exploration potential. The Pielavesi reservation covers approximately 213 km2 and has widespread hydrothermal alteration of felsic volcanics which can be traced over 10 kilometers.
Previous operators identified the presence of at least four individual centers of mineralization, including one with clear evidence of a stockwork feeder zone accompanied by massive sulfide deposition containing copper, zinc, and gold. Despite many years of previous exploration and a large number of holes drilled, known centers of mineralization have not been drilled off and remain open at depth and along strike in both directions. No systematic exploration of the area has been completed in over 30 years.
Figure 3. Geology and known mineralization in Pielavesi Reservation
Previous operators completed two historic, non-NI 43-101 compliant, resource estimates at the Säviä prospect within the limits of the Pielavesi Property. The initial review, reported in 1968, and based on 62 drill holes at 50-meter spacings, estimated a copper-rich deposit of 4 million tonnes grading 1.1 percent copper and a zinc-rich deposit of 1 million tonnes grading 2 percent zinc. And, in fact, a number of nearby mineralized holes were not included in the resource estimate, one of which assayed 0.98 percent copper over 70.5 meters.
In 1986, Outokumpu estimated a resource at Säviä of 1.8 tonnes grading 1.52 percent copper.
Note that both resource estimates are historic in nature, pre-dating NI 43-101, and the company is not treating them as current resources. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101, has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable and are presented here merely to show the potential of the projects. Further efforts to confirm the presence of potential mineral resources are planned for the initial exploration period and will commence once the Definitive Agreement is completed.
Paul Kuhn joined Avrupa Minerals in July 2010 after working with Metallica Mining in Oslo, Norway in August 2008. He has more than 40 years of experience in the minerals exploration business in North America, Central Asia and Europe. He earned an AB degree from Dartmouth College, US, in 1978, and an M.S. degree from the University of Montana, US, in 1983. Kuhn has worked in a variety of geological terrains, exploring for gold, silver, base metals, uranium, and phosphate deposits, and has spent time as a production geologist in the deep underground mines of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, historically one of the world’s most important silver districts. Kuhn has managed successful exploration programs in the US, Turkey, and Western Europe. He was involved in a number of base and precious metal discoveries in Turkey, including the Taç and Çorak polymetallic deposits, the Cerattepe Cu-Au volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit, the Altıntepe epithermal Au deposit (being mined by Bahar Madencilik), the Diyadın/Mollakarra Carlin-style Au deposit (operated by Koza Altın), and the Karakartal porphyry Cu-Au deposit (being developed by SSR Mining). Kuhn was also involved with the original mapping, description, and drill targeting of the Çöpler porphyry Au deposit (presently being mined by SSR Mining).
Mark Brown is the president of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver BC. Pacific Opportunity is a financial consulting and merchant banking firm active in venture capital markets in North America. Brown has assisted in the successful establishment of several private and public companies. In the mining and mineral exploration sector, Brown has played key roles in the success of Rare Element Resources Ltd., Pitchstone Exploration Ltd., Animas Resources Ltd., and other exploration companies. His corporate activities include merger and acquisition transactions, financing, strategic corporate planning, and corporate development. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity, Brown managed the financial departments of two TSE 300 companies, Miramar Mining Corp. and Eldorado Gold Ltd. Brown has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant in 1993, while working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver.
Paul Dircksen has more than 35 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry, serving in executive, managerial, and technical roles at several companies. He has a strong technical background, serving as a team member on ten gold discoveries, seven of which later became operating mines. Dircksen has held senior management positions with a number of resource groups including Orvana Minerals, Lacana Gold, The Cordex Group, Brett Resources, and the Bravo Venture Group. He holds an MS in geology from the Mackay School of Mines at the University of Nevada.
Dircksen is currently the president and CEO of Timberline Resources Corporation which is listed on the NYSE Market Exchange under the symbol “TLR” and on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TBR”. Timberline holds a 50-percent carried interest ownership stake in the Butte Highlands Joint Venture in Montana, USA. Timberline Resources focuses on exploration and development of precious metal deposits in the western United States.
Frank Högel currently serves as the CEO of Peter Beck Performance Funds GbR and sits on the advisory board of Concept Capital Management. Concept Capital is an asset management company focused on evaluating and investing in Canadian resource companies through equity investments, convertible bonds and gold, silver and copper off-take agreements. Mr. Högel has an MBA with a focus on financial management, banking, and international business and management from the University of Nürtingen, Germany. He also sits on the board of several other public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Paul Nelles graduated from TU Berlin in 1972 with a degree in mining engineering and obtained a PhD in mineral processing in 1975. He worked internationally in base metal mining for Metallgesellschaft between 1975 and 1991, at which stage he held the position of general manager project development. In 1991 he was employed as technical director and appointed to the executive board of DESTAG, a leading dimension stone producer and worldwide trader. He was subsequently appointed CEO of the company. Dr. Nelles joined Normandy LaSource in France, as executive director for gold production and industrial minerals in 1997. In 2002 he was appointed as the “Trepca Manager” by the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and was promoted to deputy managing director of the Kosovo Trust Agency in 2004, in charge of all major publicly owned enterprises. Since 2006 he has worked as an independent mining industry advisor and has been instrumental in the formation of Innomatik Exploration Kosovo LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avrupa Minerals.
Winnie Wong received a bachelor of commerce degree (honours) from Queen’s University in 1996 and is a chartered professional accountant. She is currently vice-resident of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., Wong was the controller of Pivotal Corporation, a company providing software, services, and support to a variety of businesses. Between 1996 and 1999, Wong worked with Deloitte & Touche, Chartered Accountants.
Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a precious metals development company and gold and silver producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.Steppe Gold commenced gold production in April 2020, at its flagship Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) Gold Mine. As at December 31, 2022, the company had mined 3.4 million tonnes, crushed and stacked 2.8 million tonnes @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ based on internal reserve estimates.
Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine
The 100-percent-owned flagship ATO Gold Mine’s Phase 2 expansion project has been updated to approximately 103,000 oz of gold per annum, with a 12 year mine life, for a total of 14 years to 2036 at AISC of US ~$850
Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.
The UK gold project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.
Steppe Gold is continuing to assess a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia, led by a management team with a track record of success in the country. As of March 2023, the Steppe team has also entered into a binding agreement with Anacortes Mining, to further the company’s growth strategy beyond Mongolia.
The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully permitted for 30 years.
Steppe Gold commenced gold production at the ATO project in April 2020. As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 Mt, crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ, based on internal reserve estimates.
In 2023, Steppe Gold plans to complete the financing for the Phase 2 expansion and start construction of the new flotation plant to increase annual production to approximately 103,000 oz gold equivalent, according to company CEO Bataa Tumur-Ochir.
As at August 27, 2022, the ATO gold deposit contains combined proven and probable mineral reserves totaling 29.1 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.13 g/t gold and 12.43 g/t silver, containing 1.1 million ounces of gold and 11.7 million ounces of silver. The reserves have been classified as approximately 59 percent proven and 41 percent probable on a tonnage basis. The mineral reserve within the 2022 reserve pit shell was based on a AuEq cut-off grade of 0.43 g/t AuEq for Fresh material and 0.40 g/t AuEq for Oxide material and revenue of $1,700 per ounce gold, $20 per ounce of silver, zinc price of $2,500/t and lead price of $1,970/t. as the price assumptions.
Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022
Centerra Gold (TSX:CG), the prior operator and owner of the ATO project, spent over US$25 million on exploration, including the completion of 67,000 meters of drilling and 28,421 meters of trenching. Since acquiring the property, Steppe Gold has completed an additional 20,000 meters of drilling.
The Mungu discovery is located northeast of the current resource from the ATO 4 deposit. The discovery is located on a 20-kilometer-long structurally controlled, north-trending, mid-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Steppe Gold believes that the ATO 4 deposit may be semi-continuous to the mineralization at the Mungu discovery. The ATO 4 Deposit currently remains open along strike to the north and at depth.
Now that the company has been in production for three years, Steppe Gold plans to turn its focus towards exploration at the ATO deposits and Mungu discovery. The company is also working towards releasing an updated feasibility study for the fresh rock project that is expected to include the Mungu discovery. Steppe Gold is also looking to complete the following activities at ATO:
The 14,397-hectare Uudam Khundii property consists of one exploration license and is located 800 kilometers southwest of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The property is an 80/20 joint venture with the Provincial Government of Bayankhongor.
The property is located between Erdene Resource Development Corporation’s (TSX:ERD) Bayan Khundii gold discovery and Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits.
Steppe Gold has completed an initial exploration program on the property that included geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. The company expects to commence its trenching and drill programs in the near term. Steppe Gold is also looking into expansion opportunities to further consolidate its footprint in the area.
To date the company has completed:
A maiden program commenced in July 2022 with the drilling of 3,000 meters with assay results pending.
Matthew Wood is a mineral resource explorer and developer with over 25 years of global industry experience in mining and commodities investments. He has managed investment deals in diamonds, coal, energy, ferrous metals, base and precious metals, among other commodities.
His unique skills in technical and economic evaluation of resource opportunities have resulted in a record of nurturing resource deals from early-stage, to market listings and exit strategies for his investors.
He was formerly the founder and executive chairman of the Mongolian coal company, Hunnu Coal Limited. Hunnu Coal was IPO of the year for all sectors on the ASX in 2010, and its sale for approximately A$500 million in 2011 to Banpu PCL was recognized as the Mines and Money 2012 Deal of the Year. Wood has founded and been involved in many other resource companies and investments over the years. He has extensive experience and many key relationships in Mongolia and was recently awarded the Order of the Polar Star, the highest state honor that can be awarded to a non-citizen of Mongolia. He has an Honors Degree in Geology from the University of New South Wales and a Graduate Certificate in Mineral Economics from the Western Australian School of Mines.
Bataa Tumur-Ochir is responsible for new business acquisitions, development, government and community relations and the daily operations in Mongolia. He has strong relationships with all levels of government in Mongolia and was recently appointed independent advisor to the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry responsible for foreign investment and promotion.
He is currently a director at GCD Mongolia and CEO and executive director of ASX-listed Wolf Petroleum. Under his guidance, Wolf Petroleum was awarded the “Operator of the Year Award” from the Petroleum Authority of Mongolia, and today, Wolf Petroleum is recognized as the fastest-growing petroleum exploration company with the largest petroleum exploration acreage in Mongolia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from Australia and Singapore.
Aneel Waraich is the founder of ATMA Capital Markets and ATMACORP LTD. He is a financial service professional with progressive experience in asset management and corporate finance businesses. Waraich focuses primarily on advising public and private companies in the natural resource sector.
In previous roles at Goodman and Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Capital Markets, he worked as an analyst valuing private companies. Most recently he worked as an investment banker focusing on deal origination, going-public transactions and financings for both public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. He completed his MBA from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management at the John Molson School of Business.
Jeremy South has been a director of Steppe Gold since March 2017. He has over 33 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years, he was a Global Leader and Mining M&A Advisor at Deloitte.
Based in Beijing for four years, he advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he has worked with some of Asia’s largest companies. He acted as chairman of Aldridge Minerals Inc. up until its recent sale to Trafigura Ventures. South is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University (Australia). He holds the ICD.D designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Gregory Wood is an Australian citizen and was appointed as Vice President of Operations of Steppe Gold LLC in 2016. He is responsible for all mining-related operations in Mongolia. Before joining Steppe, he held positions as director and non-executive chairman of Carajas Copper Company, operations manager of Harvest Minerals and as CEO of Black Star Petroleum. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry through his past family oil business and has completed the Petroleum Engineering for non-engineers programmer in Houston, Texas.
Wood was a systems accountant with over 12 years of extensive experience in financial reporting, financial analysis, developing key performance indicators and modeling of financial reports over several industries including transport, media and infrastructure. He held management positions at Asciano and Patrick Stevedores.
Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren has over 30 years of Mongolian mineral exploration experience. He spent the first 10 to 12 years of his career at Central Geological Expedition doing regional geological mapping in various areas of Mongolia, followed by seven years as senior exploration manager on the exploration of precious metal in Mongolia for Harrods Minerals.
Since 2005, he has been running his own company, Erdenyn Erel, which provides exploration and consulting services to western exploration and mining companies. He is responsible for identifying targets and properties based on his knowledge and experience. His experience has resulted in the discovery of several prospective gold and copper deposits in Mongolia; such as the multimillion-ounce gold deposit Olon Ovoot, the Zuun mod molybdenum porphyry deposit and the Shand copper porphyry deposit. He holds a bachelor's degree in geological exploration from Azerbaijan State University and a Master’s in geological science from Shimane University, Japan.
Patrick Michaels is the Chairman of Zuri-Invest AG and the Chairman of Asty Capital AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has been involved in numerous financings of gold mines in North America, among others. He is a well-respected financial adviser and fund manager throughout Europe.
Michaels has extensive experience in the fields of mining finance, fund management and asset allocation. He has a background in law and economics and did his training in the areas of private banking and investment research at UBS in Zurich. Additionally, he attended post-graduate courses at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.
Dr. Zamba Batjargal has over 35 years of experience working for the government in Mongolia, dealing with issues of environmental protection and climate change. He was the Minister of the Environment of Mongolia from 1990 to 1996 and Director General of the National Agency for Meteorology, Hydrology and Environmental Monitoring from 1996 to 2001. Dr. Batjargal has experience in working outside of Mongolia due to his engagement in international bi-and multilateral cooperation activities.
He was the Ambassador of Mongolia to Japan from 2001 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2011, he worked in New York as a Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to the UN. Since 2014, he has served as an independent consultant on climate change and the development of green policy for public institutions and non-profit organizations. He was also an advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Ulaanbaatar (2014 to 2016). He received his Ph.D. in physics and mathematics in 1978 from the Hydrometeorological State University, St.Petersburg, Russia.
Batukhuu Budnyam is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert who has extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors in Mongolia. Until recently, Budnyam served as Advisor to Chinggis Khaan Bank. Prior to joining Chinggis Khaan Bank, he was Managing Director of Organic Solutions Mongolia LLC and previous to that, he was Managing Director of MFS Capital LLC. Budnyam is a Mongolian native and speaks fluent English, Russian and German. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the National University of Mongolia.
Sereenen Jargalan has been a professor at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology since September 2003 and head of the Department of Mineral Exploration since 2011 where she teaches ore geology and metallogeny to bachelors, masters and doctorate students and supervises Ph.D. student research projects. She has a Ph.D. and Master’s in Earth Science from the Institute of Mineralogy, Petrology and Economic Geology at Tohoku University in Japan, focused on petrology of igneous rocks and a Bachelor of Mineral Exploration from the Mongolian Polytechnical University.
She completed postdoctoral work focused on the REE potential in Mongolia at the Mineral Resources Research Group, Institute for Geo-Resources and Environment and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. She has co-authored or contributed to over 50 academic books, articles and other publications. She has been the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors in both Magnolia and Japan.
Steve Haggarty is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and a registered member of the Professional Engineers Ontario. He has over 35 years of industrial experience both on-site and at a corporate level, involving several precious metal and copper producers, with a background in project design, commissioning, start-up, metallurgy, process optimization, project management, reclamation and closure.
With a mining career spanning nearly four decades, Haggarty’s industry experience includes 24 years in operations and 14 years in corporate and EPCM-related roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director for the Metallurgy at Barrick Gold Corp. In this role, he was responsible for operational performance improvements, defining GeoMet models, processing strategy and risk mitigation. Haggarty has worked at multiple mine sites around the world, including as General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Veladero heap leach project in Argentina. He is considered a technical leader in heap leach processing, implementation and optimization.
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All proposals were approved and all eleven director nominees were elected. A total of 284,457,954 or 85.17% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.
Hume Kyle, Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla, and Dawn Whittaker join the Board Directors of NOVAGOLD
The Company is delighted to report the election of Hume Kyle, Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla, and Dawn Whittaker to its Board at the Meeting, effective May 18, 2023. The three new Directors will fill one vacancy and replace Sharon Dowdall and Clynton Nauman, two directors who chose to retire from the Board after many years of dedicated and excellent service to NOVAGOLD. For more information on changes to NOVAGOLD's Board membership, please view the release from April 19, 2023 here .
Shareholder Engagement
During this year's proxy outreach, NOVAGOLD placed calls to shareholders owning 40,000-plus shares who collectively hold approximately 92.21% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. Year-over-year the input received from shareholders has helped shape and improve the Company's governance practices.
Shareholder Voting Results
The shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting:
Proposal 1 – Election of Directors
The nominees listed in NOVAGOLD's Management Information Circular were elected as Directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
|Proposal 2
| Outcome of the
Vote
|Votes by Ballot
|Election of Directors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Dr. Elaine Dorward-King
|Carried
| 263,941,771
(98.68%)
| 3,517,519
(1.31%)
|Dr. Diane Garrett
|Carried
| 258,982,243
(96.83%)
| 8,477,047
(3.16%)
|Dr. Thomas Kaplan
|Carried
| 264,468,481
(98.88%)
| 2,990,809
(1.11%)
|Hume Kyle
|Carried
| 266,699,853
(99.71%)
| 759,437
(0.28%)
|Gregory Lang
|Carried
| 265,885,009
(99.41%)
| 1,574,281
(0.58%)
|Kalidas Madhavpeddi
|Carried
| 261,382,272
(97.72%)
| 6,077,018
(2.27%)
|Kevin McArthur
|Carried
| 262,363,487
(98.09%)
| 5,095,803
(1.90%)
|Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla
|Carried
| 257,946,124
(96.44%)
| 9,513,166
(3.55%)
|Ethan Schutt
|Carried
| 261,722,045
(97.85%)
| 5,737,245
(2.14%)
|Anthony Walsh
|Carried
| 262,982,560
(98.32%)
| 4,476,730
(1.67%)
|Dawn Whitaker
|Carried
| 266,508,418
(99.64%)
| 950,872
(0.35%)
Proposal 2 – Appointment of Auditors
The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|281,594,022
|98.99%
|Votes Withheld
|2,863,932
|1.00%
Proposal 3 – Approve all unallocated entitlements under the Stock Award Plan
The vote was carried for the Stock Award Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|227,431,669
|85.03%
|Votes Against
|39,490,733
|14.76%
|Abstentions
|536,888
|0.20%
Proposal 4 – Approve all unallocated entitlements under the Performance Share Unit Plan
The vote was carried for the Performance Share Unit Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|238,158,490
|89.04%
|Votes Against
|28,767,073
|10.75%
|Abstentions
|533,727
|0.19%
Proposal 5 – Approve all unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan
The vote was carried for the Deferred Share Unit Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|262,907,150
|98.29%
|Votes Against
|4,010,460
|1.49%
|Abstentions
|541,680
|0.20%
Proposal 6 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation ("Say-on-Pay")
The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|253,638,153
|94.83%
|Votes Against
|13,317,773
|4.97%
|Abstentions
|503,364
|0.18%
Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2023 available on the Company's website at www.novagold.com/investors/mic/ , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR and in the 8-K filed on EDGAR.
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders webcast and corporate presentation are available on NOVAGOLD's website under Presentations .
NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
1-604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
