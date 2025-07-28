- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 28, 2025
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Sign up to get your FREE
GTI Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
27 July
GTI Energy
Investor Insight
GTI Energy presents an intriguing opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the uranium sector, given its focus on ISR projects in the US aligning well with macro trends in the nuclear energy industry and geopolitical shifts favouring domestic uranium production.
Overview
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR,OTCQB:GTRIF) is an Australia-based uranium exploration and development company focused on uranium projects in Wyoming, USA, that are amenable for in-situ recovery (ISR). In uranium mining, ISR is the lowest cost and least environmentally damaging form of uranium recovery, especially when alkaline leach and ion exchange processes are utilised.
The company’s flagship Lo Herma project in the Powder River Basin is a sandstone-hosted roll front uranium deposit, which contains a recently updated mineral resource of 8.57 million pounds (Mlbs) of U₃O₈ at an average grade of 630 parts per million (JORC 2012 compliant), with a substantial additional exploration target in the range of 6 to 11 Mlbs – GTI recently completed an interim Scoping Study on this project. GTI also holds projects in the Great Divide Basin (inferred resource of 1.66 Mlbs) and Green Mountain areas of Wyoming, as well as earlier-stage conventional uranium/vanadium assets in Utah. As of the latest update, GTI has delineated total combined uranium resources of 10.23 Mlbs (indicated and inferred) and combined exploration targets ranging from 12.14 to 15.21 million tonnes across its Wyoming projects.
Wyoming’s ISR uranium processing assets and GTI project locations
GTI is positioning itself to take advantage of the worsening uranium supply deficit and rapidly growing demand for uranium, particularly from the United States. The US remains the world’s largest consumer of uranium but imports over 95 percent of its supply. GTI’s strategy centres on developing low-cost ISR uranium projects in Wyoming – historically one of the most productive uranium regions in the US – with established infrastructure, regulatory support, and proximity to existing ISR processing facilities.
The uranium market is experiencing a serious supply deficit and a significant resurgence in demand driven by several factors:
- Supply constraints following decades of underinvestment and an overreliance on Russian and Kazakh supply chains;
- Rapid growth in global electricity demand and recognition of nuclear energy as a clean baseload source aligned with decarbonization targets;
- Geopolitical realignment leading to a bifurcated uranium market, with the US banning imports of Russian nuclear fuel as of August 2024, intensifying the urgency for domestic supply security;
- Accelerating momentum for SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), nuclear restarts, and new gigawatt-scale builds in the US and abroad.
In the United States specifically, there is bipartisan policy support for revitalising the domestic uranium industry. Key initiatives include the formation of a strategic uranium reserve, over US$6 billion in grants for existing nuclear facilities, and tax incentives for new builds under the Inflation Reduction Act. Additionally, the US Department of Energy has called for tripling US nuclear capacity to 300 gigawatts by 2050. Demand signals are also coming from private sector growth, particularly AI-driven data centre development and long-term net-zero pledges by institutional investors and banks.
GTI Energy’s project strategy
In the longer term, GTI recognises the value potential of consolidation within the fragmented US uranium sector. The company remains open to strategic partnerships, joint ventures or merger and acquisition opportunities that could accelerate its development timeline, enhance scale, and unlock synergies. Such initiatives could ultimately strengthen GTI’s path to production and improve its overall value proposition to shareholders.
Company Highlights
- GTI Energy is focused on ISR-amenable uranium projects in Wyoming, USA.
- GTI has completed an interim Scoping Study on its flagship Lo Herma project in the Powder River Basin which contains a recently updated mineral resource of 8.57 Mlbs of U₃O₈ at average grade of 630 ppm.
- GTI also holds drill permitted projects with defined resources and exploration targets in the Great Divide Basin and Green Mountain areas in Wyoming, and uranium-vanadium assets with significant recent exploration data in Utah.
- To date, GTI has delineated total combined uranium resources of 10.23 Mlbs (indicated and inferred) and substantial combined exploration targets in the range 12 to 20 Mlbs across its Wyoming projects.
- Wyoming is a historically significant uranium producing region with existing infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment.
- GTI is well-placed to take advantage of the worsening uranium supply deficit and rapidly growing demand for uranium, particularly from the United States, the world’s largest consumer of uranium.
Key Projects
Wyoming Uranium Projects
GTI's focus on Wyoming ISR projects positions it well to capitalize on trends in the uranium sector. ISR mining is generally faster to build, lower cost, and more environmentally friendly than conventional mining methods. Wyoming has a long history of uranium production and hosts current producers and several additional permitted processing facilities, potentially allowing for rapid development of new projects.
The Wyoming projects – comprising the Lo Herma, Great Divide Basin, and Green Mountain projects – are located in the Powder River and Great Divide Basins.
JORC Resources and Exploration Targets
Lo Herma
The company’s exploration work is currently centered on advancing its 100 percent owned flagship Lo Herma project, where drilling in 2023 and 2024 successfully verified and expanded the historical drill hole database. As of December 2024, the project hosts a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 8.57 Mlbs of U₃O₈ at an average grade of 630 ppm, comprising 2.78 Mlbs indicated and 5.79 Mlbs inferred.
The Lo Herma project is located just 10 miles from Cameco's Smith Ranch-Highland facility – the largest ISR uranium plant in the United States – and is ideally situated for potential future production synergies. In addition to the current resource, the company has defined an exploration target of 6 to 11 Mlbs, with over 950 drill holes completed across the project area.
GTI completed hydrogeologic field testing and metallurgical leach studies during the March 2025 quarter. Results demonstrated that Lo Herma mineralisation is amenable to alkaline ISR recovery with uranium recoveries averaging 75 percent, consistent with other ISR operations in the district.
Following the successful completion of these studies, GTI delivered an interim scoping study in Q2 2025, managed by BRS Engineering. The study confirmed the project’s potential viability and outlined attractive baseline economics for both central processing and satellite mining development options. The company is now finalising plans for a follow-up drilling campaign in H2 2025. This next phase will include infill and step-out drilling to increase overall mineral resources and upgrade resource classification, while collecting further hydrogeological and metallurgical data.
Great Divide Basin and Green Mountain
The company continues to progress its additional Wyoming projects, including the Great Divide Basin and Green Mountain areas. Drilling is permitted for 2025, positioning GTI to unlock further value across these strategic tenements.
The Great Divide Basin project includes the Thor, Logray, Loki, Odin, Teebo and Wicket claims. It holds a JORC inferred mineral resource of 1.66 Mlbs of U₃O₈ at 570 ppm, and a defined exploration target of 6.55 to 8.11 million tonnes grading 420 to 530 ppm. The area benefits from significant historical exploration data and proximity to major uranium infrastructure, including Ur-Energy’s Lost Creek plant and Rio Tinto’s Sweetwater Mill.
GTI’s footprint in this region was expanded by acquiring the Green Mountain project, which includes 5,585 hectares of contiguous claims directly adjoining Rio Tinto’s tenements. Historical drilling and geophysical surveys confirm the presence of uranium mineralisation in sandstone-hosted roll fronts within the Battle Springs formation.
Green Mountain lies adjacent to notable regional projects including Energy Fuels’ Sheep Mountain (30 Mlbs), Ur-Energy’s Lost Soldier, and UEC’s Antelope deposits, positioning GTI near major development and production infrastructure in the basin.
Utah
Henry Mountains Uranium Project
GTI’s Henry Mountains project in Utah is a brownfields uranium-vanadium opportunity located within the prolific Colorado Plateau uranium province. Exploration has focused on a 5 km mineralised trend between the Rat Nest and Jeffrey claim groups, including the Section 36 state lease.
Uranium and vanadium mineralisation in this area is shallow – typically 20 to 30 metres deep – and has historically supported significant production. Since 1904, the district has yielded more than 92 Mlbs of U₃O₈ and 482 Mlbs of V₂O₅ from sandstone-hosted ores. The project remains a strategic asset with future development or transactional optionality as GTI advances its Wyoming portfolio.
Management Team
Bruce Lane - Executive Director
Bruce Lane has significant experience with ASX-listed and large industrial companies. Lane has held management positions in many global blue-chip companies as well as resource companies and startups in New Zealand, Europe and Australia. He holds a master’s degree from London Business School and is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Lane has led a number of successful acquisitions, fund raising and exploration programs of uranium and other minerals projects during the last 20 years, most notably with ASX listed companies Atom Energy, Stonehenge Metals and Fenix Resources (FEX).
Matt Hartmann - Director
ISR uranium specialist Matt Hartmann is an executive and technical leader with more than 20 years of international experience and substantial uranium exploration and project development experience. He first entered the uranium mining space in 2005 and followed a career path that has included senior technical roles with Strathmore Minerals and Uranium Resources. He is also a former principal consultant at SRK Consulting where he provided advisory services to explorers, producers and prospective uranium investors. Hartmann’s ISR uranium experience has brought him through the entire cycle of the business, from exploration, project studies and development, to production and well field reclamation. He has provided technical and managerial expertise to a large number of uranium ISR projects across the US including, Smith Ranch – Highland ISR Uranium Mine (Cameco), Rosita ISR Uranium Central Processing Plant and Wellfield (currently held by enCore Energy), the Churchrock ISR Uranium project (currently held by Laramide Resources), and the Dewey-Burdock ISR Uranium project (currently held by enCore Energy).
Simon Williamson - Non-executive Director
Simon Williamson was general manager and director of Cameco Australia until late 2023 and has significant uranium industry experience, networks and skills from his 13 years at Cameco. During his tenure with Cameco, Williamson managed relations with key government ministers and departments and community stakeholders. He managed project approvals processes, including negotiations with State and Federal agencies and reviewing the PFS for the Yeelirrie project.
Williamson was intimately involved in obtaining environmental approval for the Kintyre and Yeelirrie uranium projects, including developing and implementing a program of environmental baseline studies, government and community consultation and negotiating land access. Prior to his appointment as general manager, he led the government and regulatory affairs, environmental and radiation safety activities of Cameco in Australia.
James (Jim) Baughman - Executive Director
James Baughman is a highly experienced Wyoming uranium geologist and corporate executive who will help guide the company’s technical and commercial activities in the US. Baughman is the former president and CEO of High Plains Uranium (sold for US$55 million in 2006 to Uranium One) and Cyclone Uranium.
Baughman has more than 30 years of experience advancing minerals projects from grassroots to advanced stage. He has held senior positions (i.e., chief geologist, chairman, president, acting CFO, COO) in private and publicly traded mining & mineral exploration companies during his 30-year career.
He is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, Exploration and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists with a BSc in geology (1983 University of Wyoming) and is a registered professional geologist (P. Geo State of Wyoming). Baughman is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME) and a qualified person (QP) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).
Petar Tomasevic - Non-executive Director
Petar Tomasevic is the managing director of Vert Capital, a financial services company specializing in mineral acquisition and asset implementation. He has worked with several ASX-listed companies in marketing and investor relations roles. Tomasevic is fluent in five languages. He is currently appointed as a French and Balkans language specialist to assist in project evaluation for ASX-listed junior explorers. Most recently, he was a director at Fenix Resources (ASX:FEX), which is now moving into the production phase. He was involved in the company’s restructuring when it was known as Emergent Resources. Tomasevic was also involved in the company’s Iron Ridge asset acquisition, the RTO financing, and the development phase of Fenix’s Iron Ridge project.
Keep reading...Show less
Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming
23 July
Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed
14 July
Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'
10 July
Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August
29 June
A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy
26 June
Trading Halt
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
3h
Peter Grandich: Copper, Uranium in "Perfect Storm," My Strategy Now
Speaking with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod, Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. underscored the positive long term fundamentals of the uranium market and his expectations for equities.
"The uranium story itself is finally getting better... the near perfect storm is here." he said, noting that all the factors that should drive electrical demand higher are merging, particularly electrification and AI data center needs.
"I don't think uranium has to go to US$200 in order to make money,” said Grandich. I just think it needs to go back to where it was a couple years ago, a little above US$100 and these stocks will quadruple."
Watch the interview above for more from Grandich on the energy sector and gold’s 2025 performance.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
25 July
Terra Clean Energy Corp. to Present at Emerging Growth Conference
TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: C 9O0) , is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 21, 2025 at 10:15 a.m.
The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Greg Cameron, CEO, in real time. Mr. Cameron will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Greg Cameron will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmerginGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference .
Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:
https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717088&tp_key=22f1f30884&sti=tceff
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.
The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.
All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.
About Terra Clean Energy Corp.
Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
“Greg Cameron”
Greg Cameron, CEO
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company’s public filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
Greg Cameron, CEO
Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
Click here to connect with TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: C 9O0) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
24 July
xU3O8 (uranium.io)
Investor Insight
Purpose-built for today’s energy transition, xU3O8 sits at the intersection of technology, finance, and nuclear energy, offering a simplified and transparent alternative to legacy uranium investments amid surging global demand. The xU3O8 token, now accessible on leading global exchanges, is a groundbreaking digital asset that provides direct, efficient exposure to the uranium market.
Overview
Uranium.io is a next-generation platform revolutionizing how investors access and trade physical uranium (U3O8). By leveraging blockchain technology, it enables individuals and institutions to directly own and trade uranium, bypassing many of the inefficiencies, opacity and high costs traditionally associated with uranium exposure. Each xU3O8 token represents real, physical uranium stored securely in a regulated depository operated by Cameco, with Archax, a UK-regulated digital asset firm, as the custodian for the physical uranium ensuring transparency and trust in asset backing.
The platform is designed to meet growing investor demand for exposure to uranium, a commodity that is a critical component of the global energy transition. As countries commit to reducing carbon emissions, nuclear energy is increasingly seen as a reliable and scalable source of low-carbon electricity. Governments across North America, Europe and Asia are ramping up their nuclear energy capacities, as part of their net-zero targets. This includes restarting idled reactors, constructing new reactors, and accelerating the development of small modular reactors.
Nuclear power is also emerging as a stable and scalable option for supporting artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which require massive amounts of electricity to operate. Industry leaders, including Microsoft, have announced nuclear energy investments, and several technology firms have secured long-term agreements for nuclear power.
Like gold and silver before it, uranium is entering a phase of financialization — with physical holding trusts, ETFs, and now platforms like uranium.io offering direct physical uranium ownership via xU3O8, making it more accessible to a wider set of investors.
As traditional financial markets converge with digital innovation, tokenized assets are becoming a preferred vehicle for commodities investing. Uranium.io’s use of the Etherlink blockchain ensures secure, real-time trading with minimal friction — a distinct advantage in an increasingly digitized investment landscape.
Development of the uranium.io platform is led by the team at London-based Trilitech, a group of entrepreneurs and technologists driving blockchain innovations.
With its emphasis on direct fractional ownership and 24/7 worldwide accessibility, xU3O8 is uniquely positioned to serve as the gateway to physical uranium exposure for a global investor base. Alignment with broader energy and digital asset trends makes it a compelling vehicle for those seeking to capitalize on uranium’s strong fundamentals and the disruptive power of decentralized finance.
In July 2025, the company launched its xU3O8 token on KuCoin, MEXC, and Gate.io — ushering in a new era of uranium investment. This simultaneous, multi-platform listing marks a major milestone in the evolution of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, delivering institutional-grade exposure to uranium markets to a combined audience of over 115 million global traders.
By debuting across multiple top-tier platforms, xU3O8 ensures broad accessibility and liquidity for investors:
- KuCoin – With over 41 million users in 200+ countries, KuCoin offers a full suite of trading services—spot, margin, options, and futures. As a technology-first exchange focused on accessibility, KuCoin shares xU3O8’s mission to dismantle traditional investment barriers.
- MEXC – Founded in 2018, MEXC serves 36 million users globally and has seen explosive 2024 growth: 143 percent increase in spot trading and 118 percent in futures. Its intuitive platform makes crypto trading “simple, accessible, and rewarding,” mirroring xU3O8’s goal of democratizing uranium investment.
- Gate.io – Ranked among the top 3 global crypto exchanges by real trading volume, Gate.io boasts 32 million users and supports over 3,600 digital assets. With institutional-grade security and a commitment to 100 percent reserve holdings, Gate.io provides the infrastructure essential for tokenized commodity trading.
Each xU3O8 token represents fractional ownership of physical uranium ore concentrate (yellowcake) securely stored by Cameco in regulated facilities, eliminating the high barriers to entry that once restricted uranium investment to institutions and major corporations.
Company Highlights
- Uranium.io is a pioneering platform for buying and selling uranium, providing direct ownership of physical uranium via a blockchain-powered token xU3O8.
- Built on Etherlink, powered by Tezos technology, enabling transparency, low fees, energy efficiency and programmable compliance.
- FCA-regulated digital asset custodian, Archax, holds physical uranium in trust on behalf of token holders.
- Physical supply is brokered by Curzon Uranium, a trusted uranium trading and logistics partner with deep industry roots and over $1 billion in uranium trades.
- The uranium bought on the platform is physically stored at a regulated depository owned and operated by Cameco, one of the world’s leading global uranium providers/converters.
- Global 24/7 market access offering fractionalized and direct uranium exposure with real-time settlement and cross-border accessibility.
- Capitalizing on nuclear energy’s role in clean energy transition and the financialization of critical minerals.
- The company has launched the xU3O8 token across three of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, MEXC, and Gate.io.
Technology Platform
Uranium.io is built on a secure, decentralized technology stack that integrates blockchain infrastructure, digital asset custody, and real-world commodity supply — delivering unprecedented access and transparency to the uranium market. The platform bridges traditional commodities trading with Web3 innovation, allowing users to seamlessly acquire, hold and trade physical uranium via xU3O8 tokens.
Blockchain Infrastructure: Etherlink, Powered by Tezos
At the heart of xU3O8’s digital asset engine is the Tezos blockchain, a highly secure, energy-efficient and self-amending Layer 1 protocol. Tezos is uniquely suited to power real-world asset tokenization due to its low transaction costs and energy efficiency; on-chain governance and smart contract flexibility; and enterprise-grade security and decentralization.
Tezos’ track record with real-world assets, including tokenized real estate and art, positions it as an ideal foundation for the secure, scalable digitization of uranium ownership.
Digital Custody: Archax
To ensure that each xU3O8 token is backed with physical uranium, uranium.io is supported by Archax, a London-based, digital asset custodian and exchange regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Archax provides regulated asset custody, KYC/AML-compliant onboarding, and real-time asset reconciliation.
Archax brings institutional-grade governance and accountability to the storage and oversight of physical uranium, ensuring that investor holdings are not just theoretical but physically secured.
Physical Supply: Curzon Uranium
Access to physical uranium is facilitated by its partnership with Curzon Uranium, a specialized uranium trading and logistics firm. Curzon acts as the platform’s uranium provider, sourcing, purchasing and delivering uranium from trusted upstream suppliers to secure storage.
Curzon’s decades of experience in uranium procurement adds physical credibility and market depth to the xU3O8 ecosystem — making the platform more than just a digital asset project, but a fully integrated uranium trading platform.
Physical uranium storage: Cameco
The physical uranium ore concentrate (U3O8) is securely stored at a regulated storage facility, operated by Cameco, one of the three globally recognized uranium conversion and storage providers. For transparency, Proof of Reserves is always available on the website and is updated with monthly statements from Cameco.
Together, Tezos, Archax and Curzon Uranium form the digital, custodial and physical backbone of the uranium.io platform. This trio of technologies and partnerships ensures a secure, compliant and efficient path for investors to gain physical uranium exposure — fractionalized, tokenized and tradable 24/7 on a global scale.
Keep reading...Show less
24 July
xU3O8 Token Launches on Major Global Trading Venues: KuCoin, MEXC and Gate.com
The simultaneous listing of the xU3O8 token across major cryptocurrency trading venues: KuCoin, MEXC, and Gate.com has been announced today. This multi-platform launch marks a significant milestone in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, bringing institutional-grade uranium investment to a combined user base of over 115 million traders worldwide.
The xU3O8 token represents fractional ownership of physical uranium ore concentrate (yellowcake) stored with Cameco in regulated facilities. This breakthrough democratizes access to the uranium market, which previously required minimum investments of 100,000 lbs (approximately $7.2 million) and specialized broker relationships, effectively limiting participation to institutional investors and large corporations.
The coordinated listing across leading trading venues ensures maximum accessibility and liquidity for xU3O8 tokens:
- KuCoin, trusted by over 41 million users across 200+ countries, provides comprehensive trading services including spot, margin, options, and futures. As a pioneering technology platform, KuCoin is committed to user-centric principles and making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, resonating with xU3O8’s goal of breaking down traditional investment barriers.
- MEXC, founded in 2018 and serving 36 million global users, has demonstrated remarkable growth with a 143% increase in spot trading volume and 118% jump in futures trading volume throughout 2024. Known for making crypto “simple, accessible, and rewarding,” MEXC’s user-friendly platform aligns perfectly with xU3O8’s mission to democratize uranium investment.
- Gate.com, one of the world’s top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges by real trading volume with over 32 million users, brings institutional-grade security and supports 3,600+ digital assets. As an industry pioneer committed to 100% reserve holdings, Gate.com provides the robust infrastructure needed for tokenized commodities.
The listing comes at a pivotal moment for uranium markets. According to the World Nuclear Association, uranium demand is projected to increase 28% by 2030 and 51% by 2040, driven by global decarbonization efforts, energy security concerns, and the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure requiring reliable baseload power. The uranium market already faces a significant supply-demand imbalance, with global production in 2024 at approximately 155 million lbs falling short of current demand at 197 million lbs, creating a deficit of over 40 million lbs per year, without accounting for additional reactors coming online
The multi-platform listing eliminates traditional barriers that have kept uranium investment exclusive. Investors can now start with any amount instead of millions of dollars, benefit from instant blockchain settlement versus 14-30 day traditional settlement cycles, and access global trading 24/7 from anywhere versus limited OTC market hours. xU3O8 provides complete on-chain visibility versus opaque traditional markets and enables continuous trading across multiple venues versus limited OTC liquidity.
The RWA tokenization market is projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030, with commodities representing a significant portion of this growth. xU3O8’s multi-platform listing provides a blueprint for how traditional commodity markets can be revolutionized through blockchain technology.
Built on Tezos blockchain technology via Etherlink, xU3O8 leverages a sophisticated smart contract architecture. The primary layer tracks physical uranium holdings while the secondary layer manages fractional ownership. xU3O8 trading is now live across all trading venues, with users able to access detailed market data, trading charts, and educational resources through each platform’s interface. The coordinated launch ensures optimal liquidity and price discovery across global markets.
Click here to connect with xU3O8 to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
23 July
Major Uranium Deposit Find Lifts Beijing’s Nuclear Ambitions
China has discovered a new uranium deposit in the Tarim Basin at a depth of 1,820 meters, the deepest recorded for sandstone-type uranium in the country, according to state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
CNNC said the discovery was made through a combination of deep drilling and predictive geological modeling and is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imported nuclear fuel.
This type of deposit, long favored for its relative ease and low cost of extraction, is emerging as a crucial part of China’s strategy to reduce reliance on foreign uranium amid an unprecedented expansion of its nuclear power fleet.
“By implementing relatively deep drilling verification, we finally discovered thick industrial uranium mineralisation in the desert heart,” said Qin Mingkuan, principal investigator at CNNC, as quoted by state broadcaster CCTV.
According to official data, China imported about 13,000 metric tons of uranium in 2023, while domestic production amounted to just 1,700 metric tons. However, demand is still soaring.
The International Atomic Energy Agency estimates that China’s nuclear fleet could require over 40,000 metric tons of uranium annually by 2040, nearly triple today’s global annual uranium production.
Shifting ground
Until recently, most of China’s uranium was extracted from granite and volcanic rock formations in the southern provinces, which are harder to mine and less scalable.
In contrast, sandstone-hosted uranium, found in northern regions like Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, is more conducive to in-situ leaching, a process that allows for less invasive, lower-cost recovery.
According to CNNC, The newly discovered deposit in Tarim is a proof point for China’s investment in geophysical modeling, which it used remote sensing and predictive analytics to identify the site before drilling.
The achievement is also being seen as a technological validation for CNNC’s flagship “National No. 1 Uranium” demonstration project in the Ordos Basin in Inner Mongolia — now the country’s largest uranium production base by capacity. Earlier this month, that site produced its first barrel of uranium, just a year after breaking ground.
The project employs advanced in-situ leaching techniques that use carbon dioxide and oxygen-enriched water to extract uranium from underground ore bodies. The process is touted as not only environmentally cleaner than traditional mining, but also more efficient.
Strategic push for uranium
China’s renewed focus on domestic uranium forms part of its overall strategy to support its nuclear energy ambitions, which are now among the most aggressive in the world. According to a report from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), roughly half of all nuclear reactors currently under construction worldwide are located in China.
As of the end of 2024, the country had 58 operational reactors generating about 56.9 gigawatts of electricity, with another 32 reactors under construction expected to add more than 34 gigawatts of capacity.
Dozens more are in the planning pipeline.
The China Nuclear Energy Association further projects that installed capacity will reach 200 gigawatts by 2040 — a level that would more than double the current US nuclear fleet and make China the undisputed global leader in atomic energy.
To fuel that expansion, China has adopted a “three-thirds” approach: one-third of uranium to be sourced domestically, one-third from overseas joint ventures or equity stakes, and one-third purchased on the open market.
But recent geopolitical tensions — including US export restrictions on some nuclear-related equipment — have increased pressure on Beijing to accelerate domestic uranium production.
In April, China’s State Council approved the construction of additional reactors across five coastal sites, requiring a combined investment of nearly 200 billion yuan (US$27.9 billion).
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
23 July
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Extend High-Grade Mineralization at the Dorado JV with a 70 Metre Step-Out Peaking at 110,800 CPS
IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU)PTU) (OTC: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to report continued strong results from drilling at their 50/50 Dorado joint venture project ("Dorado" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's world-class Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The most recent drill hole, PG25-07A, stepped out approximately 70 metres northeast of the "Nova Discovery" intercepts at the Q48 target area and returned stronger mineralization, with an average of 11,100 counts per second (CPS) measured on a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole radiometric probe across a much wider interval of 14.0 metres, including a peak reading of 110,800 CPS.
The recent Nova Discovery results further define the mineralized trend at the Q48 target as a steeply dipping, uranium-bearing structure hosted within the basement rocks, underscoring the potential scale and strength of the system emerging at Dorado. All assays from the current program, including holes PG25-04 and PG25-05, are pending on a rush basis and will be disclosed once available.
Highlights
- PG25-07A intersected a continuation of the Nova Discovery uranium basement hosted mineralization approximately 70 metres northeast of PG25-05 and 60 metres below the unconformity, averaging 11,100 CPS over 14.0 metres with a peak of 110,100 CPS.
- The Nova Discovery mineralization at Q48 remains open to the northeast, the direction of increasing radioactivity, but wet marsh ground conditions currently prevent further drilling in that direction. Follow-up drilling is expected to resume this winter, when frozen ground allows for more efficient land-based access.
- The drill rig has now been mobilized to the Turaco target, located approximately 8 km northeast of the Q48 target within the Dorado project. Up to four holes are planned at Turaco as part of the 5,400-metre drill program approved by the joint venture partners for 2025.
"The recent Nova Discovery results underscore just how much potential remains at Dorado," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "PG25-07A has successfully extended the Nova Discovery zone by 70 metres and delivered our strongest intercept to date, both in intensity and thickness based on radioactivity. The systematic way we've approached Q48 is paying off, and we expect the next phase of drilling will push this discovery even further."
"The results from PG25-07A mark a significant leap forward for our new Nova discovery," added Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy. "This step-out hole shows that the mineralized structure continues northeast and that the grades and thickness are improving as we move along the trend. While we have had to pause advancement in this direction due to ground conditions, we are eager to return this winter to continue following what we believe is shaping up to be an exciting discovery."
Figure 1: Location of the Q48 and Turaco Target areas, the initial focus of the 2025 drill program, highlighted. (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)
Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area and the new Nova Discovery. (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)
Figure 3: IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Joint Venture including, Dorado Project, Aurora Project and Celeste Block (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)DDHs PG25-06 and PG25-07A
Drill hole PG25-06 targeted the brittle fault associated with mineralization (Figure 1) at the unconformity approximately 20 metres northeast of initial drilling (Figure 2). The drill hole was collared with a dip of -64 degrees and encountered Athabasca sandstone to a depth of 316 metres. Granitic gneiss displaying paleoweathering alteration was drilled to 341 metres then generally unaltered granite, pegmatites and pelitic gneiss was drilled to the completion depth of 482 metres. Projection of the Nova Discovery zone mineralization suggests the radioactive sandstone interval of 1,040 cps over 2.3 metres in the Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole gamma probe (Table 1), which occurs within core lost between 312.4 to 314.0m, is related to the primary mineralized structure.
Hole PG25-07A was collared from the PG25-04 drill pad and initial deviation resulted in a large 70 metre step out to the northeast of the PG25-05 mineralized intercept. The unconformity was intersected at a depth of 322 metres and the drill hole intercepted the radioactive structure approximately 40 metres up-dip of PG25-04. From the unconformity, granitic gneiss with pegmatitic intervals was encountered to a depth of 392 metres that was initially clay altered for 5 metres, weakly chlorite altered for 20 meters, unaltered for 36 metres, then became chloritized and silicified for 9 metres. Chloritized pelitic gneiss was drilled from 392 to 441 metres, unaltered graphitic and pyritic pelitic gneiss to 459 metres, followed by unaltered granitic gneiss and pegmatites with minor pelitic gneiss to the completion depth of 548 metres.
The PG25-07A Nova zone mineralization starts within granitic gneiss at 382.3 metres and extends into pelitic gneiss to a depth of 396.3 metres returning an average of 11,100 cps over 14.0 metres. A primary mineralized structure of the Nova zone is hosted in sheared, reddish-brown altered granitic gneiss with pitchblende that returned an average of 82,300 cps over 0.6 metres with a peak of 110,800 cps. A second strongly mineralized interval occurs within lost pelitic gneiss core and returned an average of 46,000 cps over 0.4 metres.
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Table 1: Downhole Gamma Results of Drill Holes PG25-06 and 07A
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Avg. cps
Max. cps
PG25-06
250.8
251.5
0.7
665
805
312.6
314.9
2.3
1,040
1,770
341.2
345.3
4.1
980
1,980
347.6
348.4
0.8
860
1,060
351.4
353.1
1.7
910
1,320
403.3
404.7
1.4
1,410
2,600
PG25-07A
382.3
396.3
14.0
11,100
110,800
Includes
385.5
386.1
0.6
82,300
Includes
392.3
392.7
0.4
46,000
397.4
399.8
2.4
4,500
20,200
401.5
402.8
1.3
6,200
21,500
Includes
402.0
402.4
0.4
14,400
484.4
484.9
0.5
1,720
3,680
Note: Mt. Sopris 2PGA probe used to record downhole gamma readings
Q48 Target Area
The Q48 zone lies within the southern portion of the Project and is characterized by a steeply dipping, north-south trending conductive package identified through geophysical surveys. Historic drilling in the area intersected strongly altered and structurally disrupted rocks at the unconformity and in the basement, including garnetiferous pelitic gneiss, graphitic pelitic gneiss, and semipelite, with local weak radioactivity and zones of intense clay alteration. These results, combined with the geophysical response, highlighted Q48 as a highly prospective but underexplored target.
Drilling by IsoEnergy in 2022 confirmed that the conductive trend at Q48 hosts brittle faults, shears, and alteration, characteristics of uranium-bearing hydrothermal systems in the Athabasca Basin. The current program is designed to systematically follow-up and fully test the Q48 conductive corridor.
Turaco Target Area
The Turaco zone lies within the central portion of the Project and is characterized by a broad area with high conductivity. Although numerous geophysical surveys have been conducted, including airborne electromagnetics (VTEM), ground EM, induced polarization and gravity, previous drilling has failed to properly explain the interpreted EM conductors. A recent review of the geophysical results by Condor Consulting North of Vancouver, BC has selected alternative EM conductor picks that better explain the conductive responses and used Maxwell Modeling to accurately locate the position of discreet conductors. Drilling will commence at one of the high priority target areas identified by Condor.
About the Dorado JV Project
Dorado (Figure 3) is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.
Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.
The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado property—typically between 30 and 300 metres—allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying
A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cutoff of 500 cps over a 0.5 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.
Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is independent of IsoEnergy and PurePoint and is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).
For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.
About IsoEnergy Ltd.
IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU; TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; ; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
GTI Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00