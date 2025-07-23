Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed

Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed

GTR:AU
GTI Energy
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming

Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'

Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'

Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

Cooling towers emitting steam under a cloudy sky.

Major Uranium Deposit Find Lifts Beijing’s Nuclear Ambitions

China has discovered a new uranium deposit in the Tarim Basin at a depth of 1,820 meters, the deepest recorded for sandstone-type uranium in the country, according to state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

CNNC said the discovery was made through a combination of deep drilling and predictive geological modeling and is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imported nuclear fuel.

This type of deposit, long favored for its relative ease and low cost of extraction, is emerging as a crucial part of China’s strategy to reduce reliance on foreign uranium amid an unprecedented expansion of its nuclear power fleet.

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Extend High-Grade Mineralization at the Dorado JV with a 70 Metre Step-Out Peaking at 110,800 CPS

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Extend High-Grade Mineralization at the Dorado JV with a 70 Metre Step-Out Peaking at 110,800 CPS

Cooling towers emitting steam under a clear blue sky.

Scott Melbye: Uranium Outlook Bullish, Expect "Epic" Returns in 2025

Scott Melbye of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) shares his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.

"I just think it's going to be an epic year for returns on uranium investments across the board," said Melbye, who is also president of the Uranium Producers of America organization.

Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Drills 18 meters of 0.03% U3O8 at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0, is pleased to announce results from the Winter 2025 drill program and provide an update on the upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the “Property”) which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit.

The Property lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (“Skyharbour”) in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the Property.

Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek

Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek

Terra Clean Energy President and CEO Greg Cameron.

Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FWB:C9O0) President and CEO Greg Cameron outlines the company's upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East uranium project, building on strong results from a winter campaign at the Fraser Lakes B deposit.

“The plan is to get up to 2,500 meters back into this new area of interest. Hopefully drill into what we're defining as an unconformity basement-hosted uranium deposit with significantly higher grade than we currently have,” he said.

“We would have the ability to update that resource report in some fashion, maybe early 2026 or mid-2026, so those are the two key catalysts. But it's all about drilling and adding pounds to the current resource and, more importantly, significantly enhancing that grade which we think we have," Cameron added.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

