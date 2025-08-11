Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Download the PDF here.

gti energygtr:auasx:gtraustralia investinguranium stocksuranium investingUranium Investing
GTR:AU
GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed

Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed

Download the PDF here.

Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'

Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'

Download the PDF here.

Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

Download the PDF here.

A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

Download the PDF here.

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000, through the issuance of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from closing of the Offering.

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. flag waving in front of a neoclassical building facade.

Uranium Energy’s Sweetwater Project Fast-Tracked Under Trump Initiative

In the latest show of federal support for domestic uranium production, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sweetwater uranium complex in Wyoming has been designated for expedited permitting under the Trump administration’s FAST-41 initiative.

The designation, announced August 5, places Sweetwater on the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 dashboard, a move that aims to accelerate environmental reviews and interagency approvals under a framework established by the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag next to uranium ore.

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2025

The uranium market stumbled into Q2 after the spot price dipped to an 18 month low of US$63.50 per pound in March amid abundant secondary supply and cautious utility contracting.

By June, however, prices had rebounded into the US$70 range on renewed US policy support and heightened geopolitical tensions. While the spot market remains volatile, long-term prices have held steady at US$80 level.

Yet utility demand still lags. Just 25 million pounds had been contracted as of mid-year, putting 2025 on track to fall well short of the 160 million pounds booked in 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Phone displaying Cameco logo beside glasses and keyboard.

Cameco Lifts Outlook on Nuclear Momentum, Westinghouse Boost After Strong Q2 Performance

Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) is riding a wave of renewed nuclear optimism and long-term contracting after posting robust second quarter earnings, raising its expectations for the rest of 2025.

In results released on Wednesday (July 30), the firm reported net earnings of US$234 million for the second quarter and US$285 million for the first half of 2025, both significantly above 2024 levels. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at US$491 million, with strong contributions across its uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse segments.

“Our integrated strategy that aligns our marketing, operational, and financial decisions continues to serve us well in a market that is shifting its focus toward security of supply,” said Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel.

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Uranium: Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America

uranium

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Uranium President and CEO Brooke Clements.

North Shore Uranium Strengthens Position with Assets in Two World-class Uranium Districts

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) has signed a binding term sheet with Resurrection Mining to acquire up to 87.5 percent of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, expanding its footprint into a second premier uranium district. With assets in the US and Saskatchewan, the company’s president and CEO, Brooke Clements, has outlined plans to advance exploration amid rising nuclear energy demand and an accelerating uranium market.

“We think it's great to have exposure to two projects in two great jurisdictions, but different jurisdictions, and the projects have quite different characteristics. At Rio Puerco, there is a known resource, and our job there is to validate the resource, attempt to grow it and ultimately prove up economic viability,” he said.

“In the Athabasca Basin, we're looking for an exploration home run, one drill hole that could represent the beginning of a major (new) discovery. We are working to drill high-quality targets that have never been drilled before in a zone that has proven uranium and favorable alterations. So the home run is what we're looking for in the Athabasca.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

IODM – Further Revenue Payment Milestone Achieved

Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

Related News

Gold Investing

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Cleantech Investing

Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

Gold Investing

High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Kirkland Lake Discovery Gains 88 Percent

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Waratah Shares Soar Following Spur Project Drilling Results

nickel investing

Nickel Outlook

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

×