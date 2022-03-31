Green Thumb Industries Inc. a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2022: BTIG Global Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 6 – April 7, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings. 2 nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 12 – April 14, 2022 : ...

GTII:CNX,GTBIF