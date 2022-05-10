Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the 2022 exploration drilling program has started at its Quesnel NickelMagnesium project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.The first phase of the 2022 exploration drilling program will consist of 3 drill holes, approximately 100 meters each, using a portable Winkie drill purchased by the ...

CCR:CNX