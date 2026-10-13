Great Basin Drill Season Delivers High-Grade Silver and Gold as a Historic Nevada Tungsten Camp Lines Up Six Drill Holes

Mining Stocks News Commentary - Gold futures ended last week at about $4,220 an ounce, and Nevada's producers and explorers are putting those prices to work with the drill. Over the past five weeks, operators in the state have reported long gold and silver intercepts from active mines, step-out holes beyond existing resources and new targets between open pits. The same season has reached Nevada's older tungsten districts, where the metal's new status as a defense priority is bringing modern exploration tools to ground that has not been drilled in decades. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2), Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE: IAUX), Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE American: ITRG), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL).
Much of the activity is near existing infrastructure. Drill programs at operating or past-producing sites can test extensions of known mineralization and sit close to roads, power and processing, and some of this season's strongest gold results came from ground between existing pits. That approach also applies to tungsten, where the procurement deadline of January 1, 2027, after which U.S. defense rules restrict tungsten from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, has put historical producers back on the map.
Western Star Resources Ranks Its Rowland Tungsten Targets and Plans Six Holes in Elko County
Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2) on October 13 announced priority drill targets and a planned six-hole, approximately 3,050-foot (930-metre) drill program at its 100% owned, past-producing Rowland Tungsten Property in Elko County, Nevada. Highlights include:
- Targets built from the first modern, integrated dataset assembled across Rowland: Phase 2 tungsten-in-soil anomalies, a three-dimensional magnetic inversion of the 2026 UAV survey, confirmed historical workings, and 2026 rock-chip and channel assays.
- Four planned drill pads, all on existing disturbance, serving two targets: Rowland Main (four holes, 1,850 feet) and Northern Zone B (two holes, 1,200 feet).
- At Rowland Main, three holes from a single pad beside the historical open cut, where samples returned up to 4.02% WO₃, test a shallow modelled magnetic body; a fourth tests the bedrock source of soil sample R079, which returned 4,240 ppm W (0.53% WO₃).
- At Northern Zone B, two holes test beneath historical shafts and an ore chute, where rock-chip samples returned 0.35% to 1.22% WO₃, and the roof of a modelled magnetic body.
- Permitting is advancing: KC Harvey Environmental is preparing a Plan of Operations for the U.S. Forest Service, alongside a Nevada reclamation permit.
The program is designed around the ground beneath and beside the old workings. At Rowland Main, the magnetic inversion models a compact body immediately west of the historical open cut, and three holes drilled west, west-northwest and east-southeast from one pad will test it, with two planned to enter the modelled contact at roughly 76 to 86 metres down-hole. Hole ROW26-04 is collared about 250 metres to the south-west on a historical cut at sample R079 and drilled up-slope to look for the bedrock source of that soil anomaly while allowing for down-slope movement of soil.
At Northern Zone B, the soil anomaly overlies a larger modelled magnetic body whose roof sits approximately 165 to 210 metres below surface. Hole ROW26-06 is collared within the historical shaft and ore-chute workings, and ROW26-05, the longest hole in the program at 700 feet, is planned to reach the roof of the modelled body at approximately 159 metres down-hole. The Company states that hole locations remain preliminary and that no new assay results are reported in the release.
"We started with a historical record that pointed to one past-producing zone, and we are finishing with three zones of confirmed workings, an integrated modern dataset, and a ranked drill target inventory ready for permitting and drill testing," said Blake Morgan, CEO and President of Western Star.
Western Star is advancing Rowland alongside its Eagle Point Tungsten Project in New Mexico, where it has outlined a 17-hole, approximately 6,070-foot drill program.
Read this and more news for sector at: MiningStocks.com
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)
Hycroft reported on September 9 that its Vortex and Brimstone zones at the Hycroft Mine near Winnemucca, Nevada continue to expand with higher grades. At Vortex, hole H26D-6090 returned 30.5 metres at 780.53 g/t silver and 0.49 g/t gold, including 11.2 metres at 1,664.80 g/t silver, and H26D-6166 returned 20.0 metres at 460.82 g/t silver. At Brimstone, H26D-6167A returned 5.5 metres at 1,345.27 g/t silver and 0.56 g/t gold. The company plans follow-up drilling on a high-grade gold zone higher in Vortex and on the northern extension of the Brimstone breccia.
"These results continue to confirm our exploration strategy and underpin the potential for a high-grade underground mine," said Diane Garrett, Executive Chairman and CEO.
i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE: IAUX)
i-80 Gold announced initial assay results on September 22 from its 2026 infill drilling at the Mineral Point open pit heap leach project on the Ruby Hill property in Nevada, including 1.33 g/t gold and 39.2 g/t silver over 225.6 metres in hole iMP26-07. All 19 step-out holes drilled outside the existing resource encountered mineralization. The 2026 and 2027 program targets about 130,000 metres over 300 holes, with about 30,000 metres completed through August and a pre-feasibility study targeted for approximately mid-2027.
"These initial drill results from the Mineral Point open pit drill program are very encouraging," said Tyler Hill, VP Geology.
Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE American: ITRG)
Integra identified new near-mine gold growth targets at its Florida Canyon Mine in Pershing County, Nevada on September 23. Inter-pit hole FCMR26-1250 returned 1.30 g/t gold over 62.5 metres, FCMR26-1162 returned 0.59 g/t gold over 167.6 metres, and FCMR26-1284 returned 0.48 g/t gold over 54.9 metres at the new Madre Shear North target.
"The drill results reported today include some of the best gold intercepts drilled since Integra acquired Florida Canyon," said George Salamis, President and CEO.
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)
Hecla reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $334 million and free cash flow of $136 million, with its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho setting a quarterly silver production record of 1.5 million ounces. The company ended the quarter with $483 million in cash after redeeming its remaining $263 million of 7.25% senior notes, and it lowered its 2026 silver all-in sustaining cost guidance to $12.50 to $13.50 per ounce.
"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of the platform we have built," said Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO.
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References to Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, i-80 Gold Corp., Integra Resources Corp. and Hecla Mining Company are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Western Star Resources Inc., none of them is involved in this article, and their production, financial results, drilling results and development milestones are not indicative of Western Star Resources Inc.'s prospects. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Drill intercepts cited for those companies are reported as drilled lengths and may not represent true widths. Commodity prices cited are as reported in public market coverage and change continuously.
Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Information. The Rowland Tungsten Property is an exploration-stage property. Western Star Resources Inc. has not defined any Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve at Rowland or at any of its properties, and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of a Mineral Resource. No new assay results are reported in the Company's October 13, 2026 news release; the soil, rock-chip, float and channel results referred to in this article were previously disclosed by the Company. Soil geochemical values represent surficial dispersion and are not indicative of grade or of any mineral resource. Rock-chip and float samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization. Modelled magnetic susceptibility contacts are interpretations of a non-unique geophysical model rather than direct observations of geology, and their position and depth may differ from those encountered in drilling. Past production at Rowland pre-dates modern reporting standards and is not indicative of a current Mineral Resource. The planned drill program has not commenced; hole locations, orientations and lengths are preliminary and remain subject to field verification, permitting with the U.S. Forest Service and the Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation, financing and final program design, and the program may change. Drilling results and other disclosures of companies referenced in this article are not indicative of results at any Western Star Resources Inc. property. The scientific and technical information about Rowland in this article is derived from the Company's news release dated October 13, 2026, in which, according to the Company, that information was reviewed and approved by Jasper Mowatt, MIMMM and MAusIMM, a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who is not independent of the Company. The Qualified Person has not reviewed or approved this article. Additional information is available in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this article.
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