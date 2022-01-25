Gold Investing News
Graycliff Exploration Limited is pleased to announce assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The results are the initial assays from the 2021 portion of the Phase Three program that is focused on expanding on the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft where initial gold mining took place more than 100 ...

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The results are the initial assays from the 2021 portion of the Phase Three program (see press release dated June 3, 2021) that is focused on expanding on the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft where initial gold mining took place more than 100 years ago

Drill Hole J-22-21 intersected two mineralized intervals of over 46 g/t gold ("Au") over 2.70 metres ("m") and 4.80 metres, respectively. The wider and deeper intersection included 13.20 g/t Au over 0.80 m and 415.00 g/t over 0.50 metres. Significant intervals for holes J-22-21 to J-24-21 are detailed below:

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)1

Au (g/t) 2

J-22-21

167.00

169.70

2.70

46.19

including

167.90

168.50

0.60

206.00

190.00

194.80

4.80

46.00

including

190.90

191.70

0.80

13.20

and

194.30

194.80

0.50

415.00

J-23-21

186.70

189.00

2.30

2.20

220.50

226.00

2.50

1.80

J-24-21

66.00

66.50

0.50

1.00

1 Reported intervals are down-hole lengths and not true thicknesses. True width of the mineralization cannot be determined due to the early-stage nature of the current program.

2 Length-weighted average grades are calculated using un-capped gold assay data.

Table 1 - Highlighted Results from Hole J-22-21 to J-24-21

President and CEO James Macintosh stated: "Phase Three drill hole locations were selected utilizing the results from the first two phases of drilling. We continued to focus on the gold mineralized zones proximal to the Miller Shaft, but also drill tested the boundaries of the zone. Drill holes J-22-21 and J-23-21 both intersected strong alteration and veining and samples from drill hole J-22-21 returned great results with two sections of high-grade gold mineralization at depth, further extending the mineralized zone by approximately 50 m. The zone remains open at depth and along strike."

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Figure 1 - Holes J-22-21 to J-24-21 Location and Cross Section

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

QA/QC Protocol: https://graycliffexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/graycliffexploration-qa-qc-protocols-june-2021.pdf

For more information, please contact investor relations at 1-647-249-7664, ext. 322 or email investors@graycliffexploration.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Graycliff Exploration Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685298/Graycliff-Exploration-Extends-Zone-of-Gold-Mineralization-by-50-metres-at-Depth-with-Additional-High-Grade-Intervals-at-Shakespeare-Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Graycliff Exploration CSE:GRAY Gold Investing
GRAY:CC
Graycliff Exploration

Graycliff Exploration

Overview

Sudbury, Ontario is like no other mining district in the world. The Canadian jurisdiction boasts a rich history rooted in mining and widespread mineralization that leverages advantageous positioning on the iconic Canadian Shield, land that is located right on the third-largest known impact crater on earth.

Known famously for its high-yield copper and nickel production, the mining-friendly district also hosts tremendous precious metal exploration and production across its many historic and past-producing mines. With such diverse mineralization and unique rock formations dating back millions of years, Sudbury presents investors and exploration companies with a perfect storm of discovery potential and rich historical production records.

Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,FSE:GEO,OTC:GRYCF) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company exploring highly prospective gold projects in this historic gold-producing district of Ontario, Canada. The Company’s project portfolio consists of its flagship Shakespeare gold project and the newer Baldwin project.

The flagship Shakespeare project is located around the historic Shakespeare gold mine 88 kms west of Sudbury,Ontario. The 1, 025 hectare property leverages the region’s deep mining roots and high-grade mineralization in the shadow of a historic headframe. Historic and current exploration demonstrates exciting discovery opportunities and promising gold grades across multiple quartz vein and quartz vein stockwork targets.

The Baldwin project is just East of the Shakespeare property and both projects are transected by the prolific Murray Fault. Both projects are also situated in a well-known geological zone of the Canadian Shield, where the Archean, Southern and Superior geological provinces intersect. This boasts tremendous exploration opportunities for both projects

The next steps for Graycliff include continuing extensive drilling and further exploration programs for high-grade gold at Shakespeare and prospecting, sampling and geophysics at Baldwin. Historic work at Baldwin was for uranium only and historic reports suggest similar geology to Shakespeare. . The Company already initiated its Phase Three drilling program at its flagship property and remains excited uncover future gold discoveries.

Graycliff has a tight capital structure with 25 million shares outstanding with close to 40% being held by management, insiders and strategic shareholders. In April 2021, the Company announced the completion of a C$2.4 million non-brokered private placement. The net proceeds from the financing mean that Graycliff’s exploration programs at Shakespeare and Baldwin are fully funded through 2022. The Company hopes to find gold at Baldwin in 2022 and create a new Ontario gold camp

Graycliff Exploration’s management team and technical advisors bring together deep exploration experience and a pedigree across multiple major projects in Ontario. A notable technical advisor driving Graycliff’s mining operations is Bruce Durham, a significant figure credited with the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits, including the David Bell mine, the Golden Giant mine, the Redstone Nickel mine and the Bell Creek Mine. Together, this leadership roster primes Graycliff for tremendous discovery and economic upside.

Graycliff’s Company Highlights

  • Graycliff Exploration is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing and extracting precious metals in prolific mining districts. Its property portfolio includes the Shakespeare and Baldwin gold projects located on the prolific Canadian Shield west of Sudbury, Ontario.
  • The flagship Shakespeare project is located around the historic Shakespeare gold mine. Current exploration includes the third phase of drilling to identify further high-grade, near-surface gold and identifying new targets along it’s SW-NE trending mineralized horizon of over six kilometers.
  • Historic reports suggest that the adjacent Baldwin project has similar geology to Shakespeare and initial field work is being carried out in 2021..
  • The Company has a tight share structure with close to 40% of its shares management, insiders and strategic shareholders.
  • Graycliff has an impressive management and technical advisory team with deep roots in exploration, project development and corporate finance.

Graycliff Exploration’s Key Projects

Shakespeare Project

The Shakespeare and Baldwin Projects have excellent infrastructure with close proximity to the Trans-Canada highway, utility networks and a strong, local workforce. Many of Graycliff’s workforce are shareholders and therefore very loyal to the Company.

Graycliff has now completed Phase One and Phase Two of its drilling program, which totalled of 2,800 metres and 5 of the first 7 holes returned anomalous gold values, including: 8.1 metres (“m”) of 3.2 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”), 6.0 m of 4.6 g/t Au, 5.5 m of 8.6 g/t Au. The Company has recently released the first two holes of the 14 hole phase two drill program and both were spectacular with hole 8 being 16.0 m of 16.4 g/t Au and hole 9 being 16.0 m of 13.3 g/t Au. The rest of the results from phase two are expected over the next couple of months. . The Company is also working on a 3D model of the current mineralization, which is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Baldwin Project

The Baldwin project comprises three mining blocks totalling 1,500 hectares located east of the Company’s flagship Shakespeare project. The property has not been historically explored for gold, but historic reports from uranium exploration suggest it has similar geology to the Shakespeare Project.. The next steps for Baldwin include preliminary surface sampling and geophysics planned for late-2021.

Should Graycliff find gold at Baldwin, its proximity to Shakespeare could be the making s of a new Onatrio Gold Camp.

Graycliff Exploration’s Management Team

James Macintosh – President & Director

James Macintosh has over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration, mining research analysis, corporate finance and management of private and public resources companies. He is also currently the president, CEO and director of privately-held Kingsview Minerals and a seed investor and director of CircuitMeter. He was the lead director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Carlisle Goldfields prior its sale to Alamos Gold.Macintosh has a B.Sc. (Geology) and is a member of Queen’s University Geology Council.

Julio DiGirolamo – CFO & Director

Julio DiGirolamo is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of senior-level public company experience, 15 years of it in the mining sector. He is also the CFO and director of several junior exploration and development companies. DiGirolamo’s key areas of experience include corporate governance and regulatory matters. He was the CFO of Carlisle Goldfields prior to its sale to Alamos Gold.

David Lees – Director & Non-Executive Chairman

David Lees is the managing director of Peninsula Investments (WA) Pty Ltd and Casey Lees International Pty Ltd. He is also the non-executive director of Sultan Resources Ltd.

Nicholas Konkin – Director

Nicholas Konkin has extensive business experience with over a decade of developing successful private and public resource and technology start-up’s combined with a strong background in wealth management and investor relations spanning resources, technology and medical services. Mr. Konkin is currently Vice President of Corporate Development for Grove Corporate Services, a Toronto based firm specializing in full-service aftermarket support for public and private companies, including providing stock exchange listing services.

Bruce Durham – Technical Advisor

Bruce Durham is credited with the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits including the David Bell Mine (Hemlo), the Golden Giant Mine (Hemlo), the Redstone Nickel Mine (Timmins) and the Bell Creek Mine (Timmins).

Don McKinnon Jr – Technical Advisor

Don McKinnon Jr. is a very experienced prospector who has worked all over the world with deep experience in Ontario, who has been involved in managing all aspects of exploration from property acquisition and grassroots exploration, to seeing projects through to development.

Keep reading... Show less
Graycliff Exploration Closes Second and Final Tranche of its Previously Announced Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Closes Second and Final Tranche of its Previously Announced Private Placement

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the completion of the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Financing"). The second tranche of the Financing consisted of 1,124,99 Units (each, a "Unit") of the Company, issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $349,498.80. Each Unit consists of one common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two (2) years from the closing date

Keep reading... Show less
Graycliff Exploration Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Fully funded for an expanded 2022 exploration program

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

Keep reading... Show less
Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Keep reading... Show less
Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Keep reading... Show less
Graycliff Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th

Graycliff Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0), a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground located on the prolific Canadian Shield approximately 80 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario today announced that James Macintosh President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9 th 2021 at 1:30 pm EST .

Keep reading... Show less
Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

Keep reading... Show less
Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . In Q4-2021, Rover tested a ground induced polarized survey ("IP Survey") over proven high-grade gold zones on the property. The test results indicated a positive correlation between IP Survey chargeability and the sulfide content in the Bugow Iron Formation . High-grade gold at Cabin is associated with elevated-sulfide concentration. The Company followed up the successful test survey, with an extensive ground IP Survey that covered the Beaver Zone, Andrew Zone, and the Camp Target . The Company is pleased to announce that one of the highlights of the IP Survey is a large anomaly that appears to extend the Beaver Zone 200 meters to the southeast (of the final drill hole of the 2021 drill program, CL-21-40), trending towards the high-grade Arrow Zone. On December 7, 2021 the Company released the results of its drilling at the Beaver Zone. Highlights from drilling at the Beaver Zone included 6.4 meters of 4.63 gt Au (from 42.6m to 49.0m), including 2.6 meters of 7.80 gt Au . Highlights of 2020 drilling at the Arrow Zone included 32 meters of 13.6 gt Au .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af8677ef-97f9-4af4-ae36-0b658b890081

Keep reading... Show less
SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional assay results from the Blueberry Zone on its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The Blueberry Zone drilling is part of a 14,500 m drill program completed during the 2021 season and is located north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC . Initially discovered during a small drill program in 2019, the Blueberry Zone has become one of the most significant areas of deposit growth on the property and has more than quadrupled its strike length in the past 9 months, to a length now exceeding 650 metres.

"Blueberry continues to deliver consistent results with these near surface hits, illustrating the grade continuity of the primary structure." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "We believe that this expanding zone could be a major production centre for the area. The untested potential of the andesite – siltstone contact leaves tremendous upside as it remains open at depth and along strike where our geologists have mapped it hundreds of additional metres to the south before it becomes hidden beneath the overlying historic lakebed sediments."

Keep reading... Show less
GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys to conduct a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

Keep reading... Show less
Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) advises that its employees and staff are safe and that its activities in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation. In addition, the Company notes that several operational mining companies have provided updates advising that activities are unaffected. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:

Keep reading... Show less
Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an expanded Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI).

Blue Star owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease that hosts the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit, and the highly prospective Hood River MEA property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent expansion of the Roma Project and now the expanded Hood River Project, the Company controls approximately 267 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×