Graycliff Exploration Limited would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #301 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Tuesday, May 17 - Wednesday, May 18, 2022.Graycliff's CEO, James Macintosh and Director, Nicholas Konkin would be there to answer any of the questions related to Company's Shakespeare and Baldwin Gold Projects near Sudbury, ...

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #301 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 - Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Graycliff's CEO, James Macintosh and Director, Nicholas Konkin would be there to answer any of the questions related to Company's Shakespeare and Baldwin Gold Projects near Sudbury, Ontario.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics and will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

For more information, please contact investor relations at 1-647-249-7664 ext. 322 or email investors@graycliffexploration.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121756

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

