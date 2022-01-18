Graycliff Exploration CEO James Macintosh: Exploring a Potential New Gold Camp in Ontario
Graycliff Exploration CEO James Macintosh shares why the company is eagerly awaiting assay results from December drilling on the Shakespeare project.
Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,FWB:GEO,OTCQB:GRYCF) CEO James Macintosh reported that the company is now awaiting assay results from December drilling on the Shakespeare project, and is looking forward to some interesting targets to drill in Phase IV.
“While we were fairly well funded for 2022 exploration, we were able to access another drill for our Shakespeare project,” Macintosh said. "We've expanded the amount of drilling we are going to do in Phase III. Before Christmas, we finished 24 holes in Phase III, and we're now waiting for the assay results of those, but we'll do a significant amount of drilling, which will probably exceed 6,000 or 7,000 meters in total."
Graycliff Exploration’s Shakespeare gold project is located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario, and about an 80 kilometer drive from Sudbury is a brownfield site where Graycliff’s Baldwin project is located. The Baldwin project is composed of 68 mining claims that are located directly east of Shakespeare.
“There are a lot of options for us. We picked up the Baldwin property because it has very similar geology to what we're finding at Shakespeare,” Macintosh added. "But Baldwin was only ever explored for uranium after the Second World War. We're really excited because we think there's a fairly good potential of finding more gold at Baldwin. And when you put the two properties together, if you can find significant resources at Baldwin, you've got the makings of a new Ontario gold camp. And I think that's really exciting."Watch the full interview with Graycliff Exploration President James Macintosh above.
