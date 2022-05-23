Graycliff Exploration CEO James Macintosh: Significant Drill Results from the Shakespeare Gold Project in Ontario
CEO James Macintosh noted, “So the mineralization, now we've confirmed, goes from surface down to over 250 meters. This is a huge success in the Phase 3 drilling, so we're pretty excited.”
Graycliff Exploration CEO James Macintosh: Significant Results from Shakespeare Gold Projectyoutu.be
Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,FWB:GEO,OTCQB:GRYCF) CEO James Macintosh spoke to the Investing News Network about recent assay results from the Shakespeare gold project near Sudbury, Ontario.
“They're all good results, we've extended the depth of the mineralization by over 50 meters, we've extended the width of the mineralization and we're getting some very significant numbers, as high as 46 grams per tonne (g/t) over 5 meters," commented Macintosh.
He further shared, “We also did some channel sampling at surface, just to confirm that the mineralization does extend to surface, and we got up to 137 g/t over about three-quarters of a meter and 54 g/t over half a meter. So the mineralization, now we've confirmed, goes from surface down to over 250 meters. This is a huge success in the Phase 3 drilling, so we're pretty excited.”
Macintosh detailed the company's exploration plans for the Baldwin project, which is located directly east of the Shakespeare gold project. “(We're planning) regional field sampling and maybe even some till sampling as there is some overburden, and then following it up with a drill program later on in the year.”
Macintosh also shared his vision for the Baldwin project: “This is the kind of project that when we decide to develop it, or sell it to a company that will develop it, it will be extremely, extremely favorable conditions.”
Graycliff Exploration released assay results from Shakespeare in May 2022, reporting that drill hole J-31 intersected 20.52 g/t gold over 2 meters, including 39 g/t gold over 1 meter.Watch the full interview of Graycliff Exploration President James Macintosh above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,FWB:GEO,OTCQB:GRYCF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Graycliff Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Graycliff Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Graycliff Exploration and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1856.96
|+11.18
|Silver
|21.84
|+0.04
|Copper
|4.34
|+0.06
|Palladium
|1995.00
|+28.00
|Platinum
|960.50
|+1.50
|Oil
|110.43
|+0.15
|Heating Oil
|3.66
|+0.04
|Natural Gas
|8.75
|+0.67
