Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis: Unlocking the Bigger Value of Independence Project in 2022
Golden Independence CEO Chris Doulis details the company’s 2022 plans for exploring the resource and unlocking further opportunities at the company's flagship world-class asset.
Golden Independence Mining (CSE:IGLD,OTCQB:GIDMF,FWB:6NN) achieved two milestones at its Independence project in Nevada by entering into a joint venture with Americas Gold Exploration and completing a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA).
Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis details the company’s 2022 plans on exploring the resource and unlocking further opportunities on its flagship world-class asset.
“We formed the joint venture and we now own 51 percent of the Independence project with a 10 percent operator fee as we advance it. And then the other big piece of news that we had was the PEA on the near-surface resource at Independence,” Doulis said.
“We outlined a nice little robust operation over a six year mine life with a net present value of around US$45 million using the current spot gold and silver prices.”
According to Doulis, the company aims to prove that the resource at the flagship property is considerably larger or even twice as big as the current 800,000 ounce estimate. The PEA envisions a 9,000 tonne per day open-pit and heap-leach operation with a Merrill-Crowe circuit. Significant opportunities exist for improvement and optimization, including the potential for shared infrastructure with the adjacent Phoenix operating mine.
“The old Fortitude, which was mined out 30 years ago, about a mile to the east of us, was 2.3 million ounces at 7.5 grams,” Doulis shared. "And that was definitely a world-class deposit. We are hoping that the scoring that we have on our project has a similar profile. Somewhere in that same kind of order of magnitude and size, we certainly know it has the same kind of grade profile. That'll be the focus in 2022. We'll be exploring to see whether we can show that it's got real science to it."
Watch the full interview of Golden Independence CEO Chris Doulis above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Golden Independence Mining (CSE:IGLD,OTCQB:GIDMF,FRA:6NN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Golden Independence Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Golden Independence Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Golden Independence Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.