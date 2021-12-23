Golden Independence Mining Corp. is pleased to announce the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Company's flagship Independence Project which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada. Independence PEA highlights include: After-Tax NPV5% of US$35 million with an IRR of 18% at US$1,700oz gold and US$24oz silver Significant ...

IGLD:CNX