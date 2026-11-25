Gold and silver prices are correcting, and mining stocks are taking a hit as well — potentially creating a buying opportunity. But how can investors separate the wheat from the chaff?

At the recent Gold Advisor Network Summit, Jeff Clark, along with 10 junior mining executives, shared advice for evaluating companies in the sector, honing in on the team, project, timing and vision.

Watch the video above for thoughts from Clark, as well as takeaways from Luke Alexander of Newcore Gold (TSXV:NCAU,OTCQX:NCAUF), Victor Feng of Auro Metals (TSXV:AURO,OTCPL:AURFF), Graham Downs of Cascadia Minerals (TSXV:CAM,OTCQB:CAMNF), Mike Slater of Bullfrog Gold (TSXV:FROG,OTCQB:BFROF), Maura Kolb of Dryden Gold (TSXV:DRY,OTCQX:DRYGF), Kristina Pillon of American Pacific Mining (CSE:USGD,OTCQX:USGDF), Jordan Trimble of Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF), Zayn Kalyan of Scorpio Gold (TSXV:SGLD,OTCQB:SRCRF), Wesley Adams of Visionary Metals (TSXV:VIZ,OTCPL:VIZNF) and Todd Anthony of Pacifica Silver (CSE:PSIL,OTCQB:PAGFF).

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Cascadia Minerals and Skyharbour Resources are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.