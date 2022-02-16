Giyani Metals Corp. developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension . Highlights A 31% increase in Indicated Resources for the K.Hill Project to 2.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 19.3% manganese oxide which equates to approximately 0.41Mt of contained ...

EMM:CA