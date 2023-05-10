Pharmaceutical Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Gilead Emphasizes Unique Ways To Hire Top Talent

When Jamari Brooks was looking for a new job last fall, he knew he wanted his future employer to have a few key qualities. As he perused pharmaceutical companies' job postings, he kept a look out for diversity in leadership, the potential for personal career growth and a commitment to helping improve the lives of people and the health of the world

It was through Gilead's relationship with the National Black MBA Association that he encountered the company. Gilead checked all his boxes, but it was the interview process that really cinched the deal for Jamari. Jasmine Pree Hameth, Senior Director of Corporate Function and Strategic Talent Sourcing at Gilead, connected him with diverse, executive-level Gilead staff so he could learn about their experiences at the company - which, Jamari says, had an impact.

"Before I even started, Jasmine set me up with people within Gilead that I could build networks with and potentially work with," Jamari says. "It didn't feel like they were checking a box hiring me. It was an authentic recruitment process. I thought ‘this is where I need to be, no question about it'."

Today, Jamari works in Sourcing and Procurement at Gilead, where he helps research teams identify and purchase equipment that allows them to create new medications. His experience joining Gilead represents one of several efforts the company is focusing on to hire new, top talent with the belief that diversity drives performance and innovation and helps shape an inclusive culture.

For the past three years, Gilead's Talent Acquisition team has focused on a multi-year set of commitments to increase diversity within the organization's workforce by building relationships with, and by hiring diverse talent from, universities and institutions such as the National Black MBA Association, the National Society of Black Engineers, the National Sales Network and a number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

As another part of the recruiting strategy, Gilead also launched a Programming Academy, a four-month program that draws in early and pre-career underrepresented and diverse talent to train them in how to do pharmaceutical programming. This ranges from the curation of data, which means handling data gaps and errors, and analytical programming, which reveals scientific discoveries embedded in data.

Talent Acquisition's efforts are largely focused on building partnerships outside of Gilead's backyard, to ensure that the California-based company finds diverse talent across the United States. Jamari works remotely from Chicago, and the Programming Academy is based in North Carolina.

Gilead's Programming Academy
The Programming Academy is how Adashi Odama discovered Gilead. She graduated with a master's degree in public health last year, and as part of her job hunt attended a Gilead virtual event. It sparked her interest, and when she saw an application online for the academy, she applied. "I always like a new environment, something that's a challenge," she explains. "I'm very interested in data analysis and I do a lot of programming that involves statistics. I thought I could go for it."

Michael Neece, the head of Gilead's Programming Academy, says he created it to fill the gaps in knowledge that he recognized when he started in the pharmaceutical programming world. "We just kind of stumbled into the industry," he says of himself and the two chief instructors. "Hopefully, we're removing some of the barriers to being really successful in the program by having created what we wish we had when we joined."

The Academy offered Adashi a unique opportunity to learn on the job, tackling everything from clinical trials to drug production to Food and Drug Administration rules and regulations. She also learned SAS, a programming software she previously had no experience with.

The training nurtured Adashi's love of statistics and allowed her to focus in on her desire to make a difference. "Once you start to get into statistics, you realize that it tells you pretty much everything," she says. "I think it's a very tangible way to understand health problems, to see exactly what needs to be fixed or what should be addressed."

When Adashi graduated from the Programming Academy last October, she was offered a job with Gilead's inflammation team. "It definitely prepared me for what I'm currently doing," she says of the academy. "I was given the confidence to believe that I could be successful. It laid a very solid foundation, and now I feel I'm able to learn more."

Adashi and Jamari came from different backgrounds, pursued different degrees and lived in different parts of the country. But their commitment to personal growth, and to doing work that makes a difference, is a uniting force that brought them to Gilead.

"Gilead is a company that really values innovation and empowering employees," Jamari says. "You can create a fingerprint at the company quickly. It's been awesome to experience."

Learn more about Gilead Careers.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753946/Gilead-Emphasizes-Unique-Ways-To-Hire-Top-Talent

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDNASDAQ:GILDLife Science Investing
GILD
The Conversation (0)

Gilead Strengthens Early Pipeline in Oncology and Inflammation Through the Acquisition of XinThera

Acquisition of XinThera Provides Gilead with Precision Small Molecules Focused on PARP1 and MK2 Inhibitors –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the acquisition of all outstanding shares of XinThera, a privately held biotech company in San Diego. The acquisition complements Gilead's existing clinical development priorities by adding additional pipeline assets for well-validated targets in oncology and inflammation.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Hepcludex will Become the Only Approved Treatment for HDV in the EU --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for Hepcludex ® (bulevirtide) for the treatment of adults with chronic HDV and compensated liver disease, and recommended granting full Marketing Authorisation (MA) that is no longer subject to specific obligations. Bulevirtide was initially granted conditional marketing authorisation in July 2020 to provide people living with HDV urgent access to treatment. The CHMP recommendation for full Marketing Authorisation of bulevirtide follows the submission of the Phase 3 MYR301 Week 48 study data, which reinforces the efficacy and safety profile of bulevirtide for the treatment of HDV.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated over four million individuals living with HCV globally. Today, some 2.4 million people are living with HCV in the U.S., even though ~95% of those treated with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) are cured. Prices of HCV medicines have dropped significantly, and many acknowledge that price is not a barrier for most payers and patients. Curative HCV drug therapies are just one part of an elimination strategy that needs to dedicate considerable resources and attention to screening and linkage to care so that all patients in need of HCV treatment can access it in a timely manner and achieve a cure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $5.7 billion

Biktarvy Sales Increased 24% Year-Over-Year to $2.7 billion

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year

Though the report itself is new, our commitment to practicing ESG is not: We've been guided by Environmental, Social and Governance principles for more than 35 years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1
- RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis) in Canada 1, 2, 3

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib, 15 mg), the first oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation who have had an inadequate response to a biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

First study to assess histologic changes in the kidneys of patients with lupus nephritis treated with LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin)

Treatment was not associated with chronic injury, with the average chronicity index remaining stable in both treatment arms from baseline to follow-up

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX: VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced they will present updated data related to vepdegestrant (ARV-471) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC ® estrogen receptor (ER) protein degrader that is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with early and locally advanced or metastatic ER positivehuman epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+HER2-) breast cancer. Four posters will be presented during the poster session at the annual congress, which will be held from May 11-13, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual and special meeting which was held on May 5, 2023. Details of these matters are disclosed in the management information circular for the meeting dated March 23, 2023, and posted under the company's profile on SEDAR.

At the meeting, shareholders elected the director nominees as listed in the Company's information circular, being Mark Fields, Richard Gilliam, Andrew Hancharyk and Rodney Stevens. The reappointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company was approved by the shareholders as was the ratification and re-approval of the amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years

- Twenty-nine abstracts showcase AbbVie's vast portfolio and continued commitment to changing the way patients living with gastrointestinal disorders manage their condition

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

Lithium Investing

Exploration Program Commences At The Express Lithium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Set to Begin Exploration Program at Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Lithium Investing

Mining Licence Application For Advanced ‘Anthony’ Molybdenum Deposit

×