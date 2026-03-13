Giant Mining Launches 2026 Exploration Program at Majuba Hill Copper Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — March 13, 2026 TheNewswire — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2026 exploration season is underway at its Majuba Hill Copper Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The geologic team has begun systematic mapping and sampling across multiple prospective areas of the property.
Figure 1: Big Sky Drilling Equipment on Site during 2025 drill campaign
The program is designed to strengthen the geological model and prioritize the most prospective breccia-hosted copper targets for upcoming drilling.
Majuba Hill is a large copper-silver-gold intrusive-related system with over 100 historical drill holes totaling approximately 89,000 feet, and a long history of copper production and exploration.
"Launching the 2026 exploration season marks an exciting step forward for the Majuba Hill project," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining Corp. "Majuba Hill hosts a large hydrothermal breccia system with demonstrated copper-silver mineralization from prior drilling. Our current program is focused on refining high-priority targets and preparing for the next phase of diamond drilling. With a strong technical team on site and clear exploration targets identified, we believe Majuba Hill represents a compelling opportunity to advance a significant copper system in Nevada."
Figure 2: Majuba Hill Project 2026 Phase 1 Target Areas
2026 Exploration Program Underway
The Company's geological team has initiated a program of detailed geological mapping, structural interpretation, surface and underground geochemical sampling, enhanced by ongoing review of all core results. The results will be used to refine high-priority drill targets ahead of the Company's diamond drilling program.
As previously announced on January 30th, 2026, Giant Mining has planned a multi-phase diamond drilling program of up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) designed to further evaluate copper-silver mineralization across key target areas.
The Company expects to provide additional updates as exploration activities progress.
Phase 1
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Up to 5,000 feet of diamond drilling
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Underground mapping and sampling
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Surface geochemical surveys to refine drill targeting
Phase 2
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Up to 5,000 feet of additional drilling
The 2026 exploration and drill program are building on the Company's previous exploration work and drilling across the district. Results from the Company's 2024–2025 exploration programs identified multiple mineralized breccia bodies associated with hydrothermal-magmatic tourmaline breccias and breccia pipe margins, which represent priority targets for further drilling.
Several historical drill holes returned elevated copper and silver values with locally anomalous gold, highlighting the potential for additional mineralization within the system. (See NR dated January 16, 2024). Drill intercepts returned elevated copper and silver values, as well as intervals of anomalous gold. Mineralization is commonly associated with hydrothermal-magmatic tourmaline matrix breccias and the margins of breccia pipes. Further drilling is required to determine the extent and continuity of mineralization.
Why Majuba Hill
Majuba Hill is in Pershing County, Nevada, approximately 156 miles (251 km) northeast of Reno, within one of the world's most established mining jurisdictions.
Key project characteristics include:
• Large land position covering approximately 9,684 acres
• Extensive historical drilling database exceeding 89,000 feet
• Multiple mineralized breccia targets identified
• Excellent infrastructure, including road access and nearby power
• Located in Nevada — one of the world's leading mining jurisdictions
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC")
Historical drilling results referenced herein were previously disclosed by the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Analytical work was performed by ALS USA Inc. ("ALS"), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited prep laboratory located in Elko, Nevada. Industry standard quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures included the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals within the sample stream. The Qualified Person has reviewed and verified the data underlying the historical results referenced in this release.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
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Location:
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Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
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Project Size:
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9,684 Acres
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Infrastructure:
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The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
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History:
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Historical Producer
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Drilling:
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Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
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Mineralization:
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The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects; however, further drilling is required to determine the extent and grade of mineralization.
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Expandability:
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The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
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Fully Financed:
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The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
With a strengthened technical framework, supportive jurisdiction, and funded exploration program, Giant Mining is focused on advancing Majuba Hill through systematic drilling and technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through discovery-focused exploration.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding planned exploration activities and anticipated outcomes.
This news release contains certain forward‐looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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