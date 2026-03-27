Giant Mining Corp. Contracts UAS Inc. to Conduct Underground LiDAR Survey at Majuba Hill, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire March 27, 2026 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Unmanned Aerial Services Inc. ("UAS Inc.") to complete a high-resolution underground LiDAR survey at its Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada.
The LiDAR survey will be conducted by UAS Inc.'s U.S.-based team operating out of Montana, with fieldwork currently scheduled for completion during the first two weeks of April 2026.
This program represents a key component of the Company's ongoing technical advancement of Majuba Hill and is designed to enhance geological modeling, structural interpretation, and drill targeting in advance of the Company's previously announced up to 10,000-foot core drilling program.
David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining Corp., commented: "The engagement of UAS Inc. to complete an underground LiDAR survey is intended to support the Company's ongoing evaluation of the Majuba Hill project. The digitization of accessible historical underground workings, including areas explored by previous operators, is expected to provide additional spatial data to inform geological interpretation and exploration planning. The survey results will be integrated with existing datasets to assist in refining targets for the Company's planned drill program, including areas beneath historical workings, which remain subject to further evaluation."
About UAS Inc.
Unmanned Aerial Services Inc. ("UAS Inc.") is a Canadian-based provider of advanced geospatial data acquisition and remote inspection services, specializing in underground mining environments. Headquartered in Sudbury, Ontario, UAS Inc. utilizes drone, LiDAR, and robotic technologies to conduct mapping, surveying, and inspections in confined, hazardous, and GPS-denied areas that are difficult to access using conventional methods. The company's services include underground mine mapping, raise bore and stope scanning, subsidence monitoring, and infrastructure inspections, supported by data processing and consulting capabilities. UAS Inc. also provides equipment, training, and technical support to mining and industrial clients, with a focus on improving safety and data quality in complex operating environments.
Figure 1: Underground Map of Majuba Hill Historical Copper-Silver-Gold Mine
Underground LiDAR Program Overview
The planned LiDAR survey will focus on detailed 3D mapping of accessible underground workings, including:
-
Approximately 3,000 feet of drifting within the Middle Adit
-
Approximately 169 feet of development within the Upper Adit
-
A network of historical stopes, including one primary stope accessible for scanning
-
Multiple Adits with dimensions typically ranging from 6 to 8 feet in height
-
Narrow stope openings averaging 30 to 40 inches in width
-
Several historical raises and winzes, with accessible raises generally less than 50 feet in height
The Company notes that certain historical underground features, including deeper winzes, appear to be inaccessible at this time.
The LiDAR program is expected to generate a high-resolution digital twin of the underground workings, supporting:
-
Structural interpretation of mineralized zones
-
Identification of historical mining orientations and controls
-
Correlation with surface geology and drill data
-
Enhanced targeting beneath and adjacent to historical workings
The Company is also evaluating the potential for future photogrammetry-based surveys to complement the LiDAR dataset.
The effectiveness of the planned underground LiDAR survey is dependent on the accessibility and condition of historical workings. Certain areas of the mine, including deeper winzes and potentially unstable or obstructed zones, may be inaccessible and therefore not captured in the survey. As a result, the generated 3D models may not fully represent the entirety of historical underground development. In addition, while LiDAR technology provides high-resolution spatial data, its interpretation is subject to limitations, including potential data gaps, line-of-sight constraints, and the need for geological interpretation. LiDAR data does not directly measure mineralization and must be integrated with geological, geochemical, and drilling information to support exploration targeting. Accordingly, interpretations derived from the LiDAR survey are subject to uncertainty and may not accurately predict the location, extent, or continuity of mineralization.
Integration with Historical Workings and Freeport Drilling
Majuba Hill hosts extensive historical underground development and past-producing zones, with previous operators including Freeport Sulphur Company, which conducted underground and surface drilling programs in the 1940s.
The upcoming LiDAR survey is expected to provide critical spatial context to these historical workings, including areas where limited modern drilling has been completed beneath underground development.
This dataset will directly support targeting of deeper mineralized zones, including planned drill holes designed to test areas below historical mine workings, which remain underexplored using modern exploration techniques.
Supporting the 2026 Drill Program
The underground LiDAR program is being completed in parallel with the Company's broader 2026 exploration strategy, which includes:
-
An up to 10,000-foot diamond drill program.
-
Targeting of breccia-hosted and intrusive-related copper-silver-gold mineralization.
-
Integration of historical data, surface exploration, and AI-assisted geological targeting. AI-assisted targeting is used as a supplementary tool and does not replace geological interpretation.
Figure 2: Big Sky Drilling Equipment on Site during 2025 with re engagement of Big Sky for 2026
As previously announced, the drill program includes deep drill holes designed to test:
-
Newly identified breccia targets
-
Extensions of mineralization at depth
-
Zones beneath historical underground workings
The integration of LiDAR-derived 3D models with existing geological and geophysical datasets is expected to further refine drill collar locations and improve targeting precision.
There is no current mineral resource estimate for Majuba Hill, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC")
Historical drilling results referenced herein were previously disclosed by the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Analytical work for the historical drilling programs was performed by ALS USA Inc. ("ALS"), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory located in Elko, Nevada. Industry standard quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures for these historical programs included the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals within the sample stream. The Qualified Person has reviewed the available information related to these historical programs; however, the Company has not independently verified all aspects of the historical QA/QC data and readers are cautioned that such information may be subject to limitations. The QA/QC procedures described above apply to historical drilling programs and not to current exploration activities.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects; however, further drilling is required to determine the extent and grade of mineralization.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
With a strengthened technical framework, supportive jurisdiction, and funded exploration program, Giant Mining is focused on advancing Majuba Hill through systematic drilling and technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through discovery-focused exploration.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Click Here
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding planned exploration activities and anticipated outcomes.
This news release contains certain forward‐looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
###
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.