Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada is scheduled to commence by the end of April.Key Highlights2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon will initially follow up on last year's high-grade gold discovery reporting 10.4 gt Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 gt Au over 50.7m;The broader drill plan is to continue expanding on the ...

GTCH:CNX