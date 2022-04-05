Base MetalsInvesting News

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada is scheduled to commence by the end of April.

Key Highlights

  • 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon will initially follow up on last year's high-grade gold discovery reporting 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m;
  • The broader drill plan is to continue expanding on the substantive zones of mineralization discovered during the previous two years of drilling; and
  • The Central Area zone of gold mineralization has been traced 600m along strike and 800m down dip from surface and remains open in most directions.

"The last two years of drilling at the Fondaway Canyon gold project have been extremely successful, especially punctuated by our most recent high-grade discovery. We continue to see no apparent limits to the mineralizing system and the Project's upside potential," states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "The forthcoming 2022 drill program will continue the accelerated path of advancement, and I look forward to the commencement of drilling with a high level of anticipation."

2022 Drill Program

The Company has secured two drill rigs for 2022. The first rig is scheduled to commence drilling at the Fondaway Canyon gold project before the end of this month with the second rig scheduled to commence a maiden drill program at the Star high-grade Cu-Au-Ag project situated 60 km to the north a few weeks later.

The rig slotted for Fondaway Canyon will initially be tasked with delineating the high-grade gold discovery intersected by FCG21-16, the last hole of the 2021 drill program.

FCG21-16 was stationed on the canyon floor at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch to target the North Fork mineralized zone as a 30m step out to the northwest from holes FCG20-04, FCG21-09, and FCG21-10 (Figure 1).

FCG21-16 encountered a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m (117.5-168.2m) that includes 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m (139.9-164.9m). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting >10 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency (Figure 2). Marking how truly exceptional this is, the FCG21-16 interval returned the greatest 'gold grade x thickness' value in the 40+ year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project and likely represents a major conduit for the gold mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon.

The high-grade FCG21-16 interval was intersected shallower than the North Fork zone's targeted depth and may correspond to an upper lens recently indicated by hole FCG21-09 (see news release dated Oct. 20, 2021).

The North Fork zone drilling has consistently produced impressive grades and thicknesses of gold mineralization. The near surface mineralization of the Half Moon shear vein has been the historical focus of interest while the North Fork zone has only recently been discovered, remains underexplored, is open along strike and down dip, and represents significant value-add potential.

Drilling to expand and infill the North Fork zone is only one of a number of equally valid and promising priority gold zones at Fondaway Canyon that will be drilled this year.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/119287_d6c8195294d3e9c8_001.jpg
 
Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon North Fork 3D section, 150m wide, looking northwest with an artificial -15 plunge applied, highlighting the 2020 and 2021 drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/119287_d6c8195294d3e9c8_001full.jpg

To watch a recent video that provides a detailed look at the latest discovery, plus an overall summary of the recent exploration highlights at Fondaway Canyon, click here: https://youtu.be/q6Nebxwf1q0
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/119287_d6c8195294d3e9c8_002.jpg
 
Figure 2: FCG21-16 drill hole trace on section showing gold samples and significant intervals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/119287_d6c8195294d3e9c8_002full.jpg

Live Presentation

Getchell Gold Corp. is also excited to be presenting on Thursday, April 7 at 1:35 ET, at the Money Show's "Money, Metals and Mining" Virtual Expo. All interested investors are invited to register for free at:https://online.moneyshow.com/2022/april/money-metals-and-mining-virtual-expo/speakers/ee2b86f2cdc6467a877f747a81dab53d/mike-sieb/?scode=056235

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

The Fondaway Canyon 2021 drill core was processed using the same methods as the 2020 drill program. The core is cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values are produced by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analyses are performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field include the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.

Highlighted drill intervals are based on a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off, minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths and additional work is required to determine the true width.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com or at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the private placement and the completion thereof and the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, use of proceeds from the financing, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119287

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold

Developing gold and copper projects in the top mining jurisdiction of Nevada.

Overview

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF) is a mineral exploration company advancing its growing portfolio of gold and copper projects in the premier mining jurisdiction of Nevada.

Getchell Gold’s flagship Fondaway Canyon features a significant historical gold resource, and the 2020 and 2021 drill programs both extended broad zones of mineralization and discovered new high grade zones. The company is also actively exploring the Copper-gold-silver Star Project, and owns the Dixie Comstock gold and Hot Springs Peak gold projects.

Getchell Gold has stated that it will be one of the more active explorers in the region in 2022. The company has secured two drill rigs, which will allow the maiden drilling program at the Copper-Gold-Silver Star Project to commence in early 2022, and for the Fondaway Canyon drill program to proceed for the entire drilling season. Getchell Gold and its projects benefit from Nevada’s prominence as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world due to the state’s mineral-rich geology, clear and consistent permitting process, low-cost drilling, excellent access to infrastructure and well-established local labor pool. Nevada boasts 23 major gold mines and is ranked fourth in the world for gold production, producing 5.5 million ounces of gold annually.

getchell gold project location map

Getchell-Gold-Project-Location-Map

Getchell Gold is managed by a team of mining professionals and resource-based capital market specialists. Bill Wagener, CEO, is a seasoned mining executive with over 40 years of international mining and exploration experience in a variety of commodities. President Mike Sieb, a very experienced geologist and mining executive, is taking an active role in directing the Company’s exploration activities.

Getchell Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Recent, low-cost acquisition of two advanced stage gold projects with historic resource estimates and past mining operations
  • Cost-effective plan to add ounces through re-analysis of large legacy dataset amassed over multiple exploration and mining campaigns, and construct a new mineralization 3D model
  • Work towards developing an economic assessment of the Company’s flagship Nevada-based assets.

Getchell Gold’s Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

The western extent of Fondaway Canyon was the site of major activity, tungsten exploration and mining, from 1956 through to 1976 until gold was discovered farther up the canyon to the east in 1977. Since then there have been various operators conducting multiple exploration and drill campaigns (>600 drill holes), at least two periods of underground exploratory development and two periods of small-scale open-pit mining (~200,000 tons of oxide ore). The most recent exploration occurred in 2017, when Canarc Resource Corp. (“Canarc”) drilled 7 holes collared across the project area.

getchell gold site

Prior to the 2017 drill program, Canarc commissioned a Technical Report authored by Techbase International Ltd. reporting a historical Indicated resource estimate of 409,000 gold ounces contained in 2,050,000 tonnes grading 6.18 g/t and Inferred resource estimate of 660,000 gold ounces contained in 3,200,000 tonnes grading 6.4 g/t, using a 1.8 m width cut-off and a cut-off grade of 3.43 g/t gold. Of note, the historical resource estimate does not include the 7 holes Canarc drilled in 2017, which all intersected multi-gram mineralization both inside and outside of the area of the historical estimate.

Fondaway Aerial Indicated Resources Map

Re-evaluating the historic resource estimates at a variety of cutoff grades and mining widths could add ounces to Fondaway Canyon. This re-evaluation is expected to also provide direction for the development of a comprehensive exploration program.

The historical 2017 technical report also reported on significant metallurgical testing that included a sizable bulk sampling program. Using an oxidize pre-treatment followed by CIL leaching yielded gold recoveries of 86 percent to 95 percent. Using a two-product flotation circuit, producing a carbon concentrate, then a sulfide concentrate, followed by CIL leaching of the flotation tails, yielded gold recoveries from 93 percent to 95 percent.

Fondaway Aerial Mineralizing Structural Setting

Fondaway Canyon hosts multiple untested exploration targets, including near-surface oxide gold along favorable structural and host rock targets and deeper extensions of the sulfide zones. One of the most significant opportunities includes a lower grade halo around the resource shell unaccounted for in the historical resource estimate. In addition, there is significant exploration upside along trend and under-explored infill areas of the known gold occurrences, and all of the mineralized zones remain open to depth.

Fondaway Aerial Map with Exploration Targets

Getchell Gold’s Complementary Nevada Projects

Star Point Gold-Copper Project

The Star Point property is an early-stage gold-copper project covering 1,600 hectares in Pershing County, Nevada. Located on the West Central Rift of the Northern Nevada Rift which hosts the prolific Sleeper deposit, the Star Point property has large scale mineralization potential. The project contains three surface mineralized project areas named Star Point, Star South and HS Canyon.

The property has four identified mineralized targets, including known copper mineralization with possible mineralized porphyry connection to concealed intrusion, Phoenix-style intrusive copper-related and potential skarn-hosted gold, potential Carlin-style sediment-hosted gold identified by sampling and geophysics and a potential gold target under pediment identified by geophysics. Exploration of these four targets to date includes mapping, sampling and geophysics.

getchell gold bvp appendix

Star Point is the site of a historic, near-surface, mining operation underlain by a magnetically defined intrusion. The IP-Resistivity survey over the intrusion returned chargeability and resistivity highs that have been interpreted as potential copper sulfide mineralization, possibly intrusion-related. Surface sampling returned grades up to 3.23 percent copper.

The Star South is a historic artisanal shallow mining area that contains surface copper-gold oxide mineralization along northeast-trending faults and along the thrust fault boundary at the surface. An IP-Resistivity survey returned elevated chargeability and a resistivity high indicating the presence of a strong conductor. Surface sampling returned grades up to 2.65 percent copper. A target to the west of Star South in the pediment was identified by geophysics which indicated that there is a shallow strong chargeability for intrusion-related mineralization at a nearby magnetic high

The HS Canyon is a new target on the BVP property defined by the IP/Resistivity survey as a downward continuation of surface Carlin-style alteration and gold mineralization. During mapping, 0.5 g/t gold mineralization was discovered.

Dixie Comstock Gold Property

The Dixie Comstock gold project covers 26 unpatented lode claims in Churchill County, Nevada. The project hosts a low-sulfidation epithermal system localized along an east-dipping range-front normal fault (Dixie Comstock Mine Fault) on the east flank of the Stillwater Range Mineralization.

The original gold discovery occurred in April 1934. By 1940 a 200-foot decline shaft and a 100-foot vertical shaft with four levels at 38ft, 57ft, 73ft and 88ft had been developed. A 40-ton amalgamating mill with a flotation circuit was constructed to treat the ore at site.

The majority of the historic mining occurred prior to 1942 when the War Production Board issued a limitation work order under which the Dixie Comstock Mine was shut down after producing 17,880 tons of gold-silver ore. The ratio of gold:silver was reported to be 2:3, with a “gold equivalent” grade of 0.793 oz/ton. In subsequent years, sporadic small-scale mining occurred, but the majority of activities focused on further delineation of the gold mineralization with 180 holes drilled in close vicinity to the mine workings over multiple drill campaigns and operators.

getchell gold dixie comstock mine

A historical resource estimate was conducted for the project, but Getchell is not relying on this estimate and a qualified person for Getchell Gold Corp. has not done sufficient work to confirm the historic resources.

Hot Springs Peak Gold Project

The Hot Springs Peak (HSP) property is an early-stage gold exploration project in Humboldt County, Nevada. The HSP gold project has seen limited exploration, but there are indications of a Carlin-style alteration system. The property is located within the Northern Nevada Rift, which is home to numerous mines and deposits and is at a structural intersection similar to the Barrick and Newmont’s Getchell Gold Mine.

Drilling by Getchell Gold in the summer of 2019 had positive results including in hole HSP-RC5 which intersected a 26-meter gold-arsenic zone. The zone averages 0.133 g/t gold with one interval running 0.69 g/t gold.

getchell gold hsp summary

Getchell Gold’s Management Team

William Wagener — Chairman of the Board and CEO

William Wagener is an internationally experienced mining executive who has been involved in the exploration, development and operation of resource projects across the globe in a variety of commodities. He has held numerous executive positions in publicly traded resource companies. Wagener received a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Missouri – Rolla.

Mike Sieb — President

Before becoming president of Getchell Gold, Mike Sieb served as a director since December, 2018. He has also been a director and officer of numerous publicly traded companies over his 30 year career with his expertise extending across multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He is currently President of Explorex Resources Inc., focused on the acquisition and development of international cobalt projects and other elements critical to the battery sector; and he is Senior Project Manager for the development stage Mariana Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Mike Sieb holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.

Jerry BellaDirector

Jerry Bella is an independent financial consultant with over 40 years of experience assisting numerous private and publicly-traded companies including oil and gas, exploration, mineral resource exploration, manufacturing and high tech companies. Until recently, he has been providing services to a multi-billion-dollar market capitalized leading China based integrated lithium producer.

Keep reading...Show less
