Resource News Investing News

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is issuing this press release to comment on the recent trading activity of its common shares.

The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and level of trading volume of its stock.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and one earlier stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company by e-mail at info@getchellgold.com or by phone at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132411

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldCSE:GTCHBase Metals Investing
GTCH:CNX
Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the remaining results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,110,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Engages Apex Geoscience to Conduct a Resource Estimate for the Advanced Exploration Stage Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Engages Apex Geoscience to Conduct a Resource Estimate for the Advanced Exploration Stage Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Apex Geoscience Ltd. ("Apex") of Edmonton, AB, to conduct a resource estimation ("2022 Resource Estimate") for the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader Interval Grading 5.4 g/t Au over 51.9m, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader Interval Grading 5.4 g/t Au over 51.9m, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide partial results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the High-Grade Star Copper-Gold-Silver Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the High-Grade Star Copper-Gold-Silver Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden drill program at the Company's Star project that comprises two main mineralized occurrences, the formerly producing Star Point copper mine and the Star South Cu-Au-Ag prospect, located in Pershing County, NV.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Granting of Stock Options

FPX Nickel Announces Granting of Stock Options

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that a total of 2,640,000 stock options have been granted to the Company's directors, officers and employees. The options have an exercise price of $0.50 per share and will expire on July 28, 2027 .

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/29/c4061.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sokoman and Benton Provide an Update on Drilling at the Kraken Lithium and Grey River Gold projects, Southwest Newfoundland

Sokoman and Benton Provide an Update on Drilling at the Kraken Lithium and Grey River Gold projects, Southwest Newfoundland

East dyke swarm has multiple Li-bearing (spodumene) dykes up to 27 m wide, located 600 m to the east of the Kraken discovery dyke

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to update shareholders on the drilling progress at both the Kraken Lithium and Grey River Gold projects in southwest Newfoundland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces further to its news release of July 21, that it has closed the non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the "F-T Shares") at $0.08 per F-T Share (the "Offering") by the issuance of 4,000,000 F-T Shares for gross proceeds of $320,000.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company has paid cash finders' fees of $19,200.00, being 6 % of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of the F-T Shares to purchasers introduced by the finders and issued 240,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), being 6 % of the number of F-T Shares sold under the Offering to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.08 per Share until July 27, 2024. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period ending on November 28, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Provides Update on W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and General Corporate Matters

Platinex Provides Update on W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and General Corporate Matters

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the W2 Copper-Nickel PGE (platinum group elements) project ("W2" or the "W2 Project"). The Company has recently completed go forward exploration plans at W2.

As part of the planning process, historical exploration and drilling data were analyzed, including 10,000 m of drilling by Aurora Platinum and Inco Limited, and airborne geophysical surveys by Aurora Platinum and Temex Resources. The Company has confirmed numerous drill targets, including step-outs within known areas of mineralization and new exploration targets in areas with no previous drilling. Dr. James Mungall, P. Geo., and Ike Osmani, P. Geo., advised management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Surface Chip Sampling on Bronson Property Continues to Report Copper Values as High as 5.22% Copper

Fabled Surface Chip Sampling on Bronson Property Continues to Report Copper Values as High as 5.22% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Reports Metallurgical Testwork Results, Validating Mineralogical Understanding and Strong Recovery for Production of High-Grade Nickel Concentrate at Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Reports Metallurgical Testwork Results, Validating Mineralogical Understanding and Strong Recovery for Production of High-Grade Nickel Concentrate at Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to present key results from Phase 2 and initial results from Phase 3 of an ongoing three-phase metallurgical test program to support the continued development of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project") at the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia . This release builds on results of Phase 1 metallurgical testing as released on December 8, 2021 . The overall metallurgical test program is aimed at validating and optimizing the flowsheet parameters outlined in the Project's 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA "), and to support the development of the next phase of study.

Highlights
  • Mineralogy: Extensive mineralogy work confirms the benefit in using Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") assay method as both a resource basis and geometallurgical tool, thereby increasing confidence in the life-of-mine nickel grade profile and recovery projections for Baptiste
  • Flotation: Bench-scale flotation testwork significantly improves the Company's understanding of awaruite flotation, including:
    • Confirming the ability to consistently produce very high-grade flotation concentrates of greater than 60% nickel
    • Indicating the potential for an alternative flotation regime which can produce excellent metallurgical performance while reducing flotation operating costs and complexity
  • Overall Recovery: Bench-scale and pilot-scale testing confirms overall metallurgical performance aligned with the 85% DTR nickel recovery assumed in the 2020 PEA, driven by:
    • Achieving bench-scale flotation stage nickel recoveries of up to 91% in batch testing and 87% in locked cycle testing
    • Confirming pilot-scale grinding results in preferential grinding of dense awaruite particles, leading to primary magnetic separation recovery improvements of approximately 5%

"The strong results of our ongoing three-phase metallurgical testwork program continue to demonstrate the technical viability of the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX Nickel's Vice-President, Projects. "Our team continues to build a robust database that not only validates key PEA criteria, but also demonstrates that Baptiste's DTR-based resource provides heightened confidence in the Project's life-of-mine grade and recovery projections. Testwork is demonstrating that the advantages of Baptiste's minerology are not only centred on the production of very high-grade concentrates, but also on the potential to use a simple flowsheet with conventional unit operations, underpinned with improved production confidence."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×