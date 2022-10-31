Lithium Investing News

VIDEO — Gerardo Del Real: Lithium Bull Market Raging, Uranium Cycle in Early Innings

Instead of waiting for a turnaround in gold, silver or crypto, Gerardo Del Real believes investors should consider markets with momentum.

Gerardo Del Real: Lithium Bull Market Raging, Uranium Cycle in Early Inningsyoutu.be

It can be tempting for investors to get attached to a particular commodity or theme, but in a conversation with the Investing News Network, Gerardo Del Real said that focusing on a single area can be detrimental.

"I think ... as speculators and investors, we need to be less passionate about where we make our money. I think so many of us, for a long time, tend to get married to, 'I just need to make money from gold stocks,' or 'I just need to make money from gold,' or 'silver to the moon' or 'crypto to the moon' — whatever your passion is," he explained.

"(But) at the end of the day, you're not doing this for fun, you're doing this to make money. We should just go to where the trends are the most favorable," continued Del Real, who is co-founder of Digest Publishing and co-owner of Resource Stock Digest.

For example, he said, lithium is currently in a "raging bull market."

"We're up some 500 percent this year on the lithium spot price, right? And it shows no signs of slowing down. So that would be my favorite sector. If I had to pick one sector, it would definitely be the lithium space," he added.

Del Real's top pick when it comes to lithium is Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET,OTCQB:PMETF), which is his largest personal holding. So far he's done "phenomenally well" with the company and sees further potential upside.

Aside from lithium, Del Real remains interested in uranium, which has been steadily emerging from dormancy as countries around the world look for green energy solutions and more localized sources of power.

"That's one of the few things that Greta (Thunberg) and Republicans and Democrats and leftists and libertarians like myself all can agree on: We need uranium if we're going to be independent of this fossil energy that we've had for so many years, and there's actually a lot of bipartisan support for that," he said. "There's real capital, especially here in the US right now, into developing independent critical metals supply chains, specifically with uranium."

Watch the interview above for more from Del Real on lithium, uranium and more. You can also click here to read our recap of the New Orleans Investment Conference and here for our full event playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

