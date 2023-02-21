Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Gold Investing News

Gold Investing

Gary Wagner: Watch This Key Shift to Know When Gold Will Take Off

Gold Investing

"It's always the right time to buy gold as long as you realize that 10, 20 years from now gold is going to have far more buying power and value than whatever happens to the dollar," said Gary Wagner of TheGoldForecast.com.

The gold price has dropped off in February, but remains much higher than it was just a few months ago.

Even so, many investors are wondering when the yellow metal will reach a new all-time high. For Gary Wagner, who is executive producer at TheGoldForecast.com and a Kitco Media contributor, inflation is the main factor to keep an eye on.

"The key is that the shift will come when market participants focus on inflation not being reduced to the level they thought it was, or at the rate (they thought) it was. And it will be due to some items being sticky — in other words, (the US Federal Reserve doesn't) have the tools to control it. If that occurs, we will see gold take off," he told the Investing News Network.

Wagner emphasized that the Fed can't solve inflation on its own, noting that if the government keeps printing money it will be impossible to rein in. "The most important thing that I believe the Fed is looking at ... is whether or not the administration pitches in and actually helps solve the problem, or if they make that a harder problem to solve," he explained.

He previously predicted that gold would rise to a fresh record in 2023, but now thinks it may happen next year instead.

That said, for Wagner, it's more important to hold gold than to be concerned about what the price is doing. "Currencies worldwide are on a race to zero," he said, noting that in contrast gold has the same buying power as it did 100 to 200 years ago.

"Don't worry about the day-to-day, month-to-month fluctuations ... don't give up on accumulating gold, and don't look at it as a short-term investment, because it's always the right time to buy gold as long as you realize that 10, 20 years from now gold is going to have far more buying power and value than whatever happens to the dollar," he said.

Watch the interview above for more from Wagner on gold, silver and the Fed's plans in 2023.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
gold outlookGold Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20252.64-262.60
TSXV625.51-2.27
DOW33129.59-697.10
S&P 5003997.34-81.75
NASD11492.30-294.97
ASX7336.30-15.20

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1834.55-0.95
Silver21.78-0.07
Copper4.15-0.06
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil75.53-0.83
Heating Oil2.76-0.01
Natural Gas2.00-0.07

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

2023 Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Graphite Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

NEW! 2023 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Tech Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Browse more technology reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Biotech Outlook Report.

NEW! 2023 Life Science Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×