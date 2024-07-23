Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Results Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce the second round of non- priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program2 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assays received from eight geotechnical diamond holes completed at Cork Tree Well with gold assays up to 40.15g/t Au, located near CTWMET003 which returned 27.6m at 17.77g/t Au from 51m1
  • Intercepts returned include 4.0m @ 17.32g/t Au from 78.0m (CTWGT004), including:
    • 1.0m at 40.15 g/t Au from 78.0m, and
    • 0.59m at 37.4 g/t Au from 81.0m, and
    • 0.41m at 11.62 g/t Au from 81.59m
  • Additional lode within CTWGT004 returned 3.0m at 3.46 g/t Au from 68m including 1.0m at 8.48 g/t Au from 70m
  • Shallow intercept returned from CTWGT003:
    • 2.6m at 1.74g/t Au from 33.0m
  • High-grade results at the base of current pit shell design provides confidence for continuous mineralisation extensions at depth with historically defined significant intercepts
  • CTWGT003 and CTWGT004 were drilled into the unmined material north of the historically mined northern pit at Cork Tree Well, with the gold mineralisation entirely contained within a sheared mafic/ultramafic sequence

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented “It is pleasing to see further high-grade assays continuing from geotechnical holes from the diamond drilling program that was completed at Cork Tree Well earlier this year. CTWGT004 returned a significant high-grade intersection of 4.0m @ 17.32g/t Au from 78.0m, which complements the previously announced1 intersection of 27.6m @ 17.77g/t Au (CTWMET003) drilled 200m to the north.

The sixteen Geotechnical drillholes (CTWGT001 – CTWGT016) were drilled into the current optimized $2,750/oz pit- shells generated in the 2023 Scoping Study3 with these holes designed by Brightstar’s independent geotechnical consultants targeting structural and rock mass data for the definitive feasibility study. Both CTWGT003 and CTWGT004 were drilled perpendicular to the orebody and thus reported intersections represent estimated true widths of significant mineralised intercepts.

Given the quality of the assays received from the drilling to date, Brightstar is excited to build on the existing 303koz @ 1.4g/t Au Mineral Resource4, which is open both at depth with high-grade plunging shoots and along strike targeting the structurally-controlled mineralised trends. The high-grade results returned to date are significantly higher than the current 1.4g/t Au head grade of the Mineral Resource (and 1.85g/t mine grade from the 2023 Scoping Study), representing significant upside to both metrics.”

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts (>1g/t Au) for Cork Tree Well geotechnical diamond drilling

Figure 1 - Q1/24 Diamond Drill Program – Section A-A’ displayed in Figure 3


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

Brightstar Resources


Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Investor Update

This presentation prepared by Warriedar Resources Limited ("Warriedar" or "the Company"), include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Warriedar Resources

A$2M Cash From Non-Core Asset Sale

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) advises that it has signed a binding agreement for the sale of its residual Golden Range camp assets to Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) for cash consideration of A$2 million.

Spartan Resources

High-Grade Focus Delivers 2.48MOZ @ 4.79g/T – 47% Increase in Ounces and 91% in Grade

Aggressive drilling at the flagship Never Never Deposit and the new Pepper discovery outlines 1.87Moz @ 8.65g/t within 2km of the plant

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (ASX: Spartan) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Gold in a mine cart.

Kula Gold Launches Drill Program at Past-producing Mount Palmer Gold Mine

Kula Gold (ASX:KGD) announced the start of a reverse-circulation drill program at its recently acquired Mount Palmer gold mine asset in the Southern Cross Goldfields last Wednesday (July 17).

“The historic Mt Palmer Gold Mine (formerly known as the Yellowdine Mine) was last commercially mined in 1944 down to the 6th Level (160 meters) at 15.9 grams per tonne,” the company shared in a press release.

The site historically produced approximately 158,000 ounces of gold at 15.9 grams per tonne prior to its closure in 1944. The onset of the Second World War and subsequent mine flooding left the site closed.

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources: Game-changing Gold Exploration at Prolific Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa


Spartan Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Spartan Resources Limited ("Spartan" or "Company") (ASX: SPR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
