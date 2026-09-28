From Caregiver to Engineer

From Caregiver to Engineer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / When Shawn Wei was 9 years old, hospitals became a regular part of his life.

His father was receiving throat cancer care at Kaiser Oakland Medical Center in California, and Wei spent hours in waiting rooms and hallways. He was drawn to the medical equipment around him.

Today, that curiosity has grown into a passion for healthcare technology. This fall, Wei, a recent high school graduate from Berkeley, California, will begin studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California as a recipient of a Medtronic Spark Scholarship.

Behind that achievement is a story of resilience and service.

Learning to put others first

When he was around 8 years old, the apartment where he lived burned down in a roofing accident, leaving his family homeless. They moved between temporary homes until they settled into the house where they live today.

About a year after the fire, his father received his cancer diagnosis.

During his father's illness, Wei's mother spent much of her time at the hospital caring for him. That left Wei responsible for many day-to-day tasks at home, including caring for his younger sister.

"It was a really maturing experience for me," he said about looking after his sister. "It made me, for the first time, focus on someone who just wasn't me. It's led to a lot of my passion and purpose for caring for others and being there when they don't have someone else."

While their new house was being built, they lived without electricity, gas or furniture, spending their nights in sleeping bags in the only fully enclosed room.

His father passed away the following year, when Wei was 10 years old. He remembers his dad as an outgoing, curious man who loved learning and trying new things.

Discovering a passion for engineering and helping people

Wei's interest in health and technology, sparked in hospital hallways, deepened in high school, where he joined the robotics team and took Advanced Placement Biology.


Wei (right) and his teammates at a robotics competition.

Outside the classroom, he learned how to repair bikes through a community organization near the Berkeley Marina. He repaired bikes and provided them to people who needed them.

He also worked as a lifeguard. Last summer, he assisted a panicked child in the pool and a swimmer who had a heart attack in the locker room.

By his junior year of high school, he realized he wanted a career that directly helped people.

"I knew I wanted to do something engineering-related, but I also wanted it to have a purpose," he said.

Healthcare technology felt like the natural intersection of those interests.

A scholarship that changed his plans

Even with strong college acceptances, finances were a major concern. Wei originally planned to attend community college and transfer later to reduce costs.

Then he received an email informing him that he had been selected for the Medtronic Spark Scholarship, which made it possible for him to attend USC from the start.

"I was ecstatic," he recalled. "My mom was pretty proud."

The program supports students beyond tuition through mentorship, career guidance, professional development opportunities, and meaningful industry connections.

"What's really valuable to me is the network-building opportunities this scholarship offers," he said. "Relationships are something that you can't put a price tag on."

Reflecting on his journey and future impact

As he prepares for college, Wei is excited to meet people from different backgrounds and explore new opportunities. In the long term, he hopes to work in healthcare technology, particularly in design and product development.

"Probably the most personally motivating thing for me would be work related to cancer research or treatment improvements," he said.

Looking back, Wei appreciates the path that brought him here.

"Those experiences have matured me and prepared me to step in when necessary and be there for people who need help," he said. "That's something I'm proud of."

Supporting the next generation through Medtronic Spark

To learn more about the Medtronic Spark program and scholarship recipients, visit medtronicspark.com/scholarship.

Applications for the next round of Medtronic Spark scholarships open Oct. 26. Share this opportunity with students like Wei who could benefit from support as they pursue their goals.


Shawn Wei during his high school graduation.

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

mdtnyse:mdtmedical device investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

Top 3 Medical Device ETFs for Investors in 2026

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope connected to a phone with medical data overlay.

Top 3 Small-cap Medical Device Stocks (Updated January 2026)

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is driving increasing innovation in medical device technology. In 2024 alone, 30 new devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Wearable medical devices and the use of artificial intelligence in medical... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility

QIMC Ties New Salem-Apple River Helium Zones to a Buried Basement Structure: Gravity, Magnetics and Geochemistry Converge on a Single Fault-Bounded Ramp

Edgewater Wireless Details PrismIQ Customer Demonstration Program with OVIN and Fidus Support

Goldgroup Announces Commitment for Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

Related News

gold investing

Hudbay Minerals Extends Snow Lake Reserve Life to 2043

gold investing

Northern Star Rejects US$27.1 Billion Bid From Gold Fields

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility

QIMC Ties New Salem-Apple River Helium Zones to a Buried Basement Structure: Gravity, Magnetics and Geochemistry Converge on a Single Fault-Bounded Ramp

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces Commitment for Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Secures Binding Agreement for US$30 Million Strategic Investment from Japan's Hanwa and JOGMEC to Advance its UAE Battery Anode Facility