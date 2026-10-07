Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

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Corazon Mining

Corazon Mining

Targeting high-grade gold in Western Australia’s proven belts Keep Reading...
Feather Cap option exercised

Feather Cap option exercised

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap option exercisedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN)

Drilling Commencing at Feather Cap

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Drilling Commencing at Feather CapDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold Mineralisation

Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold Mineralisation

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Launches Major Step Out Program With 1.1 km Northern Target to Test Broader Scale of Silver Hill

Metalsource Mining Launches Major Step Out Program With 1.1 km Northern Target to Test Broader Scale of Silver Hill

Phase 2 expands beyond Silver Hill proper while SH26-34 intersects approximately 20 metres of mineralization in drill core, including multiple massive sulphide intervals with assays pending. Surface mineralization and correlated IP anomalies strengthen the case for broader expansion. Metalsource... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

Key Highlights:Recent MMI soil geochemical survey confirms new anomalous gold trend extensions beneath cover and beyond previously tested areas, highlighting large system scale targets for follow-up surface work and drilling.1,300+ B-horizon soil samples collected across approximately 2.5 by 1.5... Keep Reading...
Noble Minerals Prepares for Drill Program on the Lucas Gold Project

Noble Minerals Prepares for Drill Program on the Lucas Gold Project

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario October 7, 2026 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to give an update on the Lucas Gold Project in the Timmins area of Ontario. The drill program is expected to be a total of... Keep Reading...
Steadright Files Q1 Interim FS and MD&A / Moroccan Site and Cancellation of Crushing & Grinding Equipment Share Purchase Agreement With Possible Renegotiation

Steadright Files Q1 Interim FS and MD&A / Moroccan Site and Cancellation of Crushing & Grinding Equipment Share Purchase Agreement With Possible Renegotiation

(TheNewswire) Muskoka, Ontario — October 6th, 2026 — TheNewswire - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q1 Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company") (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces the issue of 67,051 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each at Stg 3.46 pence per share ("Remuneration Shares") in settlement of part of the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 31, 2026, in response to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the gross proceeds of its previously announced... Keep Reading...

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Corazon Mining
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SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

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