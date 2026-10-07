Coles Orders Fiji Kava® FZZR™ – First Flavoured Kava Product to Launch in Australia

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October 07, 2026
The Calmer Co. International Limited (ASX: CCO), a leading consumer packaged goods company specialising in kava and other natural products that promote relaxation and sleep support, refers to its ASX announcement of 24 June 2026 and is pleased to advise that Coles has placed its initial order for the new Fiji Kava® FZZR™ product. Rollout to Coles stores is expected to commence from the week commencing 12 October 2026, consistent with the October 2026 launch timing previously announced.
Highlights
- Coles has placed its initial order for Fiji Kava® FZZR™ Piña Colada (10-pack), the first flavoured kava product in Australian supermarkets, with rollout to stores expected to commence from the week commencing 12 October 2026.
- Fiji Kava® FZZR™ to be ranged in 583 Coles stores nationally (approximately 66% of Coles stores).
- Coles distribution of the existing Fiji Kava® range has increased: 150g now ranged in 837 stores (94%), up from 815; 50g now ranged in 788 stores (89%), up from 761.
- Fiji Kava® 50g ranged in 1,006 Woolworths stores nationally (approximately 90% of Woolworths stores).
- Existing Fiji Kava® range sales increased 33% at Woolworths and 27% at Coles in the September 2026 quarter compared with the June 2026 quarter.
- Woolworths sales have increased in every quarter since national launch in June 2025, with September 2026 the highest month since launch.
- The addition of FZZR™ expands Fiji Kava® to three products across Australia’s two largest supermarket retailers, further strengthening the Company’s national retail footprint.
Following Coles’ acceptance of Fiji Kava® FZZR™ in its latest range review, Coles has now placed its initial order for the product. Fiji Kava® FZZR™ will be ranged in 583 Coles stores nationally, representing approximately 66% of the Coles network. Rollout to stores is expected to commence from the week commencing 12 October 2026.
The launch flavour is Piña Colada (Pineapple Coconut), presented in a 10-pack. Fiji Kava® FZZR™ is the first flavoured kava product to be ranged in Australia. Fiji Kava® FZZR™ is a listed complementary medicine on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), regulated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The complementary medicine pathway was outlined in the Company’s announcement of 24 June 2026.
Distribution of the Company’s existing Fiji Kava® range has continued to grow. Store counts for each product are set out below.
Fiji Kava® 50g, first ranged nationally in Woolworths from June 2025 (refer ASX announcement of 16 April 2025), is now ranged in Woolworths stores across NSW (284), QLD (264), VIC (249), WA (114), SA (69) and TAS (26).
As reported in the Company’s 2025/26 Annual Report, retail momentum strengthened significantly in the June 2026 quarter, with Australian Retail becoming the Group’s largest channel and contributing 45% of Q4 FY26 revenue. Australian Retail revenue increased 30% in FY26. That momentum has continued into FY27.
Sales of the existing Fiji Kava® range (excluding Fiji Kava® FZZR™) for the September 2026 quarter increased 33% at Woolworths and 27% at Coles compared with the June 2026 quarter. Woolworths sales for the quarter were the highest since national ranging began in June 2025. Woolworths sales have increased in every quarter since launch, and September 2026 was the highest month since launch. Coles scan data continues to show Fiji Kava® 50g significantly outperforming its leading competitor. Coles scan data also shows Fiji Kava® ranked No.1 in the national Stress category by value sales.
The Company believes the addition of Fiji Kava® FZZR™ to its Coles range, together with growing store distribution and sales momentum across Coles and Woolworths, further demonstrates mainstream consumer acceptance of kava-based wellness products in Australia.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from The Calmer Co. International Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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