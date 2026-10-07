Silver Interest Strong, Building Next Major Miner | AbraSilver Resource's Jeremy Weyland

AbraSilver Resource (TSX:ABRA,OTCQX:ABBRF) COO Jeremy Weyland discusses the company's next catalysts as it moves toward a final investment decision for its Diablillos project.

"At AbraSilver we have a robust, world-class silver project — there's really nothing like that out there. And Argentina has really turned the corner, it's become very investable," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.