Silver Cycle Just Starting, in Growth Mode Now | Americas Gold and Silver's Paul Huet

Paul Huet, CEO of Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA,NYSEAMERICAN:USAS), shares his thoughts on silver and antimony, outlining the company's contributions to both markets.

"As far as we're concerned, we're at the very beginning of a silver cycle," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.