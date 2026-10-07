SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program completed in August 2026 at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada. The Trapper Zone forms part of an oxide-bearing lopolith that includes the Falcon and Hawkeye Zones collectively covering 29 square kilometres (Figure 1).
Analytical results received for six (6) additional diamond drill holes (R-0082 to R-0087) from the MRE drill program initiated in Q4 2025, continue to deliver consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization.
Key intercepts include:
- Hole R-0082: 51.8 m @ 36.12% Fe2O3, 6.18% TiO2, 0.190% V2O5
- Hole R-0083: 25.8 m @ 41.89% Fe2O3, 7.27% TiO2, 0.295% V2O5
- Hole R-0084: 80.9 m @ 36.58% Fe2O3, 6.07% TiO2, 0.201% V2O5
- Hole R-0085: 495.6 m @ 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5
- Including 14.9 m @ 52.75% Fe2O3, 8.35% TiO2, 0.437% V2O5
- Including 203.2 m @ 44.75% Fe2O3, 6.77% TiO2, 0.336% V2O5
- Including 68.2 m @ 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5
- Including 89.0 m @ 43.36% Fe2O3, 6.39% TiO2, 0.328% V2O5
- Including 16.9 m @ 45.84% Fe2O3, 6.74% TiO2, 0.377% V2O5
- Hole R-0086: 46.3 m @ 42.44% Fe2O3, 6.77% TiO2, 0.286% V2O5
- Hole R-0087: 43.1 m @ 46.24% Fe2O3, 7.87% TiO2, 0.279% V2O5
Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals, commented:
"Section N11 is the picture we have been drilling toward. R-0085 cut 495.6 metres of consistent, correlated titanium, vanadium and iron, including 68.2 metres at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2 and 0.381% V2O5, and it sits on the same fence as R-0072, which returned 470 metres of the same oxide sequence. Put those two intercepts against something people already know: Central Park Tower in Manhattan, the world's largest residential building1, stands 472.4 metres (See Figure 2 & 3). One hole runs past that height. The other essentially matches it. They are not narrow spikes. They are two thick, overlapping cuts through the same layered system, and they give N11 a width and a continuity that a single spectacular hole cannot.
With the assays from this program now available, the cross-sections are no longer a set of pending lines. We can now model the oxide layers, the folds and the true widths as one body for the Company's maiden mineral resource estimate over the Trapper Zone."
Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-0082 to R-0087
- Hole R-0082 (Cross-Section N09 Figure 4): Drill hole R-0082 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 0° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 269 m. The oxide zone intersected at 115.2 m is 69.6 m wide (true thickness 58.4 m) consisting of 57.4 m of semi-massive and 12.2 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0083 (Cross-Section N09 Figure 4): Drill hole R-0083 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 263 m. The oxide zone intersected at 10.0 m is 87.6 m wide (true thickness 76.0 m) consisting of 29.6 m of semi-massive and 58.0 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0084 (Cross-Section N09 Figure 4): Drill hole R-0084 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -55°, with a total depth of 164 m. The oxide zone intersected at 33.4 m is 79.1 m wide (true thickness 64.5 m) consisting of 79.1 m of semi-massive oxide.
- Hole R-0085 (Cross-Section N11, Figure 2): Drill hole R-0085 is drilled on cross-section N11 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -55°, with a total depth of 503 m. The oxide zone intersected at 10.1 m is 408.5 m wide (true thickness 284.2 m) consisting of 275.6 m of semi-massive and 132.9 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0086 (Cross-Section N10, Figure 3): Drill hole R-0086 is drilled on cross-section N10 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 131 m. The oxide zone intersected at 40.6 m is 48.6 m wide (true thickness 47.8 m) consisting of 45.0 m of semi-massive and 3.6 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
- Hole R-0087 (Cross-Section N09, Figure 4): Drill hole R-0087 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping 80°, with a total depth of 89 m. The oxide zone intersected at 1.5 m is 55.4 m wide (true thickness 45.3 m) consisting of 53.0 m of semi-massive and 2.4 m of rhythmic layering oxide.
Trapper Zone Assay Highlights
These results now bring the total MRE drill results to eighty (80) diamond drill holes received to date. As reported previously, analytical results from the first sixty-four (74) diamond drill holes (Table 1) of the MRE drill program include:
- Maiden MRE drill program at Trapper zone is complete, totaling 22,432 metres—the largest drill program in the Company's history.
- Top 15 intercepts from the MRE Drill Program to date can be found in Table 4 below.
- Completed eighty-five (85) holes (R-0008 to R-0092) with numerous significant oxide intercepts comprised of semi-massive oxide and rhythmic oxide layering ranging from 100 to 485 metres.
- MRE drilling to date has returned multiple holes of thick oxide core intercepts ranging from 70–296 metres and certain assay intervals frequently ranging between 45–58% Fe2O3, 6–8% TiO2 and 0.35-0.44% V2O5.
- Oriented core, detailed lithological logging, oxide-layering measurements, and structural interpretations (including fold geometry and limb continuity) have been completed to support three-dimensional geological and resource modelling.
Trapper Zone Drilling Summary
The following two tables present the true width of oxide mineralization (Table 2) that will be imported into Industry-standard software programs used to develop a mineral resource estimate and total meterage (Table 3).
Sampling Summary
Saga's core cutting team finalized the cutting, sampling, and shipping of all samples by August 31, 2026. IGS Laboratories has now completed the analysis of all remaining samples from the MRE drill program. The Company expects to release the final set of assays from drill holes R-0088 to R-0092 within the next week. A total of 13,789 samples have been collected in the Trapper Zone.
Key Project Highlights
- 100% of drill holes intersected oxide mineralization, supporting a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization.
- Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts (see Table 4).
- Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and regional airport.
- Radar project encompasses a lopolith covering 29 km² and hosts the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye mineralized zones that have consistently returned high grades of titanium, vanadium and iron across significant true widths.
- Bench scale testing with Temas' proprietary RCL technology confirmed recoveries up to 90.8% titanium, 97.4% vanadium and 91.5% iron.
- A total of 22,432 m has been completed and reported to date for the MRE drill program. See Figure 6 above, showcasing MRE drill hole locations in the Trapper Zone reported to date.
- SAGA has engaged GeoGlobal LLC to complete the independent NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and technical report.
About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador
The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totaling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.
Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide-bearing lopolith that host the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.
Source:
Qualified Person
Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.
Technical Information
Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.
Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.
Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 24,641 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.
The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within peralkaline volcanic rocks that shares geological similarities with the intrusion-hosted Tanbreez, Strange Lake deposits and the stratiform Brockman (Hastings) REE deposit, Western Australia. Historic drilling identified consistent mineralization with assays up to 2.03% TREO including approximately 28% HREO. Large scale potential is supported by 26 km2 of exposed mineralization tuff at surface with about 5% of the prospective unit drilled to date. In addition, grab sample assays of pegmatite hosted in peralkaline granite returned up to 21.6% TREO.
The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).
Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.
With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, contact:
Rob Guzman, Investor Relations
Saga Metals Corp.
Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638
Email: rob@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
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