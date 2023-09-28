FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Ocumetics Technology

OTC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary focused on establishing standalone operations for the permanent storage of carbon dioxide in brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite (" BRSP ") host rock.  CO2 Lock has successfully completed its latest funding round, raising $1.1 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (" SAFE ") from third-party investors.  Proceeds of the SAFE will be used to conduct additional field work and sample collection at CO2 Lock's wholly owned project site Sam, located southwest of Prince George utilizing ultramafic rocks and the mineral brucite for ex-situ carbon dioxide removal (" CDR ") or for in-situ CO 2 storage and sequestration as part of a carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") value chain.

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights
  • Closing of $1.1M SAFE financing, funding CO2 Lock well into 2024
  • Recent completion of regional structural geology assessment and surficial terrain mapping at 100%-owned Sam project in central British Columbia
  • Planned commencement of significant, cutting-edge geophysics program to identify areas of higher porosity and permeability for groundwater flow

These technical programs advance CO2 Lock's understanding of key sub-surface parameters for future demonstration and pilot scale in-situ CO 2 mineralization programs.  Groundwater characteristics for in-situ mineralization are driven in large part by faulting and fracturing of the rock mass; with this work, CO2 Lock will be able to prioritize areas with more potential for high hydraulic conductivity most suitable for injection, and to follow up with exploration well drilling for injection testing, including CO 2 and other tracer elements to demonstrate carbon mineralization in the field.

Background

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding entity to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities.  FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and will retain a right to use, free of charge, any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

CO2 Lock is working on three pathways to commercial CO 2 storage utilizing BRSP deposits; ex-situ rock, ex-situ water, and in-situ rock.  All three pathways utilize labile magnesium cations which combine with CO 2 to form stable carbonate minerals.  Both ex-situ pathways involve processing material from BRSP deposits above ground, mixing rock or water with CO 2 through various processes, and generating carbon minerals at surface.  The in-situ pathway involves injecting CO 2 rich water into BRSP deposits at depth; this process is similar to Project Orca in Iceland where a joint venture between Carbfix and Climeworks utilize basalts to permanently mineralize CO 2 in-situ.

Structural and Surficial Geologic Mapping

As part of CO2 Lock's ongoing site characterization work, a structural geology assessment was completed at the Sam project to identify major structures, faults, and stress regimes to identify prospective areas with high hydraulic conductivity.  Work was conducted at multiple scales using regional scale data, as well as site specific information from outcrop and geophysics.  Hydraulic conductivity is a key parameter for in-situ CO 2 injection; this structural lineament mapping will be utilized in the design of future exploration and well drilling as CO2 Lock looks to test in-situ CO 2 mineralization via injection in the near term prior to pilot scale injection design to permanently store captured CO 2 .

In addition, CO2 Lock completed surficial geology and terrain mapping to characterize surface materials across the Sam project area.  This work identified multiple areas with easy access to bedrock for ex-situ sample collection, as well as targets with limited cover for future ground-truthing and exploration as CO2 Lock looks to fully characterize site geology, mineral resources and CO 2 mineralization capacity.

Geophysics Program

CO2 Lock will also begin a towed transient electromagnetic (" tTEM ") survey at the Sam site.  This highly efficient system presents a new method of geophysics to map certain ground conditions and aquifer characteristics in the near-surface which are critical for shallow CO 2 injection testing.  This method provides high resolution data that can be interpreted and integrated with other structural and geologic data to prioritize areas for follow-up drilling and pilot scale testing.

About SAM

Located approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Prince George, BC , the 4084 hectare Sam project was staked in 2022 and hosts a large, serpentinized ultramafic body composed primarily of harzburgite, dunnite, and peridotite. This ultramafic assemblage is very similar to the Baptiste deposit in the Decar Nickel District owned by FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX") where six years of foundational research on CO 2 mineralization was conducted, and which forms the basis for CO2 Lock's process. During the 2022 season, CO2 Lock initiated a rock sampling program to assess brucite mineralization of economically sizeable untested ultramafic rocks within the province of British Columbia . The Sam property contains ultramafic bodies identified by the BC Geological Survey through mapping and geophysical surveying along the same trend as the Decar Nickel District, and the Giga Metals Corp.'s Turnagain Nickel Project. These deposits and prospective bodies, including the Sam property, are all hosted within the Cache Creek Terrane, indicating similar geologically temporal and structural formation and obduction. These are key factors for brucite mineralization potential and increases the prospectivity of the Sam ultramafic bodies.

Dr. Peter M.D. Bradshaw , P. Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.  These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators.  Actual results could differ from those currently projected.  The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/28/c8335.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Trading resumes in:

Company: FPX Nickel Corp

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AD4 CAPITAL CORP. ("ADJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") for its 100%-owned Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia with an after-tax NPV 8% of $2.01 Billion and IRR of 18.6% at $8.75 lb Ni. The PFS has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") and demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin, long-life, large-scale, and low-carbon mine with unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or further refining into battery-grade nickel sulphate, cobalt precipitate, and copper concentrate products for the battery material supply chain (the " Refinery Option "). All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company will announce the results of a preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") on the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") on September 6, 2023 . The PFS will mark the culmination of the extensive de-risking and optimization program that has been undertaken since the issuance of the Baptiste 2020 preliminary economic assessment (" 2020 PEA ").

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Company's management will host a live webinar on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern ( 7:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide an overview of the Baptiste PFS results and to answer questions from participants.  Participants can access the live webinar at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-fpx-otcqb-fpocf-2023-09-06-100000

A replay of the webinar will be available within 48 hours after the event at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/31/c2460.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces New Pine Point Drill Results With Up to 28.0 Metres Grading 10.9% Zinc and 8.0% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces New Pine Point Drill Results With Up to 28.0 Metres Grading 10.9% Zinc and 8.0% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the P499 and O556 deposits, both prismatic-style deposits with associated tabular-style aprons in the West Zone ("WZ"). Results within the prismatic pipes defined by historical drilling were thick, high-grade intersections consistent with historical results. Drillhole P499-23-PP-004 extends the known prismatic style mineralization towards the West and remains open for further exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Timeline Updates for U.S. Army Corps to Comment on Future Plans and U.S. Supreme Court Review of Alaska Case

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fifth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now November 27, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, June 29, July 28, and September 26, 2023 prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTCQB:LMGDF), based in Vancouver, BC, advancing its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador, today announced that Scott Hicks, VP Corporate Development, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th, 2023.

DATE : October 4th, 2023
TIME: 1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 rd , 4 th and 5 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Provides Details on Upcoming Drill Program at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN Provides Details on Upcoming Drill Program at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to provide details on its upcoming Phase III drill program on the Wine Property, located in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba, Canada (Figure 3). Permits are in place, a drill contractor has been selected, and preparation work is underway. Initially, Phase III drilling will consist of a 1,500 to 2,000-meter diamond drilling program, which is scheduled to commence in October 2023 . The Phase III program will focus on expanding the recently identified nickel-bearing zones to the east of the Wine Occurrence and test newly defined geophysical targets along strike of the Wine Occurrence over distances of up to 4.8 km.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Discovery of Sediment Hosted Copper System at Depth and 76m of 2% Cu from 32m at Thunder from the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Discovery of Sediment Hosted Copper System at Depth and 76m of 2% Cu from 32m at Thunder from the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Discovery of large sediment hosted copper system confirmed by diamond drilling:

  • Assay results for diamond drill holes ST23-01, ST23-02 and ST23-03 indicate that all three holes have intersected sediment hosted copper beneath the near-surface copper deposits at Storm
  • ST23-02 has intersected a 24 metre (m) thick interval of copper sulfides at depth with copper values up to 2.7% Cu, indicating the potential of the deeper system to host high-grade mineralization
  • The wide-spaced location of the holes - between 600m to 2 kilometre (km) spacing - highlights the broad lateral scale of the sediment-hosted copper system
  • The results confirm the correlation between the sediment-hosted copper and gravity anomalies, highlighting large-scale exploration potential with more than 14km prospective strike untested by drilling

High-grade new near-surface discovery at Thunder:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Highlights:

  • High-grade Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum (e.g. 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.28g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-481B).
  • Significant (>3 metres) massive sulphides and wide (up to 110 metres) disseminated sulphide mineralized zones intersected.
  • Further expanding 1,200 metres near-surface mineralized zones in East and West Zones and up to 250 metres down-dip deep mineralized zone of West Zone.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the return of initial partial assay results from 21 holes drilled during the summer, which is a portion of the 21,126 metre 2023 diamond drilling program completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. Assay results for submitted samples from an additional 25 drill holes still remain pending.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

Osisko Metals Announces New Pine Point Drill Results With Up to 28.0 Metres Grading 10.9% Zinc and 8.0% Lead

Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study

Related News

Lithium Investing

Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Mineral Resource Expansion at Basin

Battery Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Lithium Investing

Response To Media Speculation

Resource Investing

High Grade Total Rare Earth Element Oxide (TREO) Drilling Results Returned Over Significant Widths at the Pomme REE-Nb Project, Québec

Resource Investing

Priority Targets Identified At Marshall Uranium Project

Gold Investing

David Erfle: Gold Sector Looking for a Bottom, M&A Needed

×