Forum Energy CEO Eyes Potential Uranium Discovery at Nunavut’s Thelon Basin

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Badge
Forum Energy Metals
Exploring High-Grade Uranium in Prolific Athabasca Basin
Uranium Investing

Forum Energy CEO Eyes Potential Uranium Discovery at Nunavut’s Thelon Basin

Uranium Investing
Forum Energy CEO Eyes Potential Uranium Discovery at Nunavut’s Thelon Basin

“Our focus is on the Thelon Basin, which we believe is the Athabasca 2.0. It's a definite geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin, and has the potential to be as productive as the Athabasca Basin with concerted exploration,” said Forum Energy President and CEO Richard Mazur.

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) is focused on advancing its Nunavut uranium project at the Thelon Basin, a jurisdiction which, according to Richard Mazur, the company’s president and CEO, is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in terms of uranium discovery potential.

“We have a tremendous land package with a number of potential deposits there ... And this is not a grassroots project. This is an advanced exploration project with two potential deposits already discovered,” he said.

“We staked this ground after chemical exploring and discovered these deposits over 12 years of exploration. So we have an advanced exploration project, the potential for a brand-new uranium discovery and, actually, a brand-new discovery of a mining camp, in our view," Mazur continued.

Forum Energy raised over C$10 million late last year, and the bulk of those funds will be used to explore the Nunavut uranium project through a 12,000 meter drill program, Mazur said.

Watch the full interview with Forum Energy President and CEO Richard Mazur above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Forum Energy Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Forum Energy Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Forum Energy Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

FMC:CA
tsxv stocksuranium stocksuranium explorationtsxv:fmcuranium investingcopper investingcopper stocksUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20954.39+82.50
TSXV549.12+0.92
DOW38504.58+124.46
S&P 5004951.81+9.00
NASD15599.49+1.82
ASX7625.90-73.50

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2035.96+10.97
Silver22.42+0.12
Copper3.78+0.01
Oil73.49+0.71
Heating Oil2.75+0.02
Natural Gas2.00-0.08
×