Forum Energy CEO Eyes Potential Uranium Discovery at Nunavut’s Thelon Basin
“Our focus is on the Thelon Basin, which we believe is the Athabasca 2.0. It's a definite geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin, and has the potential to be as productive as the Athabasca Basin with concerted exploration,” said Forum Energy President and CEO Richard Mazur.
Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) is focused on advancing its Nunavut uranium project at the Thelon Basin, a jurisdiction which, according to Richard Mazur, the company’s president and CEO, is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in terms of uranium discovery potential.
“We have a tremendous land package with a number of potential deposits there ... And this is not a grassroots project. This is an advanced exploration project with two potential deposits already discovered,” he said.
“We staked this ground after chemical exploring and discovered these deposits over 12 years of exploration. So we have an advanced exploration project, the potential for a brand-new uranium discovery and, actually, a brand-new discovery of a mining camp, in our view," Mazur continued.
Forum Energy raised over C$10 million late last year, and the bulk of those funds will be used to explore the Nunavut uranium project through a 12,000 meter drill program, Mazur said.
Watch the full interview with Forum Energy President and CEO Richard Mazur above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Forum Energy Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Forum Energy Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Forum Energy Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
