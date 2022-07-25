Precious MetalsInvesting News

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO; Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer; Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America and Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/46215 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 359194

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 46215

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, August 25, 2022. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, August 11, 2023. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website .

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | Twitter : @Fortuna_Silver | LinkedIn : fortunasilvermines


a small silver bull and small silver bear face off on top of a year chart

Silver Price Update: Q2 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous silver price update.

Vulnerable to widespread uncertainty in the broader markets, the silver price sank to a two year low of US$20.23 per ounce at the end of the second quarter.

After starting the year at US$23.04, the versatile metal saw an H1 high of US$26.46 on March 8. Silver faced some consolidation after that rise, but remained elevated until April 18, when it reached a Q2 top of US$25.91.

The metal then faced a dramatic decline through May 18, when it bottomed at US$20.59. Silver remained rangebound below US$22 for the rest of the quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver drills highest grade intercept to date on the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released results for 22 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 18,071 metres that further demonstrate the size and quality of the mineralization at the Company's La Colorada Skarn project. Infill drill hole D-96-03-22, in the western portion of the deposit, contains an extensive zone of high grade silver and base metal sulphide mineralization with an intercept of 295.5 metres at 234 gt Ag, 6.36% Pb and 5.72% Zn, including 97.0 metres at 654 gt Ag, 15.35% Pb and 11.38% Zn.

"Drillhole D-96-03-22 returned the highest-grade intercept from the more than 200,000 metres drilled to date on the La Colorada Skarn project," said Christopher Emerson , Pan American's Vice President Business Development and Geology. "Further infill drilling will provide tighter spacing to help define this high-grade zone, while step out drilling targets extension of the footprint to the west where the mineralization is still open."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining Limited

Abra Initial Production Guidance

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to provide initial production guidance for its 60% owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) having achieved the construction milestone of 75% complete. The guidance for the CY2023 ramp-up year and future life of mine averages are based on the most recently updated mine plan incorporating updated mine designs and the latest cost information.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces At-The-Market Offering Equity Program

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities (the "Agents") pursuant to which the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time until June 18, 2023, sell, through the Agents, such number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$100.0 million (the "Offering"). The Sales Agreement replaces the previous equity distribution agreement entered into between the Company and the Agents dated May 28, 2021, under which all sales have been completed. Sales of Common Shares will be made through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 44-102-Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in the United States. The sales, if any, of Common Shares made under the Sales Agreement will be made by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the NYSE at market prices, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Company and the Agents. No offers or sales of Common Shares will be made in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") or other trading markets in Canada.

The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement to the base prospectus included in the Company's existing US registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") dated May 18, 2021. The prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The US prospectus supplement (together with the related base prospectus) will be available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and the Canadian prospectus supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) will be available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Agents will provide copies of the US prospectus and US prospectus supplement upon request by contacting BMO Capital Markets (c/o BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com) or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, telephone: 1-855-495-9846.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Produces 7.7M Silver Eqv. Oz in the Second Quarter Consisting of 2.8M Oz Silver and 59,391 Oz Gold; Announces Updated 2022 Guidance and Conference Call Details

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production in the second quarter of 2022 from the Company's four producing operations, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 7.7 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces consisting of 2.8 million ounces of silver and 59,391 ounces of gold. The Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2022 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2022)

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2022)

Silver is a notoriously volatile market capable of wide price swings in either direction.

However, silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices.

Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends. A dividend is a sum of money that is paid regularly by a company to a class of its shareholders out of its earnings. Dividends are often issued as cash payments, but can also be issued as stock or other property.

Keep reading...Show less

