Precious MetalsInvesting News

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022. First Quarter 2022 Highlights Operational Gold and silver production of 66,800 ounces and 1,670,128 ounces, respectively. An increase of 93% and a decrease of 13% respectively compared to the first quarter of 2021 . Gold equivalent production of 103,098 3 ounces. AISC 1 per ounce of gold sold of $1,038 for the ...

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Operational

  • Gold and silver production of 66,800 ounces and 1,670,128 ounces, respectively. An increase of 93% and a decrease of 13% respectively compared to the first quarter of 2021 ("Q1 2021"). Gold equivalent production of 103,098 3 ounces.
  • AISC 1 per ounce of gold sold of $1,038 for the Lindero Mine and $1,147 for the Yaramoko Mine. AISC 1,2 per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold of $15.32 and $17.83 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.
  • All mine operations performed in line with annual guidance projections.
  • Total recordable injury rate of 3.13 with 2 lost time injuries. One fatal incident at the Lindero mine in January.

Financial

  • Net income of $27.0 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $26.4 million or $0.14 net income per share reported in Q1 2021. Adjusted net income 1 of $33.4 million compared to $27.5 million reported in Q1 2021
  • Sales of $182.3 million, an increase of 55% from the $117.8 million reported in the same period in Q1 2021
  • Consolidated realized prices of $1,884 per ounce and $24.18 per ounce for gold and silver respectively
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $80.3 million compared to $60.8 million reported in Q1 2021
  • Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 of $9.6 million compared to $11.8 million reported in Q1 2021.
  • As at March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $110.4 million, and available liquidity of $150.4 million

Growth and Development

  • Seguela Project; maiden Inferred Mineral Resource for the Sunbird discovery comprising 3.45 million tonnes averaging 3.16 g/t containing 350,000 gold ounces (see news release dated March 15, 2022)
  • Seguela construction 48% complete as of the end of March. On-time and on-budget for first gold in mid 2023

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "Our net income in the quarter of $27.0 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $80.3 million with margins of 44% attest to the strong operational performance of our four mines." Mr. Ganoza continued, "We are running a thriving business in an $1,800 per ounce gold price environment and are confident of the resiliency of our assets throughout the precious metal cycle." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "We maintain a strong balance sheet with low debt leverage and a healthy liquidity position of $150.4 million."

1 Refer to Non-IFRS financial measures
2 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices, refer to mine site results for realized prices and Non-IFRS Financial Measures for silver equivalent ratio
3 Gold equivalent production includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $1,884/oz Au, $24.2/oz Ag, $2,331/t Pb and $3,736/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:77.9, Au:Pb = 1:0.8, Au:Zn = 1:0.5
4 For full details see news release dated March 15, 2022

Three months ended March 31,
2022 2021 % Change
Sales 182.3 117.8 55 %
Mine operating income 63.5 51.3 24 %
Operating income 40.7 40.4 1 %
Net income 27.0 26.4 2 %
Earnings per share - basic 0.09 0.14 (36 %)
Adjusted net income 1 33.4 27.5 21 %
Adjusted EBITDA 1 80.3 60.8 32 %
Net cash provided by operating activities 33.2 21.1 57 %
Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 9.6 11.8 (19 %)
Capital expenditures 2
Sustaining 18.0 7.9 128 %
Non-sustaining 3 1.9 0.3 533 %
Lindero construction - 2.6 (100 %)
Séguéla construction 42.9 - 100 %
Brownfields 2.5 2.5 0 %
As at March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Change
Cash and cash equivalents 110.4 107.1 3 %
1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a description of the calculation of these measures.
2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis
3 Non-sustaining expenditures include greenfields exploration
Figures may not add due to rounding


First Quarter 2022 Results

Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $182.3 million, an increase of 55% from the $117.8 million over the same period in 2021. Sales by reportable segment in the three months ended March 31, 2022 were as follows:

  • Lindero recognized adjusted sales of $54.1 million from 28,619 ounces of gold ounces sold, a 45% increase from the same period in 2021. Higher gold sales were the result of increased performance at the three stage crushing and stacking facility.
  • Yaramoko recognized adjusted sales of $55.4 million from 29,530 ounces of gold sold.
  • San Jose recognized adjusted sales of $45.9 million, a 17% decrease from the $55.3 million reported in the same period in 2021. Lower sales were driven by a 20% and 23% decrease in the volume of silver and gold ounces sold, respectively, which was driven by lower mined grades which was in line with Mineral Reserve estimates.
  • Caylloma recognized adjusted sales of $26.8 million, a 7% increase from the $25.1 million reported in the same period in 2021. The increased sales were mainly driven by higher zinc and lead prices.

Operating income for the three months ended March 30, 2022 was $40.7 million, a slight increase of $0.3 million compared to Q1 2021 as higher operating income at Lindero and the contribution from Yaramoko were offset by lower operating income at San Jose, higher Corporate expenses, and a $2.1 million write-down related to the termination of an exploration agreement on the Sante Fe property in Mexico.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $27.0 million, an increase of $0.6 million over the same period in 2021. Net income was impacted by a loss on financial derivatives of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a $1.7 million gain in the same period of 2021. This was driven by a $5.2 million loss ($1.1 million realized, $4.1 million unrealized) on financial derivatives at the Caylloma Mine due to higher zinc prices that was partially offset by gains on fuel hedges at Lindero.

Outlook on Cost Inflation

The Company continues to monitor the impact of inflationary pressures on its cost structure and any deviation this could create from the guidance the Company issued at the beginning of the year. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company observed cost pressure on certain consumables including cyanide, diesel, explosives and grinding media while certain others remained relatively constant. Through the first quarter of 2022 the impact of inflation was below 5% of total cost. At the Lindero Mine, where diesel is the largest cost component, the effect of a rising price was partially mitigated by fuel hedges the Company has in place for approximately 55% of consumption in 2022. The future impact of inflation on costs remains uncertain at this time. The Company will continue to closely monitor the levels of cost inflation over the remainder of 2022.

Liquidity

Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $9.6 million compared to $11.8 million in Q1 2021. The decrease was driven by negative changes in working capital in Q1 2022 of $27.9 million and taxes paid of $20.1 million compared to a current income tax charge in the quarter of $11.9 million.

Total liquidity available to the Company as at March 31, 2022 was $150.4 million. The Company's $200.0 million revolving credit facility was fully available as at the end of March 2022 and $40.0 million remained undrawn. Subsequent to March 31, 2022 the company drew down $20.0 million from the credit facility bringing the total amount drawn to $180.0 million of the available $200.0 million.

Lindero Mine, Argentina

Three months ended March 31,
2022 2021
Mine Production
Tonnes placed on the leach pad 1,295,755 2,130,000
Gold
Grade (g/t) 0.88 0.82
Production (oz) 30,068 22,332
Metal sold (oz) 28,619 21,297
Realized price ($/oz) 1,890 1,754
Cash cost ($/oz Au) 1 692 615
All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au) 1 1,038 1,055
Capital expenditures ($000's)
Sustaining 3,125 4,040
Non-sustaining 169 -
Brownfields 144 91
1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures.


During the first quarter of 2022, the operation lost man-hours in January as a result of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases causing a 14% shortfall in ore placed on the pad, compared to plan for the quarter. The Company is executing a recovery plan during the second and third quarters of the year and does not anticipate any impact on achieving annual production guidance.

In the first quarter of 2022, a total of 1,295,755 tonnes of ore were placed on the heap leach pad averaging 0.88 g/t gold containing an estimated 36,568 ounces of gold. Gold production for the quarter was 30,068 ounces, representing a 35% increase quarter-over-quarter. Higher gold production is explained by an increase in the performance of the three-stage crushing and stacking circuits to design parameters, which delivered 100% of the 1.3 million tonnes of ore placed on the pad in the quarter compared to 19% or 0.4 million tonnes of the 2.1 million tonnes placed in the comparable quarter a year ago. Mine production was 2.4 million tonnes of mineralized material with a strip ratio of 0.5:1.

Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $692, compared to $615 in the first quarter of 2021. Cash costs per ounce of gold was higher due to higher consumable prices mainly related to diesel, cyanide and explosives and higher headcount as the mine had not reached its full complement of staff in the first quarter of 2022. This was partially offset by the higher volume of gold sold.

All-in sustaining cash costs per gold ounce sold was $1,038 during Q1 2022 compared with $1,055 in the first quarter of 2021. All-in sustaining costs for the first quarter of 2022 was impacted by the production issues described above and lower sustaining capital related to timing effects.

Yaramoko Mine Complex, Burkina Faso

Three months ended March 31,
2022 2021
Mine Production
Tonnes milled 127,968 -
Gold
Grade (g/t) 7.50 -
Recovery (%) 98 -
Production (oz) 28,235 -
Metal sold (oz) 29,530 -
Realized price ($/oz) 1,878 -
Unit Costs
Cash cost ($/oz Au) 1 705 -
All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au) 1 1,147 -
Capital expenditures ($000's)
Sustaining 7,361 -
Brownfields 488 -
1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures.
2 The Yaramoko Mine was acquired as part of the acquisition of Roxgold which completed on July 2, 2021. As such comparative figures for the comparative quarter in 2021 is not presented.


The Yaramoko Mine produced 28,235 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2022 with an average gold head grade of 7.50 g/t; above the plan for the quarter. Gold production is on target to meet the upper end of the annual guidance range primarily due to mill feed grade being 9% higher than budgeted for the period. Positive grade reconciliation compared to the reserve model at the 55 Zone and additional tonnes from ore development explain the increase in grade.

Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $705, which was below plan, primarily due to higher production during Q1 2022.

All-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,147 for Q1 2022, which was below plan due to higher production and lower sustaining capital related to timing effects.

San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended March 31,
2022 2021
Mine Production
Tonnes milled 250,947 259,803
Average tonnes milled per day 2,918 3,048
Silver
Grade (g/t) 185 217
Recovery (%) 91 91
Production (oz) 1,358,189 1,646,444
Metal sold (oz) 1,316,193 1,642,300
Realized price ($/oz) 24.27 26.17
Gold
Grade (g/t) 1.13 1.36
Recovery (%) 90 91
Production (oz) 8,239 10,301
Metal sold (oz) 7,952 10,287
Realized price ($/oz) 1,890 1,783
Unit Costs
Production cash cost ($/t) 2 76.05 69.96
Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2 10.42 8.38
Net smelter return ($/t) 182.65 223.69
All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2 15.32 13.40
Capital expenditures ($000's)
Sustaining 3,575 1,987
Non-sustaining 415 274
Brownfields 1,529 1,736
1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively
2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures


The San Jose Mine produced 1,358,189 ounces of silver and 8,239 ounces of gold during the three months ended March 31, 2022, which represents an 18% and 20% decrease compared to Q1 2021. The driver for the decrease in production was primarily lower average head grades of 15% and 17% for silver and gold, respectively; which is in line with Mineral Reserve estimates.

The cash cost per tonne for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $76.05 per tonne compared to $69.96 per tonne in Q1 2021. Cash cost per tonne in the quarter was in line with annual guidance.

The all-in sustaining cash cost of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 14% to $15.32 per ounce, compared to $13.40 per ounce in Q1 2021. The increase in all-in sustaining costs was primarily the result of lower silver equivalent ounces sold and an increase in sustaining capital due to additional spend on mine equipment, partially compensated by lower royalties and mining taxes and lower worker's participation.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended March 31,
2022 2021
Mine Production
Tonnes milled 132,574 131,887
Average tonnes milled per day 1,524 1,499
Silver
Grade (g/t) 89 77
Recovery (%) 82 81
Production (oz) 311,939 267,311
Metal sold (oz) 294,301 259,311
Realized price ($/oz) 23.78 26.29
Gold
Grade (g/t) 0.16 0.62
Recovery (%) 37 73
Production (oz) 258 1,922
Metal sold (oz) 325 1,673
Realized price ($/oz) 1,828 1,775
Lead
Grade (%) 3.55 3.21
Recovery (%) 88 88
Production (000's lbs) 9,134 8,181
Metal sold (000's lbs) 8,575 7,998
Realized price ($/lb) 1.06 0.92
Zinc
Grade (%) 4.18 4.70
Recovery (%) 89 88
Production (000's lbs) 10,827 11,969
Metal sold (000's lbs) 10,546 12,267
Realized price ($/lb) 1.69 1.25
Unit Costs
Production cash cost ($/t) 2 89.60 83.09
Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2 12.39 13.10
Net smelter return ($/t) 211.80 194.39
All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2 17.83 18.50
Capital expenditures ($000's)
Sustaining 3,949 1,972
Brownfields 324 630
1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively
2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures


The Caylloma Mine produced 311,939 ounces of silver, 9.1 million pounds of lead and 10.8 million pounds of zinc during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Silver production was 17% higher than the comparable period, driven by a 16% increase in average head grade from the contribution of newly scheduled higher-grade production stopes located in level 16 of the Animas vein. Lead production was 12% higher than the comparable period due to higher grades while zinc production was 10% lower than the comparable period due to lower grades. Gold production totalled 258 ounces with an average head grade of 0.16 g/t which was in line with expectations.

The production cash cost per tonne for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 8% to $89.60, compared to $83.09 in Q1 2021. The increase was the result of higher mining costs related to higher increased ground support and backfill requirements and increased plant costs related to steel and reagents. Cash cost per tonne in the quarter was in line with annual guidance.

The all-in sustaining cash cost for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased 4% to $17.83 per ounce compared to $18.50 per ounce in Q1 2021 . The decrease was driven by higher silver equivalent production.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company's Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios in this news release which are not defined under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are not disclosed in the Company's financial statements, including but not limited to: cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold; total production cash cost per tonne; cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; free cash flow from ongoing operations; adjusted net income; adjusted EBITDA and working capital.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to financial measures and ratios prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate the Company's performance. However, the measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

To facilitate a better understanding of these measures and ratios as calculated by the Company, descriptions are provided below. In addition, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022 MD&A"), which section is incorporated by reference in this news release, for additional information regarding each non-IFRS financial measure and non-IFRS ratio disclosed in this news release, including an explanation of their composition; an explanation of how such measures and ratios provide useful information to an investor and the additional purposes, if any, for which management of Fortuna uses such measures and ratio. The Q1 2022 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Except as otherwise described in the Q1 2022 MD&A, the Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Three months ended March 31,
Consolidated 2022 2021
Net income 27.0 26.4
Adjustments, net of tax:
Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine 2 - 2.2
Write off of mineral properties 1.5 -
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 2.3 -
Accretion on right of use assets 0.6 -
Other non-cash/non-recurring items 2.0 (1.1 )
Adjusted Net Income 33.4 27.5
1 Amounts are recorded in Cost of sales
2 Amounts are recorded in General and Administration


Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Three months ended March 31,
2022 2021
Net income 27.0 26.4
Adjustments:
Community support provision and accruals - -
Inventory adjustment - (0.1 )
Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine - 2.2
Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Project 0.6 -
Net finance items 2.8 2.4
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 38.1 19.2
Income taxes 6.8 13.3
Other non-cash/non-recurring items 5.0 (2.6 )
Adjusted EBITDA 80.3 60.8


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow from ongoing operations for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2020

Three months ended March 31,
Consolidated 2022 2021
(Restated)
Net cash provided by operating activities 33.2 21.1
Adjustments
Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (20.5 ) (9.3 )
Other adjustments (3.1 ) -
Free cash flow from ongoing operations 9.6 11.8


Reconciliation of Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Lindero Mine Three months ended March 31,
(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021
Cost of sales 35,867 22,186
Changes in doré inventory 1,017 -
Inventory adjustment 739 -
Export duties (4,008 ) (2,800 )
Depletion and depreciation (12,009 ) (6,245 )
By product credits - (58 )
Production cash cost 1 21,607 13,083
Changes in doré inventory (1,017 ) -
Realized gain in diesel hedge (782 ) -
Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold A 19,808 13,083
Ounces of gold sold B 28,607 21,289
Cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1 ($/oz) =A/B 692 615
1 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining


Yaramoko Mine Three months ended March 31,
(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021
Cost of sales 38,041 -
Changes in doré inventory (1,320 ) -
Export duties (3,333 ) -
Depletion and depreciation (14,028 ) -
By product credits (5 ) -
Production cash cost 19,355 -
Changes in doré inventory 1,320 -
Refining charges 155 -
Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold A 20,830 -
Ounces of gold sold B 29,530 -
Cash cost per ounce of gold sold ($/oz) =A/B 705 -


Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Lindero Mine Three months ended March 31,
(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021
Cash cost applicable 19,808 13,093
Export duties and mining taxes 4,008 3,581
General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,905 1,138
Adjusted operating cash cost 25,721 17,812
Sustaining leases 705 518
Sustaining capital expenditures 1 3,125 4,040
Brownfields exploration expenditures 1 144 91
All-in sustaining cash cost 29,695 22,461
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 1 169 -
All-in cash cost 29,864 22,461
Ounces of gold sold 28,607 21,289
All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,038 1,055
All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,044 1,055
1 Presented on a cash basis


Yaramoko Mine Three months ended March 31,
(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021
Cash cost applicable 20,830 -
Export duties and mining taxes 3,333 -
General and administrative expenses (operations) 410 -
Adjusted operating cash cost 24,573 -
Sustaining leases 1,435 -
Sustaining capital expenditures 1 7,361 -
Brownfields exploration expenditures 1 488 -
All-in sustaining cash cost 33,857 -
All-in cash cost 33,857 -
Ounces of gold sold 29,530 -
All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,147 -
All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,147 -
1 Presented on a cash basis


Reconciliation of Production Cash Cost per Tonne and Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

San Jose Mine Three months ended March 31,
(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021
Cost of sales 28,899 28,708
Changes in concentrate inventory 77 29
Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (21 ) 14
Inventory adjustment 537 80
Royalties and mining taxes (1,392 ) (1,343 )
Workers participation (727 ) (1,709 )
Depletion and depreciation (8,287 ) (7,604 )
Cash cost 3 A 19,086 18,175
Total processed ore (tonnes) B 250,947 259,803
Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t) =A/B 76.05 69.96
Cash cost 3 A 19,086 18,175
Changes in concentrate inventory (77 ) (29 )
Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 21 (14 )
Inventory adjustment (537 ) (80 )
Treatment charges 872 (239 )
Refining charges 91 1,014
Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold 3 C 19,456 18,827
Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1 D 1,867,871 2,245,819
Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2,3 ($/oz) =C/D 10.42 8.38
Mining cost per tonne 3 37.45 37.35
Milling cost per tonne 18.01 16.83
Indirect cost per tonne 14.63 10.64
Community relations cost per tonne 4.84 0.32
Distribution cost per tonne 1.12 4.82
Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t) 76.05 69.96
1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 77.9:1 (Q1 2021: 68.1:1).
2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results – Sales and Realized Prices
3 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining


Caylloma Mine Three months ended March 31,
(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021
Cost of sales 16,021 15,617
Changes in concentrate inventory 111 65
Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (126 ) 4
Inventory adjustment 272 -
Royalties and mining taxes (247 ) (27 )
Provision for community support (126 ) -
Workers participation (613 ) (640 )
Depletion and depreciation (3,414 ) (4,061 )
Cash cost 3 A 11,878 10,958
Total processed ore (tonnes) B 132,574 131,887
Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t) =A/B 89.60 83.09
Cash cost A 11,878 10,958
Changes in concentrate inventory (111 ) (65 )
Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 126 (4 )
Inventory adjustment (272 ) -
Treatment charges 3,914 3,157
Refining charges 392 405
Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold 3 C 15,927 14,451
Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1 D 1,285,610 1,103,000
Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2,3 ($/oz) =C/D 12.39 13.10
Mining cost per tonne 35.29 31.98
Milling cost per tonne 16.23 13.57
Indirect cost per tonne 30.60 29.56
Community relations cost per tonne 7.04 0.55
Distribution cost per tonne 0.45 7.43
Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t) 89.60 83.09
1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 76.9:1 (Q1 2021: 67.5:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:28.6), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:14.0 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:21.1).
2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
3 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining


Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Cash Cost and All-in Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

San Jose Mine Three months ended March 31,
(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021
Cash cost applicable 4 19,456 18,827
Royalties and mining taxes 1,392 3,683
Workers' participation 909 2,136
General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,590 1,675
Adjusted operating cash cost 4 23,347 26,321
Care and maintenance costs (impact of COVID-19) 2 -
Sustaining leases 4 157 44
Sustaining capital expenditures 3 3,575 1,987
Brownfields exploration expenditures 3 1,529 1,736
All-in sustaining cash cost 28,610 30,088
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 3 415 274
All-in cash cost 29,025 30,362
Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1 1,867,871 2,245,819
All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2 15.32 13.40
All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2 15.54 13.52
1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 77.9:1 (Q1 2021: 68.1:1)
2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
3 Presented on a cash basis
4 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved from Cash Cost


Caylloma Mine Three months ended March 31,
(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs) 2022 2021
Cash cost applicable 4 15,927 14,451
Royalties and mining taxes 247 688
Workers' participation 705 736
General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,058 1,278
Adjusted operating cash cost 4 17,937 17,153
Sustaining leases 4 708 648
Sustaining capital expenditures 3 3,949 1,972
Brownfields exploration expenditures 3 324 630
All-in sustaining cash cost 22,918 20,403
All-in cash cost 22,918 20,403
Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1 1,285,610 1,103,000
All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2 17.83 18.50
All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2 17.83 18.50
1 Silver equivalent sold for Q1 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 76.9:1 (Q1 2021: 67.5:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:28.6), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:14.0 pounds (Q1 2021: 1:21.1).
2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
3 Presented on a cash basis
4 March 31, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved from Cash Cost


Additional information regarding the Company's financial results and activities underway are available in the Company's first quarter 2022 Financial Statements and accompanying Q1 2022 MD&A, which are available for download on the Company's website, www.fortunasilver.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/43329 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1. 888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 798106

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 45424

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, May 26, 2022. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, May 12, 2023. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company's anticipated performance in 2022; estimated capital expenditures in 2022 and exploration spending in 2022, including amounts for exploration activities at the Séguéla and San Jose properties; the Company's plans for the construction of the open pit mine at the Séguéla project in Cote d'Ivoire; the economics for the construction of the mine at the Séguéla project as set out in the feasibility study, the estimated construction capital expenditures for the project, the timelines and schedules for the construction and production of gold at the Séguéla project; statements regarding the Company's liquidity; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; production costs; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; anticipated approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "expected", "anticipated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's mining operations and construction activities; the risks relating to a global pandemic, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks associated with war or other geo-political hostilities, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, any of which could continue to cause a disruption in global economic activity; the risks associated with the completion of the Roxgold Acquisition, including the ability of the Company to successfully consolidate functions, integrate operations, procedures and personnel; adverse changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; the ability of the Company to successfully challenge an alleged typographical error in the environmental impact authorization ("EIA") granted for the San Jose Mine in December 2021; fluctuation in currencies and foreign exchange rates; inflation; the imposition of capital controls in countries in which the Company operates; any extension of the currency controls in Argentina; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; changes in the position of regulatory authorities with respect to the granting of approvals or permits; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the construction at the Séguéla gold Project will continue on the time line and in accordance with the Budget as planned; the duration and impacts of COVID-19; geo-political uncertainties that may affect the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; that the Company will the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company will succeed in challenging the alleged typographical error in the December 2021 extension to the San Jose EIA; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortuna Silver MinesFVI:CAFSMSilver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM

SilverCrest Reports Q1, 2022 Financial Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1, 2022"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that advance field crews have been mobilized to our exploration projects in Newfoundland, Canada. In addition, the Company is working to reopen the access road to our flagship Silver Hart property in Yukon in advance preparations for crew mobilization in mid June

The Company further wishes to announce that they have hired Mr. Brigido Campillo as Chief Geologist. Mr. Campillo has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management. He has worked in a senior capacity in numerous exploration and mine projects with companies including Vizsla Resources, Endeavour Silver Corp., Great Panther Silver, Orenex Silver Corp, Apex Silver Mines LDC, Monarca Minerals, Goldcorp and others. He has considerable experience in a broad range of deposit styles including extensive work in epithermal deposits (including veins, skarn and carbonate replacement style mineralization).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
stock chart with red and green lines

VIDEO — John Feneck: Fed Hike Takeaways; Silver, Copper and Palladium Stocks to Watch

John Feneck: Fed Hike Takeaways; Silver, Copper and Palladium Stocks to Watchyoutu.be

Last week's US Federal Reserve meeting brought a much-anticipated interest rate hike of 50 basis points, with the central bank also announcing balance sheet reduction plans.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, gave his thoughts on the news, and also shared stocks he's watching in silver, copper and palladium.

"I think (the Fed) delivered the number they needed to," he said in a conversation a few hours after the Fed's announcement. "You saw that reflected in the broad market action afterwards ... especially when (Chair Jerome) Powell started talking at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Our sector also got a bid, which was very encouraging."

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver extends mineralization at the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today provides results for 43 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 38,460 metres, all of which contain multiple skarn and breccia intercepts. Highlights include infill hole U-04-22 with 233.70 metres at 44gt Ag, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn and step-out hole U-08-22 with 174.95 metres at 40 gt Ag, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn and 46.95 metres at 78 gt Ag, 3.84% Pb, 8.79% Zn.

La Colorada Skarn: plan view of drill hole and section line locations (CNW Group/Pan American Silver Corp.)

"We drilled more metres on the skarn in the first quarter of 2022 than during any other quarterly period, with infill drilling increasing our confidence in the central skarn resource and exploration drilling further defining the extensions to the east, south and west," said Christopher Emerson , Pan American's Vice President Business Development and Geology. "Over 100,000 metres have been drilled on the skarn since the last resource estimate dated August 4, 2020 , and the program continues with 14 machines. The results from this program will be included in an updated resource estimate that we plan to provide in the third quarter of 2022."

Drill Highlights Include:

  • U-04-22: 233.70 m of 44 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn
  • U-08-22: 174.95 m of 40 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn including 99.10 m of 56 g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.24% Pb and 10.78% Zn and 46.95 m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 3.84% Pb and 8.79% Zn
  • D-96-01-21: 154.00 m of 57 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 2.43% Pb and 4.36% Zn, including 96.00 m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 3.12% Pb and 5.68% Zn
  • U-105-21: 121.45 m of 77 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 2.00% Pb and 5.48% Zn; and 32.90 m of 104 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.36% Pb and 3.43% Zn; and 44.15 m of 114 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 3.15% Pb and 4.15% Zn; and 16.55 m of 122 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 5.05% Pb and 9.07% Zn
  • U-127-21: 101.90 m of 43 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu, 0.48% Pb and 6.62% Zn
  • U-95-21: 88.30 m of 49 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 1.46% Pb and 5.08% Zn; and 35.35 m of 83 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 3.66% Pb and 2.14% Zn; and 22.55 m of 176 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 3.33% Pb and 5.94% Zn
  • D-62-04-21: 117.10 m of 64 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu, 2.06% Pb and 3.24% Zn including 53.05 m of 99 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 4.07% Pb and 5.97% Zn and 28.35 m of 157 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu, 4.56% Pb and 5.82% Zn
  • D-77-01-22: 102.05 m of 58 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu, 1.42% Pb and 3.43% Zn including 26.65 m of 124 g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 2.26% Pb and 5.53% Zn and 15.30 m of 43 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 2.46% Pb and 4.38% Zn

Drilling from an underground platform into the western part of the skarn deposit has successfully expanded the mineralization 120 metres to the northwest with step-out drill holes 105-21, 08-22, 95-21, and 127-21 all containing multiple polymetallic sulphide intercepts up to 175 metres in length, as reported in "Drill Highlights" above. The skarn deposit remains open to the northwest and at depth.

Infill drilling in the central eastern part of the deposit confirmed continuous mineralization over a 400 metre-wide area.

The eastern part of the deposit has been extended 80 metres to the north and south, with infill and exploration drilling from surface platforms defining multiple mineralized intercepts in step-out drill holes D-73-1-21 and D-71-04-21 and D-62-04-21, ranging between 10 to 117 metres wide.

The central part of the deposit was extended 150 metres to the south with step out drilling from surface located at S-90-21 and S-95-21. Six holes (95-04/05/ 06/07/08 and 09) all reported wide zones of breccia-style mineralization up to 215 metres thick. The deposit remains open to the south.

Summary of Drill Results
The following table provides the drill results for the La Colorada skarn deposit for the first quarter of 2022.

Previous drill results not included in this table are disclosed in Pan American's news releases, which are available, together with cross sections, plan and images of the skarn mineralized core, at:

https://www.panamericansilver.com/operations/exploration/la-colorada-skarn/ .

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m) (1)

Ag g/t

Cu %

Pb %

Zn %

D-03-02-21

511.90

516.55

4.65

100

0.14

1.82

4.19

and

1130.45

1176.15

45.70

34

0.27

1.18

2.35

D-62-04-21

1030.45

1058.80

28.35

157

0.02

4.56

5.82

and

1187.10

1304.20

117.10

64

0.06

2.06

3.24

Including

1187.10

1240.15

53.05

99

0.07

4.07

5.97

D-62-05-21

1057.30

1070.70

13.40

123

0.04

3.88

6.57

and

1482.75

1514.40

31.65

125

0.53

0.78

1.38

and

1554.70

1593.80

39.10

102

0.26

0.69

8.82

D-66-04-21

1301.20

1304.25

3.05

355

0.02

1.21

0.25

and

1314.75

1341.00

26.25

28

0.07

2.21

4.02

D-66-05-21

1059.35

1068.45

9.10

58

0.39

1.33

8.02

and

1149.55

1160.85

11.30

42

0.12

2.60

4.03

D-71-04-21 (2)

1291.80

1361.20

69.40

71

0.07

2.37

6.64

and

1376.30

1389.20

12.90

39

0.21

3.49

5.54

D-71-05-22

1147.95

1177.55

29.60

27

0.03

1.29

2.63

and

1264.65

1332.65

68.00

27

0.07

1.00

1.61

D-73-01-21 (3)

1235.35

1251.85

16.50

50

0.15

1.19

3.14

and

1525.05

1593.45

68.40

52

0.38

0.32

1.47

D-73-03-21

988.95

1030.00

41.05

39

0.06

2.15

3.40

and

1053.50

1128.85

75.35

75

0.13

1.20

3.15

Including

1082.20

1103.40

21.20

55

0.17

2.54

4.79

D-73-04-21

994.60

1098.65

104.05

23

0.04

1.30

2.61

Including

1052.20

1072.40

20.20

45

0.11

2.72

4.86

and

1474.60

1481.75

7.15

6

0.03

0.02

7.37

D-73-05-21

957.45

963.50

6.05

29

0.07

1.87

4.12

and

1149.15

1195.55

46.40

25

0.20

1.59

4.62

D-77-01-22

864.65

879.95

15.30

43

0.03

2.46

4.38

and

1101.20

1203.25

102.05

58

0.13

1.42

3.43

Including

1161.85

1188.50

26.65

124

0.22

2.26

5.53

D-79-01-21

630.80

652.95

22.15

73

0.25

1.95

6.91

D-79-02-21

635.90

652.15

16.25

69

0.17

1.85

5.77

D-79-03-21

999.75

1011.20

11.45

19

0.13

0.18

2.31

D-79-04-22

1025.90

1039.05

13.15

61

0.31

0.29

2.15

D-81-05-22

787.10

797.15

10.05

380

0.15

2.52

5.25

D-90-01-21

676.25

702.10

25.85

143

1.14

0.87

0.93

and

772.50

785.50

13.00

112

1.08

3.71

4.73

and

970.00

990.20

20.20

54

0.09

2.69

3.13

and

1374.10

1433.00

58.90

13

0.04

2.12

2.84

D-93-01-21

1066.00

1208.10

142.10

16

0.08

1.18

2.17

Including

1182.00

1208.10

26.10

35

0.22

1.90

2.54

and

1342.90

1391.00

48.10

37

0.02

0.21

2.97

D-93-02-21

1053.85

1242.25

188.40

20

0.10

1.45

2.43

Including

1084.30

1119.45

35.15

24

0.11

2.04

3.94

D-95-04-21 (3)

1101.15

1316.40

215.25

31

0.09

1.12

1.76

Including

1155.60

1191.75

36.15

64

0.11

1.93

2.53

and

1365.15

1381.95

16.80

32

0.21

2.74

5.67

and

1627.15

1695.20

68.05

44

0.24

0.27

3.57

D-95-05-21

1066.00

1089.75

23.75

56

0.16

0.91

2.20

and

1355.65

1383.75

28.10

85

0.69

1.21

2.16

D-95-06-21

1068.60

1079.45

10.85

44

0.07

0.77

2.05

and

1279.10

1283.60

4.50

185

0.30

6.30

6.85

D-95-07-21

1142.20

1189.75

47.55

57

0.15

1.86

2.45

and

1199.00

1286.65

87.65

28

0.14

1.38

3.22

and

1320.15

1404.90

84.75

36

0.20

1.58

3.15

D-95-08-21

1344.85

1359.50

14.65

85

0.25

3.59

6.62

and

1381.05

1417.60

36.55

46

0.13

1.05

2.13

and

1568.95

1595.65

26.70

58

0.40

0.55

3.66

D-95-09-22

1144.25

1156.20

11.95

250

0.45

3.63

5.68

and

1466.55

1480.35

13.80

88

0.24

0.71

3.75

D-96-01-21

1199.20

1353.20

154.00

57

0.08

2.43

4.36

Including

1199.20

1295.20

96.00

78

0.11

3.12

5.68

D-96-02-22

1303.90

1331.65

27.75

68

0.06

2.49

4.66

S-79-21

630.35

654.50

24.15

138

0.56

1.74

7.69

and

1391.10

1401.85

10.75

16

0.03

2.72

4.26

and

1416.85

1430.15

13.30

56

0.06

3.20

8.16

and

1469.20

1501.30

32.10

32

0.04

0.35

3.23

and

1522.25

1538.55

16.30

29

0.07

0.32

3.69

S-90-21

687.30

832.10

144.80

60

0.41

0.99

1.72

and

1036.05

1083.75

47.70

25

0.09

0.70

2.26

S-93-21

1051.25

1074.60

23.35

67

0.03

2.93

1.74

and

1086.25

1118.10

31.85

15

0.07

1.32

2.21

and

1140.10

1246.45

106.35

22

0.05

2.28

2.48

S-96-21

173.50

188.05

14.55

1092

0.07

0.72

1.12

and

1274.45

1402.80

128.35

37

0.06

2.08

3.35

S-96A-21

180.70

188.50

7.80

575

0.05

0.45

0.86

U-04-22

579.40

813.10

233.70

44

0.15

4.05

5.04

Including

670.70

755.25

84.55

49

0.22

4.96

6.51

U-07-22

891.55

894.80

3.25

134

0.06

1.72

14.25

U-08-22

392.35

423.85

31.50

79

0.09

2.82

3.83

and

532.20

570.65

38.45

60

0.03

3.45

4.53

and

697.90

744.85

46.95

78

0.07

3.84

8.79

and

890.15

1065.10

174.95

40

0.21

0.17

7.95

Including

920.70

1019.80

99.10

56

0.28

0.24

10.78

U-105-21

311.15

327.70

16.55

122

0.11

5.05

9.07

and

495.15

499.50

4.35

104

0.20

3.98

5.89

and

551.35

595.50

44.15

114

0.04

3.15

4.15

and

641.50

762.95

121.45

77

0.08

2.00

5.48

Including

641.50

722.40

80.90

95

0.08

2.07

6.77

and

874.15

907.05

32.90

104

0.09

0.36

3.43

and

944.30

969.15

24.85

14

0.11

0.04

4.59

U-109-21

868.00

874.55

6.55

69

0.12

0.26

7.29

U-110-21

442.50

449.40

6.90

223

0.04

3.04

6.97

U-115-21

143.15

174.15

31.00

42

0.02

1.18

4.48

and

730.70

739.15

8.45

575

0.07

14.63

16.14

and

789.20

828.90

39.70

72

0.11

4.16

6.24

U-125-21

577.30

583.55

6.25

248

0.06

3.65

13.59

U-127-21

937.00

968.60

31.60

86

0.13

0.48

3.50

and

1002.50

1104.40

101.90

43

0.18

0.48

6.62

Including

1004.60

1061.00

56.40

59

0.22

0.57

9.94

and

1135.20

1149.00

13.80

53

2.12

0.10

0.22

U-95-21

369.80

392.35

22.55

176

0.09

3.33

5.94

and

506.05

541.40

35.35

83

0.03

3.66

2.14

and

790.95

879.25

88.30

49

0.07

1.46

5.08

Including

808.40

821.85

13.45

70

0.18

2.16

19.73



(1)

True widths of the mineralized intervals are unknown at this time.

(2)

Partial results received.

(3)

Partial results were reported in the news release dated February 24, 2022.

La Colorada Skarn - Drill Hole Collar Information

Drill Hole ID

Type

East Local

North Local

Elevation

Length (m)

Azimuth Avg ( 0 )

Dip Avg

D-03-02-21

Infill

5367.1

5477.5

2556.2

930.0

146.5

-80.9

D-62-04-21

Exploration

5996.9

5753.7

2554.7

503.4

120.1

-84.6

D-62-05-22

Exploration

5996.9

5753.7

2554.7

719.5

16.6

-86.3

D-66-04-21

Infill

5060.5

5509.3

2511.2

897.7

143.7

-68.8

D-66-05-21

Infill

5060.5

5509.3

2511.2

870.6

168.3

-74.0

D-71-04-21

Infill

6004.3

5588.6

2529.3

811.2

195.3

-80.1

D-71-05-22

Infill

6004.3

5588.6

2529.3

721.2

30.3

-80.0

D-73-01-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

994.9

105.1

-86.9

D-73-03-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

825.6

302.1

-80.6

D-73-04-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

702.8

44.5

-81.0

D-73-05-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

707.0

27.8

-74.0

D-77-01-22

Exploration

5777.8

5504.1

2540.8

814.1

87.0

-81.0

D-79-01-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

802.4

253.2

-79.0

D-79-02-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

742.9

206.4

-61.2

D-79-03-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

823.6

224.9

-77.9

D-79-04-22

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

675.8

319.3

-84.1

D-81-05-22

Infill

5804.8

5770.1

2590.7

645.7

256.9

-80.7

D-90-01-21

Exploration

5538.7

5004.4

2532.2

1075.6

133.2

-82.1

D-93-01-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

581.2

138.7

-77.0

D-93-02-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

489.1

225.4

-66.7

D-95-04-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

841.3

72.9

-72.1

D-95-05-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

574.8

129.1

-77.8

D-95-06-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

573.0

92.3

-74.0

D-95-07-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

783.9

12.6

-73.4

D-95-08-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

796.0

41.4

-81.3

D-95-09-22

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

832.3

71.8

-83.0

D-96-01-21

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

639.0

122.9

-75.8

D-96-02-22

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

793.0

129.7

-81.7

S-79-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

1652.3

286.9

-86.8

S-90-21

Exploration

5538.7

5004.4

2532.2

1664.8

0.0

-90.0

S-93-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

1416.0

22.6

-73.6

S-96-21

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

1496.5

104.4

-80.0

S-96A-21

Infill

4656.1

5285.5

2505.1

188.5

0.0

-90.0

U-04-22

Infill

4843.3

5321.3

1995.1

814.1

187.8

-80.6

U-07-22

Exploration

4423.7

5065.6

2102.9

1200.4

150.9

-83.2

U-08-22

Infill

4844.9

5324.0

1995.2

1152.1

358.0

-82.6

U-105-21

Exploration

4845.6

5319.5

1995.6

1023.4

323.0

-81.9

U-109-21

Exploration

4495.1

5329.6

2070.1

1175.5

242.1

-83.3

U-110-21

Exploration

4426.4

5067.8

2106.1

1253.7

262.8

-88.3

U-115-21

Exploration

4843.3

5321.3

1995.1

926.8

230.5

-78.2

U-125-21

Exploration

4426.4

5067.8

2106.1

1176.1

92.2

-86.9

U-127-21

Exploration

4496.1

5330.1

2070.5

1187.7

115.3

-87.5

U-95-21

Exploration

4845.0

5320.8

1995.5

965.1

25.1

-83.7





Total Metres

38460.0



General Notes with Respect to Technical Information

Grades are shown as contained metal before mill recoveries are applied. All samples provided in this news release were assayed by SGS Durango, Mexico using acid digestion with ICP finish for silver, lead, zinc, and copper and ALS Global using the same analytical procedure. Samples sent to SGS Durango were prepared in Durango and ALS  Global are prepared in Zacatecas, Mexico laboratory and send to Vancouver B.C. Laboratory for assay.  Pan American implements a quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples to the laboratories. The results of the QAQC samples submitted to SGS and ALS demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision.  The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of any future Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein. SGS and ALS are independent from Pan American.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have yet been estimated for the Skarn deposit.

See the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , available at www.sedar.com for further information concerning QAQC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (''NI 43-101'').

Pan American Silver Corp is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the timing for, amount of, and anticipated results of, any exploration or development programs with respect to the Company's La Colorada Skarn project, including the potential for further definition or expansion of the Mineral Resource in the future;  the timing of any update to the Mineral Resource estimate and the results of any such update; and the potential generation of minerals, if any, and the quality thereof.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our Mineral Resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold, and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for the La Colorada mine and related exploration projects are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effects of the COVID-19 virus and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; fluctuations in silver and gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Argentine peso and Bolivian boliviano versus the U.S. dollar); risks relating to inflation and the global economic environment; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada , the United States , Mexico , Peru , Argentina , Bolivia , Guatemala or other countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; risk of liability relating to our past sale of the Quiruvilca mine in Peru ; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.

Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, Mineral Reserve and resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms ''Measured Resources'', ''Indicated Resources'', and ''Inferred Resources''. U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the SEC does not recognize them. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of ''Reserves'' are not the same as those of the SEC, and Mineral Reserves reported by the Company in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as ''Reserves'' under SEC standards. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a ''reserve'' unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of a "Measured Resource" or "Indicated Resource" will ever be converted into a "reserve". U.S. investors should also understand that "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "Inferred Resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimated "Inferred Resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a Mineral Resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws. However, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-extends-mineralization-at-the-la-colorada-skarn-project-301543150.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Provides Project Updates

Silver Hammer Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Provides Project Updates


Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB:HAMRF) (“Silver Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update, including clarification of technical disclosure, and an update for the Silver Strand Project in Idaho, and the commencement of exploration field programs at Silverton Project in Nevada as well as sample results from Eliza.

Keep reading...Show less
silver metal up close

Top 3 Silver Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best silver stocks on the TSX article.

Silver had a slow start to 2022, but it has since begun to mimic sister metal gold's performance.

The white metal spent most of March trading over US$25 per ounce, and hit a year-to-date high of US$26.38, a level it had not seen since July 2021. Although it did fall off slightly in late March, April saw another price spike for the white metal. Since then, it has plunged from an April high of US$25.91 to a low of US$22.52.

While silver is currently down, the TSX-listed silver companies listed below have all experienced year-to-date share price increases. This best TSX silver stocks list was generated on May 3, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps over C$50 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×