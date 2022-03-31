Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2021 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission . The Form 40-F, which includes the Company’s fiscal 2021 annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company’s website and on the SEC´s website . Printed copies of the ...

FVI:CA,FSM