Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Secures $140,000 in Grant Funding for Drilling at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful with two applications in Round 10 of the Tasmanian State Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI).

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Flynn Gold to receive up to $140,000 to co-fund drilling under the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI)
  • EDGI grants have been awarded to drill test two exciting prospects at the Company’s Golden Ridge Project
  • Preparatory activities for drilling are underway
  • For further information or to post questions to management about this announcement, go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at:https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/oPBwJy

The successful applications will support exploration drilling targeting new zones of gold mineralisation at the Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project, located in north-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Commenting on the EDGI grants, Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO, Neil Marston, said:

“We are delighted to have received such strong support from the Tasmanian State Government through these grants, which are designed to help uncover the next generation of mineral discoveries in Tasmania.

“Flynn will receive up to $140,000 in EDGI grant funds, allowing the Company to fast-track the next phase of drilling at our flagship Golden Ridge Project.

“One grant of $70,000 will co-fund drilling beneath the historical Golden Ridge Adit, where recent underground sampling of veins recorded results of up to 64g/t gold.

“The second $70,000 grant will co-fund a fence of drill-holes at the Link Zone, approximately 900 metres south-west of the Trafalgar Prospect, testing for western extensions to the high-grade gold mineralisation intersected in our earlier drilling.

“The Company expects to be able to commence drilling once grant documentation and drilling approvals are received.”


Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:fg1zinc investinglithium investinggold investingGold Investing
FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
