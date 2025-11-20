FIS Wins IDC Customer Satisfaction Award for Treasury Management for Second Consecutive Year

Key facts

  • FIS has been awarded the IDC 2025 SaaS CSAT award for Treasury Management
  • Back-to-back recognition is latest industry accolade for FIS Treasury Solutions

Global financial technology leader FIS ® has been recognized by IDC , a leading global market intelligence firm, for its outstanding customer satisfaction (CSAT) in treasury management, for the second consecutive year.

IDC's customer satisfaction awards program recognizes the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC's SaaS Path survey. The global survey evaluates approximately 2,900 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, with customers rating vendors on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics covering vendor relationships, product implementation, and usage value. FIS was placed among the highest scoring group for vendors serving the Treasury Management application market.

JP James, Head of Treasury and Risk at FIS said: "Today's office of the CFO faces increasing challenges in a complex financial landscape, where rising operational costs and market disruptions create disharmony and instability. Our solutions help treasury leaders navigate these challenges by transforming finance from a cost centre to a strategic growth partner, enabling them to optimize cash flow, mitigate risk, and create revenue opportunities."

FIS Treasury and Risk Management Solutions unlock advanced cloud-based functionality while money is in motion, helping organizations improve cash visibility through holistic liquidity views. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation including AI, FIS helps finance and treasury leaders drive sustainable growth, adapt to a complex financial landscape, and lead their organizations with confidence.

The 2025 recognition builds upon FIS's strong track record of industry accolades, including previous awards and recognition from Global Finance Magazine and Treasury Management International . This consistent recognition across multiple industry evaluations underscores FIS's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking comprehensive treasury management solutions.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

FIS
